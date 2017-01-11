Bones Cast, Producers Reflect on Cancellation: 'It Wasn't Our Decision'

Turns out the decision to end Bones was not exactly a mutual one.
During the series’ final Television Critics Association press tour panel on Wednesday, series creator Hart Hanson revealed that the network made the final call to conclude the show after 12 years.
“It wasn’t our decision,” Hanson shared. “We were told it was our last year. It wasn’t that we called the network and said, ‘We’d like to finish it.’ [But] I’m not sure anyone was terribly upset or terribly shocked that it would be our last year.”
Added leading lady Emily Deschanel: “We had a really good run. It would be ungracious of us to be fighting against them cancelling us” after 12 seasons.
VIDEOS Billy on the Street Delivers Shady Farewell Tribute to Bones — Watch
The final season will consist of just 12 episodes, but they are so “packed with moments and bringing characters back” that “we could have done 22 episodes,” star David Boreanaz said. “It’s 12 episodes that feels like a full order. We really jammed in a lot,” including an answer to the 447 mystery and a series finale that will differ from Hanson’s original vision.
“I had another ending to the show in mind,” Hanson admitted. “I love what they’ve done. I give them my full support.”
RELATED Bones Boss Talks Zack Twist, Teases New Big Bad’s ‘Coordinated Attack Aimed at Booth and Brennan’
As for a possible revival down the line — executive producer Michael Peterson recently told TVLine that he “would not rule [a reunion] out — the show’s two main stars were hesitant to commit.
“Everything is possible in life, but I tend to like to go forward,” Boreanaz replied. “In general, I don’t like reunions, and I don’t like to go backwards. It’s hard for me to answer that question.”
For her part, Deschanel said she would “like some time” to pass before playing Brennan again, noting that it would be weird to come back to the character so soon after the emotional wrap-up.
Not a lot of actors can say they love been working on tv nonstop since 1997. David Boreanaz has had a really good run.
He’s had an incredible run.
None of his Buffy or Angel castmates ever appeared on Bones, did they?
Does this surprise anyone? At season 12 the show costs more than it probably brings in adwise. Ofcourse it was cancelled. But atleast one has to recommend FOX for letting it have some sort of closure.
Nothing to complain about here…..Hanson. After so many years being on the bubble with tiny ratings and rising costs, you should have had a proper ending in your head atleast 4yrs ago.
There is lots to complain about FOX never promoted it and shuttled to every night of the week to get rid of it. Yes we are lucky but it still doesn’t make FOX look any better with their treatment of them. Good luck to David and Emily and all of the cast, may you get a better network to work on
There you go. Michael Peterson saying 99 percent of the cast was on board. In his dreams. No point in doing Bones if David and Emily aren’t there. While I am still not really ready to say goodbye on the other hand FOX has treated this show like crap for so many years I want these actors to go to a network that will treat them right. Emily has it right do an emotional goodbye and then come right back, no they shouldn’t do that.But of course very interesting that FOX had the guts( so to speak) to end it without offering them anything more when it seems they might have been interested. in more.Oh well after March something FOX wont ever have to talk about Bones again and act like they care about it or their fans. FOX next fall still wont have The X-Files( they wont be ready to come back till winter no matter what) so all they have then is Empire ( falling slightly) Lethal Weapon( doing ok not great) and The World Series( they probably wont get so lucky to have the Cubs again). Good luck to FOX. Any guesses to how long they will wait to ask their unwanted show back? um probably not too long.