The CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

The Flash, fittingly, was quick to secure a renewal for the 2017-18 TV season — as were six other CW series.
The network kicked off its Sunday appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour by announcing the seven shows had earned early renewals, including the aforementioned The Flash as well as Jane the Virgin (both of which will be heading into Season 4), Supernatural (for a lucky Season 13) and Arrow (now targeting Season 6).
Additionally, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and CBS import Supergirl all will be back for Season 3.
The 100, iZombie, The Originals and newbie Riverdale have yet to premiere their seasons, while The Vampire Diaries will air its series finale on March 10. It was previously announced that Reign’s upcoming fourth season would be its last. Freshman dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow did not receive “back 9” orders, though officially no decision has been made on their fates.
“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” network boss Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”
The Flash is The CW’s top series, averaging a 1.2 demo rating — which equals or bests 22 of the Big 4 network dramas — and more than 3 million weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day ratings); Supergirl follows with 2.7 mil and a 0.9. Arrow, Legends and Supernatural tie for third, each averaging a 0.7 rating season-to-date.
Crazy Ex collected two Emmys last year (for editing and choreography), while co-creator/star Rachel Bloom won a Golden Globe a year ago, for lead actress in a comedy/musical. Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez is a three-time Globe nominee, grabbing gold her first time around, in 2015.
Which of The CW’s lucky seven are you most excited (or surprised?) to see return?
So happy about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin!!! Great shows with great characters.
Extremely happy about the superhero shows!!
I love Arrow! It’s my favorite fall/spring season show. Happy to see Flash return also. Supernatural is like the energizer bunny. It just keeps going and going and…..
Hardly surprising. The CW are their usual cowardly selves by refusing to get rid of the deadweight. Arrow, Supernatural and Legends of Tomorrow I’m looking at you.
Why do you care? If you don’t like the shows, then don’t watch them. Supernatural will end only when the cast stops wanting to make it. :) Congrats to Jensen, Jared, and Misha!
Except these shows are highly rated for the CW and bringing in money. SPN has had a syndication deal for years and Arrow just got one. Whatever YOU think of the quality, people are watching and they’re making money. I mean I LOVE CEG but the ratings should make it toast.
Have you seen the drop in Arrow’s hating this season? People are over it. They got over it the moment they turned it into an Olicity soap opera. It’d be better if the show ended on a high note rather than running forever until nobody can sstand it anymore.
And it still gets good ratings and has a syndication deal with TNT. In the end, it comes down to money and Arrow and SPN are making money for Warner.
Based on CW’s (always low compared to other networks) standards combined with money coming in for those those through things like syndication, distribution deals, etc. they’re not the dead weight you claim they are.
They renewed their quality shows and the shows that make them money, that seems pretty equal and fair for a network.
You must haven’t seen the ratings
Yea Arrow just needs to die already.. They’ve ruined one of my favourite comic book characters, and killed off another. Wish that Arrow, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, and Jane would get cancelled already. The latter 2 don’t preform well at all.
How does it affect you if they are still on the air? If you don’t like them then don’t watch. Plain and simple. Plenty of shows out there to watch. CXG and JTV are great shows. i’ll agree that Arrow’s quality has definitely declined, but it still has a large fanbase and is tied for #3 for the network’s top rated shows. Did you really think they’d cancel it?
Any show with 13 seasons mints millions and millions in syndication. And Arrow has just got a syndication deal.
Dead weight? If they don’t have shows in the pipeline that will get better ratings then they’re the OPPOSITE of dead weight.
Your definition of deadweight must be ‘shows that you don’t like’. I’m guessing CW’s definition is ‘shows that don’t make them money’. I think their definition is better.
crazy ex has about 10 people watching it at any one time basically, though it would have looked bad to cancel it since its one of the few series on CW that is nominated for a legit award every year.
Dang supernatural at season 13?? It seems like it wants to break law and order SVUs record.
SVU is in the 17th season and is still continuing. I doubt Supernatural will ever surpass it.
Actually, SVU is in S18.
Who the f.ck renews Supernatural? Its an all white show in 2017 with sexist, heteronormative undertones!
*sigh* No. Move on. There are so many shows out there, if SPN doesn’t crumble your cookie, then just watch something else. I’m a queer POC female and I love it.
It’s one of the highest rated shows on The CW. So regardless of the lack of diversity of the cast and your distaste at it having “heteronormative undertones” (please explain why that’s a bad thing?) it’s always going to get renewed.
BWAahahhahahha I hope you’re a troll.
Back off! You can’t accuse Supernatural of lack of diversity. This show has tons of diversity: humans, angels, demons, vampires, ghosts, witches, and the list goes on and on. If you do not like it, don’t watch it. There are lots of other shows that may satisfy your wishes.
I like Frequency, and hope it has a future.
It’s already been canceled
I agree with you. Frequency is quality TV with great acting and storytelling to put you on the edge of your seat. Maybe, it’s too intelligent? Here’s hoping someone high up is a fan, and it will get a renewal, too.
I’m sorta surprised with Arrow. I thought maybe they’d want to stop. But I’m glad! I still love it, despite everything. And lol at Supernatural…I hope they go for 15 seasons. Anyway, YAY renewals! What a nice thing to start the day with.
Bertlanti has said the original plan was for 5 season but that changed and I think now he said it will probably be 7 or 8 as long as ratings hold up.
at least the flashbacks will end even though the flashbacks sometimes are better than the present day stuff also supernatural will never end
Sometimes the flashbacks are the worst thing about the series. Like, say, all of season 4. I think the format has run out and so I’m glad we will finally be doing away with them.
YAAAAY for Crazy Ex Girlfriend! I wish No Tomorrow gets a 2nd season too, we need more funny shows next to these dark ones
I was hoping there would be good news for No Tomorrow :(
Love No Tomorrow and I’m hoping they renew it despite the ratings!!
I agree, I love No Tomorrow, and am upset that it is probably already canceled!
I’m honestly (pleasantly) shocked by the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend renewal. And it seems like renewing SPN is just a formality every year.
Congrats to Jensen, jared, and Misha! Can’t wait to watch you guys for a thirteenth season. <3
YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY, Supernatural! ♥
legends, flash, arrow, supergirl. were always going to be renewed. Hope these universes can be integrated a bit more over the years than just the annual crossover.
The CW network has a really fun lineup! I probably watch more on this network than most. Happy to see all my faves renewed for next season.
Nice try, Mr. Padalecki!
So happy that I don’t have to worry about my DC shows.
Oh my god.. So happy with Crazy ex. I was expecting they’d get axed (“Because of the ratings”). But the last eps have been good. Even sans Santino Fontana.
I laughed so much in both of yesterday’s episodes. I thought the show would be cancelled too but it’s not so I’m thrilled. I’m thankful to the CW for each season they give the show because ratings do not justify a renewal.
Excited to see Supernatural come back. :D
The only renewal that I was really scared about was Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, so I’m incredibly thrilled about its renewal!
If they decide to let No Tomorrow go, I sincerely hope the writers are prepared to have the finale show the Asteroid *actually* hit the Earth and they don’t let that opportunity slip through their fingers.
Was really interested for a S2 to see how funny the writers could make massive death and destruction. I guess James Franco and posse already did that in ” This is the End ” . I suppose it would be hilarious to watch the lead wandering through the corpses and rubble in one of her cutsey outfits.
Don’t get me wrong, I would *love* to see it continue. I’m really really enjoying it… but if it has to end, I think they should go the “Xander was right” route and really smack an asteroid into the Earth.
I agree. If the show isn’t renewed, that’s the resolution that makes the most sense.
I was a little concerned about Legends but am thrilled it got renewed! It’s fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously.
My only problem is that there are too many superhero shows, I get that they are on trend, but the amount is ridiculous and leaves less variety of shows on the Network unless they increase the number of shows on the channel next year.
I hope The Originals does get renewed but I have a feeling it will be the last. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend gets low ratings but they get awards so no surprise there. I hope The Originals can also create a huge social media buzz, it could end up like Fringe where most of its survival was due to the fans.
I honestly think the Netflix deal has more to do with Crazy Ex and Janes’ renewal instead of awards recognition. Don’t get me wrong I am sure they are happy with the awards the shows have won, but in terms of ratings it didn’t help them at all. I think with the exclusive deal to Netflix plus the launch of their app has benefited both shows in terms of renewal chances. I began watching iZombie this past fall and probably will wait until it’s 3rd season ends and goes to Netflix before I watch it, same with Riverdale. I’ll probably wait the two weeks and watch it in its entirety on Netflix.
I’m so happy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is renewed. It gives me some hope that we’ll get to see Greg/Santino Fontana again :D
I can’t believe CXG is on this list. I mean, you push a show to Fridays and cut the episodes ordered, certainly sounds like death to me. But nothing could make me happier. I’m also a little surprised about the SPN renewal, just because 13 years is absolutely insane, but great for them too.
And all #SPNFamily thank Chuck for this! 💪♥️❣️
LOL, yep thank Chuck!
So exited that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will continue! That was my number one bubble show this year. It’s so creative and always makes me laugh. Plus Rachel Bloom is beautiful and amazing.
Happy for Legends and the other Arrowverse shows. I am guessing it will still have a shorter season than the others in the Arrowverse. With its extremely late start, I hope there is still a chance for iZombie to continue beyond this season.
glad to hear all the DC shows will be back! :D
i’m still hoping for frequency to get another season, maybe as a midseason or summer show or something. i feel like the show isn’t on the right network, same way supergirl wasn’t a good fit for CBS.
I totally agree. Frequency is good, but it feels kinda out of place during the regular season… a move to midseason/summer could help it. Also yay for Supergirl! ^^
well i stopped watching flash due to the third year of speedster main villain,arrow went dark again so stopped it again,super girl is too preaching of a gay agenda , no longer kid friendly.LOT is boring and too predictable like the others. But they have a right to make the shows and I have a right not to watch
“…super girl is too preaching of a gay agenda , no longer kid friendly…”
I can’t wait for the day that stupid, ridiculous comments like this cease to exist.
I keep telling myself that they will but then I see comments like that and another one where a woman claimed her son was uncomfortable with two women kissing but totally fine with people of opposite genders having sex in a supply closet.
Yeah, it’s so stupid. A character going through the difficult process of coming out and dealing with starting a new relationship is “preaching the gay agenda”, yet we have James and Wynn lusting over Kara for a full season, but that’s not “preaching the straight agenda”. When will these people grow up.
Can’t stand people who try to use their kids as a way to hide their homophobia. I came across this one guy online who told me it was unnatural and how his young daughter stopped watching because two girls were kissing and then tried to back track by saying that his daughter made the decision herself to quit because the show wasn’t focusing much on Supergirl. What a bunch of loser, bad parents.
So happy my favorite DC shows got renewed!
Hooray for the renewal of Supergirl. I was worried that the move to CW, the lower budget, the move to Canada and the departure of some of the cast might hurt it, however, it’s still popular, and it’s my favorite Monday 8 PM show. I am so happy for the fans of these renewed programs.
Thank you CW!
I love that it’s second ratings wise for CW. I too was worried with the move, but not anymore. They are going strong! :D
Very happy about the superheroes shows. Now start thinking about next year crossover!!!
I watched both No Tomorrow and Frequency but I saw the writing on the wall since the beginning and am not disappointed they likely won’t be back. I don’t watch any of the superhero shows anymore or Supernatural. Vampire Diaries has sucked for a few years now so I’m glad it’s done. So happy about Crazy Ex and likewise Jane the Virgin cause I watch both. The 100 and The Originals are my favourite CW shows so hopefully both have good seasons and get renewed.
So happy about Supergirl getting renewed. Don’t know if the upcoming season of Supernatural will be its last.
super excited about Supernatural – luck number 13 ❤💜❤
Bummed about Frequency, but love that Supernatural is renewed
I’m surprised they’re keeping Crazy Ex, I mean it’s a great show but the ratings are just…abysmal. My major gripe with this network is their lack of cancelling shows. The schedule is already crowded as is, and it’s like they don’t even care! Keeping Crazy Ex at 13 episodes for season three will be a smart move, because it’ll open up a slot for the spring (cause they won’t move it out of the fall line-up because of the Golden Globes).
My recommendation for their schedule for the 2017-2018 season would be:
MONDAY: Jane the Virgin (22 episodes) & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (13 episodes)
TUESDAY: Supergirl (22 episodes) & The Flash (22 episodes)
WEDNESDAY: Arrow (22) & LoT (13 episodes; or an episode order that isn’t a full season but a max of maybe 16?)
THURSDAY: Supernatural (22) & Riverdale — if it gets renewed!!! (22 episodes — a teen drama not having a full season is just stupid imo, especially if the show takes place during the school year)
FRIDAY: The Originals (13 episodes but maybe a full season, though I doubt it) or a new series
MONDAY: Jane the Virgin & iZombie
TUESDAY: Supergirl & The Flash
WEDNESDAY: Arrow & The 100
THURSDAY: Supernatural & Riverdale — if it gets renewed, of course —
FRIDAY: New series & New series
This is taking in consideration that Frequency and No Tomorrow will both be cancelled, of course. And I didn’t include Reign cause I’m pretty sure the upcoming season is going to be the last.
The 100 is an excellent show. So is izombie, and THE ORIGINALS, IT would be a mistake to cancel those shows. If you did or do I would leas the. Petition to #caancelthecw
I am so happy about the renewal for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It’s the lowest rated Network show I watch so I thought it might be a goner. Thank goodness for award recognition…and CW’s new fall shows tanking.
In shock about Crazy Ex, the best kind of shock!!! Crazy Ex and Jane the Virgin are both phenomenal!
As a DCVerse addict, I’m thrilled that all four will be back next season!
My four shows I watch on the CW will be safe. SUPERGIRL, THE FLASH, ARROW, and DC LEGENDS OF TOMORROW.
They really should have cancelled Crazy ex-girlfriend. I’m pretty sure it’s not doing very well in the ratings department and it didn’t get a “back 9 order”.
I hope this means we’ll get more episodes of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman on Supergirl or perhaps a spinoff (fingers crossed).
I love that The CW makes these announcements early. Gives us fans, as well as the cast and crew, peace of mind. I’m particularly happy for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Fingers crossed but not holding my breath for No Tomorrow.
Nice I didn’t have to wait until May to find out if Supergirl was renewed. It was really getting annoying to see all the other shows getting renewed, or at least word they were getting cancelled, while Supergirl was in limbo week after week last season.