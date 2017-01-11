Bones Cast, Producers Reflect on Cancellation: 'It Wasn't Our Decision'

Turns out the decision to end Bones was not exactly a mutual one.

During the series’ final Television Critics Association press tour panel on Wednesday, series creator Hart Hanson revealed that the network made the final call to conclude the show after 12 years.

“It wasn’t our decision,” Hanson shared. “We were told it was our last year. It wasn’t that we called the network and said, ‘We’d like to finish it.’ [But] I’m not sure anyone was terribly upset or terribly shocked that it would be our last year.”

Added leading lady Emily Deschanel: “We had a really good run. It would be ungracious of us to be fighting against them cancelling us” after 12 seasons.

The final season will consist of just 12 episodes, but they are so “packed with moments and bringing characters back” that “we could have done 22 episodes,” star David Boreanaz said. “It’s 12 episodes that feels like a full order. We really jammed in a lot,” including an answer to the 447 mystery and a series finale that will differ from Hanson’s original vision.

“I had another ending to the show in mind,” Hanson admitted. “I love what they’ve done. I give them my full support.”

As for a possible revival down the line — executive producer Michael Peterson recently told TVLine that he “would not rule [a reunion] out — the show’s two main stars were hesitant to commit.

“Everything is possible in life, but I tend to like to go forward,” Boreanaz replied. “In general, I don’t like reunions, and I don’t like to go backwards. It’s hard for me to answer that question.”

For her part, Deschanel said she would “like some time” to pass before playing Brennan again, noting that it would be weird to come back to the character so soon after the emotional wrap-up.