The CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

The Flash, fittingly, was quick to secure a renewal for the 2017-18 TV season — as were six other CW series.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

The network kicked off its Sunday appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour by announcing the seven shows had earned early renewals, including the aforementioned The Flash as well as Jane the Virgin (both of which will be heading into Season 4), Supernatural (for a lucky Season 13) and Arrow (now targeting Season 6).

Additionally, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and CBS import Supergirl all will be back for Season 3.

The 100, iZombie, The Originals and newbie Riverdale have yet to premiere their seasons, while The Vampire Diaries will air its series finale on March 10. It was previously announced that Reign’s upcoming fourth season would be its last. Freshman dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow did not receive “back 9” orders, though officially no decision has been made on their fates.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” network boss Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

The Flash is The CW’s top series, averaging a 1.2 demo rating — which equals or bests 22 of the Big 4 network dramas — and more than 3 million weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day ratings); Supergirl follows with 2.7 mil and a 0.9. Arrow, Legends and Supernatural tie for third, each averaging a 0.7 rating season-to-date.

Crazy Ex collected two Emmys last year (for editing and choreography), while co-creator/star Rachel Bloom won a Golden Globe a year ago, for lead actress in a comedy/musical. Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez is a three-time Globe nominee, grabbing gold her first time around, in 2015.

Which of The CW’s lucky seven are you most excited (or surprised?) to see return?