Music Meister on The Flash/Supergirl: Jonathan Groff, Ne-Yo and 6 More Brilliant Casting Suggestions

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s (more unsolicited) super casting suggestions from TVLine!

Music Meister has been ID’d as the Big Bad at the center of the two-part Supergirl/The Flash musical crossover and, according to sources, Greg Berlanti & Co. are currently looking for a vocally gifted actor in their 20s or 30s to play the iconic evildoer. Well, they need look no further than the gallery below, because we’ve got eight ideas worth singing about.

RELATEDThe CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

You’ll notice that our short list is missing one obvious name: Neil Patrick Harris. Not only is NPH an accomplished singer and actor, he actually has a history with Music Meister, having voiced the character on the Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series. But we’re hearing it’s doubtful the quadruple threat will be getting his live-action Meister groove on for the CW event. (You may’ve noticed he’s a little busy these days.)

Oh, and not to toot our own horns, but our track record is pretty sturdy in this arena. Over the summer, we included Tyler Hoechlin in our list of 10 possible Supermans for Supergirl, and within a month the Teen Wolf actor landed the high-flying role. Will lightning strike twice for us? Let’s just say we’re feeling pretty confident about these eight recommendations.

So, go ahead and scroll through the gallery to the upper right (or click here for direct access) and then hit the comments with your thoughts on our selections!