Music Meister on The Flash/Supergirl: Jonathan Groff, Ne-Yo and 6 More Brilliant Casting Suggestions

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s (more unsolicited) super casting suggestions from TVLine!
Music Meister has been ID’d as the Big Bad at the center of the two-part Supergirl/The Flash musical crossover and, according to sources, Greg Berlanti & Co. are currently looking for a vocally gifted actor in their 20s or 30s to play the iconic evildoer. Well, they need look no further than the gallery below, because we’ve got eight ideas worth singing about.
You’ll notice that our short list is missing one obvious name: Neil Patrick Harris. Not only is NPH an accomplished singer and actor, he actually has a history with Music Meister, having voiced the character on the Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series. But we’re hearing it’s doubtful the quadruple threat will be getting his live-action Meister groove on for the CW event. (You may’ve noticed he’s a little busy these days.)
Oh, and not to toot our own horns, but our track record is pretty sturdy in this arena. Over the summer, we included Tyler Hoechlin in our list of 10 possible Supermans for Supergirl, and within a month the Teen Wolf actor landed the high-flying role. Will lightning strike twice for us? Let’s just say we’re feeling pretty confident about these eight recommendations.
So, go ahead and scroll through the gallery to the upper right (or click here for direct access) and then hit the comments with your thoughts on our selections!
Let’s go meta and cast Darren Criss, who they both worked with on Glee.
No. They need to get someone who can actually sing. Jonathan Groff would be a better choice.
Aaron Tveit all the way!!! I’ve wanted him on one of the DC shows in any capacity for a long time.
Aaron Tveit and Jonathan Groff are great choices. I’d personally love to see Matt Bomer in the role. The man has a beautiful singing voice. If you haven’t listened to them, look up his covers of “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and “Heaven” from the Magic Mike films in addition to his guest performance on Glee. Seriously how is that this man has not yet been cast as a live-action superhero before? I read somewhere that at one point he was supposed to play Superman on film, but it fell through.
Too bad Colin Donnell’s on Chicago Med and already the DCTV’s Tommy Merlyn. He could have fun doing this.
Another good pick could be Steve McKenzie (Jester) or Joshua Sasse (Galavant) from Galavant.
Still casting my ballot for Chris Colfer.
Yup I think he’d be awesome
I vote for Neil Patrick Harris
John Gallagher Jr!
Zachary Levi!
Michael Arden, if he’s not too busy directing stuff.
I would sell my soul to Greg Berlanti to get them to cast Aaron Tveit.
Rachel. Bloom. No reason the Music Meister can’t be a woman! She’d be brilliant, and it’d keep it in the CW family.
I like this!
Groff has my vote. Regardless, just make sure Jesse L. Martin is singing– MUST. HAVE. THIS.
How about already-in-the-CW-family Joshua Sasse?