Flash Renewed Season 4
The CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

The Flash, fittingly, was quick to secure a renewal for the 2017-18 TV season — as were six other CW series.

The network kicked off its Sunday appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour by announcing the seven shows had earned early renewals, including the aforementioned The Flash as well as Jane the Virgin (both of which will be heading into Season 4), Supernatural (for a lucky Season 13) and Arrow (now targeting Season 6).

Additionally, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and CBS import Supergirl all will be back for Season 3.

The 100, iZombie, The Originals and newbie Riverdale have yet to premiere their seasons, while The Vampire Diaries will air its series finale on March 10. It was previously announced that Reign’s upcoming fourth season would be its last. Freshman dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow did not receive “back 9” orders, though officially no decision has been made on their fates. 

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” network boss Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

The Flash is The CW’s top series, averaging a 1.2 demo rating — which equals or bests 22 of the Big 4 network dramas — and more than 3 million weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day ratings); Supergirl follows with 2.7 mil and a 0.9. Arrow, Legends and Supernatural tie for third, each averaging a 0.7 rating season-to-date.

Crazy Ex collected two Emmys last year (for editing and choreography), while co-creator/star Rachel Bloom won a Golden Globe a year ago, for lead actress in a comedy/musical. Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez is a three-time Globe nominee, grabbing gold her first time around, in 2015.

Which of The CW’s lucky seven are you most excited (or surprised?) to see return?

  1. Agata says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:36 AM

    So happy about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin!!! Great shows with great characters.

    Reply
  2. bluji says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    Extremely happy about the superhero shows!!

    Reply
  3. Elaine says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    I love Arrow! It’s my favorite fall/spring season show. Happy to see Flash return also. Supernatural is like the energizer bunny. It just keeps going and going and…..

    Reply
  4. Robert Dassler says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    Hardly surprising. The CW are their usual cowardly selves by refusing to get rid of the deadweight. Arrow, Supernatural and Legends of Tomorrow I’m looking at you.

    Reply
    • Kendall says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:52 AM

      Why do you care? If you don’t like the shows, then don’t watch them. Supernatural will end only when the cast stops wanting to make it. :) Congrats to Jensen, Jared, and Misha!

      Reply
    • notpercysowner says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:59 AM

      Except these shows are highly rated for the CW and bringing in money. SPN has had a syndication deal for years and Arrow just got one. Whatever YOU think of the quality, people are watching and they’re making money. I mean I LOVE CEG but the ratings should make it toast.

      Reply
      • Spencer says:
        January 8, 2017 at 11:10 AM

        Have you seen the drop in Arrow’s hating this season? People are over it. They got over it the moment they turned it into an Olicity soap opera. It’d be better if the show ended on a high note rather than running forever until nobody can sstand it anymore.

        Reply
        • notpercysowner says:
          January 8, 2017 at 11:36 AM

          And it still gets good ratings and has a syndication deal with TNT. In the end, it comes down to money and Arrow and SPN are making money for Warner.

          Reply
    • Dysturbed says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:06 AM

      Based on CW’s (always low compared to other networks) standards combined with money coming in for those those through things like syndication, distribution deals, etc. they’re not the dead weight you claim they are.

      Reply
    • dude says:
      January 8, 2017 at 11:49 AM

      They renewed their quality shows and the shows that make them money, that seems pretty equal and fair for a network.

      Reply
    • Nathan Everett says:
      January 8, 2017 at 11:55 AM

      You must haven’t seen the ratings

      Reply
    • Goldenvibefan says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:38 PM

      Yea Arrow just needs to die already.. They’ve ruined one of my favourite comic book characters, and killed off another. Wish that Arrow, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, and Jane would get cancelled already. The latter 2 don’t preform well at all.

      Reply
      • abz says:
        January 8, 2017 at 12:46 PM

        How does it affect you if they are still on the air? If you don’t like them then don’t watch. Plain and simple. Plenty of shows out there to watch. CXG and JTV are great shows. i’ll agree that Arrow’s quality has definitely declined, but it still has a large fanbase and is tied for #3 for the network’s top rated shows. Did you really think they’d cancel it?

        Reply
    • Pedro says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:46 PM

      Any show with 13 seasons mints millions and millions in syndication. And Arrow has just got a syndication deal.

      Reply
    • kevinlawrencecantor says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:55 PM

      Dead weight? If they don’t have shows in the pipeline that will get better ratings then they’re the OPPOSITE of dead weight.

      Reply
    • Ben says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:13 PM

      Your definition of deadweight must be ‘shows that you don’t like’. I’m guessing CW’s definition is ‘shows that don’t make them money’. I think their definition is better.

      Reply
  5. zepblackstar ... 👑 (@zepblackstar) says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    crazy ex has about 10 people watching it at any one time basically, though it would have looked bad to cancel it since its one of the few series on CW that is nominated for a legit award every year.

    Reply
  6. Billy meacham says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Dang supernatural at season 13?? It seems like it wants to break law and order SVUs record.

    Reply
  7. Molly says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Who the f.ck renews Supernatural? Its an all white show in 2017 with sexist, heteronormative undertones!

    Reply
    • Kendall says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:53 AM

      *sigh* No. Move on. There are so many shows out there, if SPN doesn’t crumble your cookie, then just watch something else. I’m a queer POC female and I love it.

      Reply
    • Meg says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:55 AM

      It’s one of the highest rated shows on The CW. So regardless of the lack of diversity of the cast and your distaste at it having “heteronormative undertones” (please explain why that’s a bad thing?) it’s always going to get renewed.

      Reply
    • YoureVerySmrt says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:11 AM

      BWAahahhahahha I hope you’re a troll.

      Reply
    • L. F. says:
      January 8, 2017 at 11:51 AM

      Back off! You can’t accuse Supernatural of lack of diversity. This show has tons of diversity: humans, angels, demons, vampires, ghosts, witches, and the list goes on and on. If you do not like it, don’t watch it. There are lots of other shows that may satisfy your wishes.

      Reply
  8. Cathy says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    I like Frequency, and hope it has a future.

    Reply
    • Riana says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:55 AM

      It’s already been canceled

      Reply
    • PatriciaLee says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:14 AM

      I agree with you. Frequency is quality TV with great acting and storytelling to put you on the edge of your seat. Maybe, it’s too intelligent? Here’s hoping someone high up is a fan, and it will get a renewal, too.

      Reply
  9. Lysh says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    I’m sorta surprised with Arrow. I thought maybe they’d want to stop. But I’m glad! I still love it, despite everything. And lol at Supernatural…I hope they go for 15 seasons. Anyway, YAY renewals! What a nice thing to start the day with.

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:15 AM

      Bertlanti has said the original plan was for 5 season but that changed and I think now he said it will probably be 7 or 8 as long as ratings hold up.

      Reply
    • clintbrew says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:37 AM

      at least the flashbacks will end even though the flashbacks sometimes are better than the present day stuff also supernatural will never end

      Reply
      • Ben says:
        January 8, 2017 at 2:46 PM

        Sometimes the flashbacks are the worst thing about the series. Like, say, all of season 4. I think the format has run out and so I’m glad we will finally be doing away with them.

        Reply
  10. Balázs Beni says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:51 AM

    YAAAAY for Crazy Ex Girlfriend! I wish No Tomorrow gets a 2nd season too, we need more funny shows next to these dark ones

    Reply
  11. Meg says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:51 AM

    I’m honestly (pleasantly) shocked by the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend renewal. And it seems like renewing SPN is just a formality every year.

    Reply
  12. Kendall says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Congrats to Jensen, jared, and Misha! Can’t wait to watch you guys for a thirteenth season. <3

    Reply
  13. Aly says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY, Supernatural! ♥

    Reply
  14. romeoalphakilosierra (@romeoalphakilo) says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    legends, flash, arrow, supergirl. were always going to be renewed. Hope these universes can be integrated a bit more over the years than just the annual crossover.

    Reply
  15. Jared says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    The CW network has a really fun lineup! I probably watch more on this network than most. Happy to see all my faves renewed for next season.

    Reply
  16. Mia says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    So happy that I don’t have to worry about my DC shows.

    Reply
  17. asm says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    Oh my god.. So happy with Crazy ex. I was expecting they’d get axed (“Because of the ratings”). But the last eps have been good. Even sans Santino Fontana.

    Reply
    • Ally Oop says:
      January 8, 2017 at 11:40 AM

      I laughed so much in both of yesterday’s episodes. I thought the show would be cancelled too but it’s not so I’m thrilled. I’m thankful to the CW for each season they give the show because ratings do not justify a renewal.

      Reply
  18. Helena Zeegers (@coplinz) says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    Excited to see Supernatural come back. :D

    Reply
  19. webly3 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    The only renewal that I was really scared about was Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, so I’m incredibly thrilled about its renewal!

    Reply
  20. Erika says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    If they decide to let No Tomorrow go, I sincerely hope the writers are prepared to have the finale show the Asteroid *actually* hit the Earth and they don’t let that opportunity slip through their fingers.

    Reply
    • RichieS says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:03 AM

      Was really interested for a S2 to see how funny the writers could make massive death and destruction. I guess James Franco and posse already did that in ” This is the End ” . I suppose it would be hilarious to watch the lead wandering through the corpses and rubble in one of her cutsey outfits.

      Reply
      • Erika says:
        January 8, 2017 at 11:48 AM

        Don’t get me wrong, I would *love* to see it continue. I’m really really enjoying it… but if it has to end, I think they should go the “Xander was right” route and really smack an asteroid into the Earth.

        Reply
  21. Michelle says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    I was a little concerned about Legends but am thrilled it got renewed! It’s fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    My only problem is that there are too many superhero shows, I get that they are on trend, but the amount is ridiculous and leaves less variety of shows on the Network unless they increase the number of shows on the channel next year.
    I hope The Originals does get renewed but I have a feeling it will be the last. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend gets low ratings but they get awards so no surprise there. I hope The Originals can also create a huge social media buzz, it could end up like Fringe where most of its survival was due to the fans.

    Reply
    • Haz says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:28 AM

      I honestly think the Netflix deal has more to do with Crazy Ex and Janes’ renewal instead of awards recognition. Don’t get me wrong I am sure they are happy with the awards the shows have won, but in terms of ratings it didn’t help them at all. I think with the exclusive deal to Netflix plus the launch of their app has benefited both shows in terms of renewal chances. I began watching iZombie this past fall and probably will wait until it’s 3rd season ends and goes to Netflix before I watch it, same with Riverdale. I’ll probably wait the two weeks and watch it in its entirety on Netflix.

      Reply
  23. abz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    I’m so happy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is renewed. It gives me some hope that we’ll get to see Greg/Santino Fontana again :D

    Reply
  24. Katie says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    I can’t believe CXG is on this list. I mean, you push a show to Fridays and cut the episodes ordered, certainly sounds like death to me. But nothing could make me happier. I’m also a little surprised about the SPN renewal, just because 13 years is absolutely insane, but great for them too.

    Reply
  25. Carolina do Valle says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    And all #SPNFamily thank Chuck for this! 💪♥️❣️

    Reply
  26. Matt says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    So exited that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will continue! That was my number one bubble show this year. It’s so creative and always makes me laugh. Plus Rachel Bloom is beautiful and amazing.

    Reply
  27. Butch says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    Happy for Legends and the other Arrowverse shows. I am guessing it will still have a shorter season than the others in the Arrowverse. With its extremely late start, I hope there is still a chance for iZombie to continue beyond this season.

    Reply
  28. Dominique says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    glad to hear all the DC shows will be back! :D
    i’m still hoping for frequency to get another season, maybe as a midseason or summer show or something. i feel like the show isn’t on the right network, same way supergirl wasn’t a good fit for CBS.

    Reply
    • Olivia says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:05 PM

      I totally agree. Frequency is good, but it feels kinda out of place during the regular season… a move to midseason/summer could help it. Also yay for Supergirl! ^^

      Reply
  29. MadHobbit says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    well i stopped watching flash due to the third year of speedster main villain,arrow went dark again so stopped it again,super girl is too preaching of a gay agenda , no longer kid friendly.LOT is boring and too predictable like the others. But they have a right to make the shows and I have a right not to watch

    Reply
    • abz says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:46 AM

      “…super girl is too preaching of a gay agenda , no longer kid friendly…”
      I can’t wait for the day that stupid, ridiculous comments like this cease to exist.

      Reply
      • Tai says:
        January 8, 2017 at 12:35 PM

        I keep telling myself that they will but then I see comments like that and another one where a woman claimed her son was uncomfortable with two women kissing but totally fine with people of opposite genders having sex in a supply closet.

        Reply
        • abz says:
          January 8, 2017 at 12:56 PM

          Yeah, it’s so stupid. A character going through the difficult process of coming out and dealing with starting a new relationship is “preaching the gay agenda”, yet we have James and Wynn lusting over Kara for a full season, but that’s not “preaching the straight agenda”. When will these people grow up.
          Can’t stand people who try to use their kids as a way to hide their homophobia. I came across this one guy online who told me it was unnatural and how his young daughter stopped watching because two girls were kissing and then tried to back track by saying that his daughter made the decision herself to quit because the show wasn’t focusing much on Supergirl. What a bunch of loser, bad parents.

          Reply
  30. Joey Padron says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    So happy my favorite DC shows got renewed!

    Reply
  31. Another Poster says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Hooray for the renewal of Supergirl. I was worried that the move to CW, the lower budget, the move to Canada and the departure of some of the cast might hurt it, however, it’s still popular, and it’s my favorite Monday 8 PM show. I am so happy for the fans of these renewed programs.
    Thank you CW!

    Reply
    • Goldenvibefan says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:47 PM

      I love that it’s second ratings wise for CW. I too was worried with the move, but not anymore. They are going strong! :D

      Reply
  32. Azerty says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Very happy about the superheroes shows. Now start thinking about next year crossover!!!

    Reply
  33. Ally Oop says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    I watched both No Tomorrow and Frequency but I saw the writing on the wall since the beginning and am not disappointed they likely won’t be back. I don’t watch any of the superhero shows anymore or Supernatural. Vampire Diaries has sucked for a few years now so I’m glad it’s done. So happy about Crazy Ex and likewise Jane the Virgin cause I watch both. The 100 and The Originals are my favourite CW shows so hopefully both have good seasons and get renewed.

    Reply
  34. Kevin says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    So happy about Supergirl getting renewed. Don’t know if the upcoming season of Supernatural will be its last.

    Reply
  35. Teresa says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    super excited about Supernatural – luck number 13 ❤💜❤

    Reply
  36. Teresa says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    Bummed about Frequency, but love that Supernatural is renewed

    Reply
  37. John036 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    I’m surprised they’re keeping Crazy Ex, I mean it’s a great show but the ratings are just…abysmal. My major gripe with this network is their lack of cancelling shows. The schedule is already crowded as is, and it’s like they don’t even care! Keeping Crazy Ex at 13 episodes for season three will be a smart move, because it’ll open up a slot for the spring (cause they won’t move it out of the fall line-up because of the Golden Globes).
    /
    My recommendation for their schedule for the 2017-2018 season would be:
    MONDAY: Jane the Virgin (22 episodes) & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (13 episodes)
    TUESDAY: Supergirl (22 episodes) & The Flash (22 episodes)
    WEDNESDAY: Arrow (22) & LoT (13 episodes; or an episode order that isn’t a full season but a max of maybe 16?)
    THURSDAY: Supernatural (22) & Riverdale — if it gets renewed!!! (22 episodes — a teen drama not having a full season is just stupid imo, especially if the show takes place during the school year)
    FRIDAY: The Originals (13 episodes but maybe a full season, though I doubt it) or a new series

    MONDAY: Jane the Virgin & iZombie
    TUESDAY: Supergirl & The Flash
    WEDNESDAY: Arrow & The 100
    THURSDAY: Supernatural & Riverdale — if it gets renewed, of course —
    FRIDAY: New series & New series

    This is taking in consideration that Frequency and No Tomorrow will both be cancelled, of course. And I didn’t include Reign cause I’m pretty sure the upcoming season is going to be the last.

    Reply
  38. Jeffrey E Holmes says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    The 100 is an excellent show. So is izombie, and THE ORIGINALS, IT would be a mistake to cancel those shows. If you did or do I would leas the. Petition to #caancelthecw

    Reply
  39. BlittleU says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    I am so happy about the renewal for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It’s the lowest rated Network show I watch so I thought it might be a goner. Thank goodness for award recognition…and CW’s new fall shows tanking.

    Reply
  40. Spence says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:49 PM

    In shock about Crazy Ex, the best kind of shock!!! Crazy Ex and Jane the Virgin are both phenomenal!

    Reply
  41. Mark says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    As a DCVerse addict, I’m thrilled that all four will be back next season!

    Reply
  42. Laura Markl says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    My four shows I watch on the CW will be safe. SUPERGIRL, THE FLASH, ARROW, and DC LEGENDS OF TOMORROW.

    Reply
  43. Joe says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:23 PM

    They really should have cancelled Crazy ex-girlfriend. I’m pretty sure it’s not doing very well in the ratings department and it didn’t get a “back 9 order”.

    Reply
  44. Max says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:00 PM

    I hope this means we’ll get more episodes of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman on Supergirl or perhaps a spinoff (fingers crossed).

    Reply
  45. ninergrl6 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    I love that The CW makes these announcements early. Gives us fans, as well as the cast and crew, peace of mind. I’m particularly happy for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Fingers crossed but not holding my breath for No Tomorrow.

    Reply
  46. Rex the Wonder Dog says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    Nice I didn’t have to wait until May to find out if Supergirl was renewed. It was really getting annoying to see all the other shows getting renewed, or at least word they were getting cancelled, while Supergirl was in limbo week after week last season.

    Reply
