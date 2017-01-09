David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan Very Lightly Tease Twin Peaks Revival

Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch made a surprise cameo at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday to promote the series’ forthcoming Showtime revival (bowing Sunday, May 21, at 9/8c) and — no surprise — the spoilerphobic auteur dodged nearly every question thrown his way. The key word there being nearly.

Asked if the events of the prequel film Fire Walk With Me will factor into the 18-episode return, Lynch confirmed that “the story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days are very important for this.” (Hey, it’s something!)

Lynch also weighed in on what felled the original ABC series after just two seasons. “What killed Twin Peaks originally [was] “Who killed Laura Palmer?” was a question that we did not ever really want to answer,” he said. “That Laura Palmer mystery was the goose that laid these little golden eggs, and, at a certain point, we were told to wrap that up. And it never really got going again after that.”

Later, Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan arrived at TCA and similarly played it close to vest on the storyline front. He did, however, address the absence of former co-star Michael Ontkean, who, as TVLine was first to report, opted not to reprise his role as Cooper’s partner in crime-solving Harry S. Truman. “I love Michael,” MacLachlan said. “I don’t know the circumstances as to why he wasn’t there. But it wasn’t [meant] to be… The territory is different, as you can imagine. So there were some people that weren’t on the path with us.”

MacLachlan then seemed to confirm our report that Twin Peaks newbie Robert Forster would be filling the series’ lawman void when he motioned to the veteran actor (who was seated next to him on the dais) and said, “I got this guy here, and he did a bang-up job.”