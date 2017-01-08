Charmed Update: CW Boss Says Reboot Will Be 'Standalone' Show

The CW’s in-the-works ’70s-set Charmed reboot will not have any ties to the original, beloved CW series — at least not at this time, the network’s top exec said on Sunday.
CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour that, “At this point, it is a self-contained, self-sustained show. There is the power of three element in there, but at this time, it is a very standalone show.”
Set nearly four decades before the original series, the quasi-prequel revolves around three witches who are brought together to fight evil in a small New England town (Read descriptions of the three new characters here). This is, of course, a stark contrast to the leading ladies of the original series, all of whom were blood-related sisters.It was also set in then-present day San Francisco.
Three of the four original cast members threw some subtle shade at the project on social media last week, with Rose McGowan posting a cast photo with the caption, “Irreplaceable” and Holly Marie Combs simply saying, “We wish them well.”
Curiously, Pedowitz is not ruling out an appearance by one of the original stars, telling reporters, “We’ll see what happens as the series goes on.
Jane the Virgin EP Jennie Snyder Urman is shepherding the project, which is currently just at the pilot-script stage.
I think what they don’t really get is the sister aspect was a huge draw for the original.
Exactly. This is why the original concept went from rommates in Boston to sisters very quickly when WB picked it up years ago.
I wish they did that again.
This just reeks of fraudlent advertisting and an obvious pr stunt, if it’s not related to the halliwells or sisters or charmed, then DON’T call it a charmed reboot. 1000% disrespectful to the source material and the huge fanbase of the original who they expect to watch it. i want a revival not a reboot or at least honour shannen, holly, alyssa and rose in it. AND to include Penny and Patty (Jennifer Rhodes and Finola Hughes) because their characters would have been adults in a 1970s timeline.
#notmyCharmedOnes
I need to understand if this is gonna be in the same world of the halliwell sisters or a complete new thing…I understand that the series is a stand-alone but that doesnt mean it’s not connected (all spin-off and prequels are stand alone just for the fact that they don’t depend on the events of the “mother-series”). Also, if it’s not connected in anyway I really don’t get the point of setting the story in the 70s, they could have set it nowadays with no problems declaring the series as a complete reboot of the original one
Ugh, the more we hear about this, the worse it sounds. The whole point of the show was that they were sisters. Why not do it again and make them all WOC this time (with one or several gay or bi)? That’d be way more interesting than this.
Why call it Charmed then? Because people talking about the show is good even when most comments are negative? All it does to me at least is make me wish that there will be a serious backlash and the show burns.
The thing is, I would love to have a show with witches. I liked the cheesiness of Eastwick and Witches of East End was a great watch, particularly because it had the family angle. So do bring on a new witch show. Just do not call it Charmed!
technically – Charmed was never a CW series…
What about they should have had them be sisters but have them be relatives of the Charmed Ones? Then that way they could maybe have some stories where they have them travel to the future and meet the Charmed Ones?
F the CW, and F Pedowitz. WE DONT CARE ABOUT WHETHER IF ITS STANDALONE OR NOT, WE WANT SHANNEN, HOLLY, ALYSSA AND ROSE. THAT IS ALL
Rose McGowan clearly missing the irony in her proclaiming that Charmed’s characters were irreplaceable.
Technically she lasted longer than Shannen though
😬😬…while I appreciate “CBS Television Studios” wanting to do something new with the “Charmed” property, as a fan I’m seriously concerned over the new storyline. At its core, the show is about family, sisters.
The bedrock of “the power of three” relies on the three siblings coming together as one to vanquish evil.
The original series yielded great stories and lasted EIGHT SEASONS mainly because of the family aspect.
Hopefully “The CW” will factor this in immediately since this reboot is still in the development stages.
Why do networks call them reboots when they have nothing to do with the original? They’re just capitalizing on name recognition.
Ding ding ding! You win.
I feel like everyone is making a huge deal out of this. So should we never have a medical drama since there was already Greys? Also, I don’t think that the sister aspect was a huge draw for me. Some people have friends that are like sisters.
@Cas, That’s not the point. No one is saying that there sound never be another show about witches or the supernatural. To use your example, Grey’s is a medical show. Code Black is a medical show, but they are two separate medical shows. Code Black has nothing to do with Greys and vice versa. In this instance, the name Charmed is being used for a new show that appears to have no ties to the Charmed story, universe, or characters. Therefore, don’t call it Charmed. Call it something like Spirits of ’76 and let it be its own series. People are objecting to the use of the Charmed name when there is no tie to the original series.
*there should never be
The CW should realize that the original series tanked when they started focusing on Billie and away from the sisters.
Sounds like it going to be similar to their Beauty and Beast “reboot”. Where the the reboot has almost nothing in common with the original except the show title, characters’ names and ripping off some of the original premise.
This literally has NOTHING to do with Charmed- the charmed characters and mythology are so intricate you can’t just simply reboot it- and then on top of that MAKE it nothing like the original and slap the charmed name on it- it’s essentially a brand new show about witches but they want to capitalize on Charmed’s fame in the hopes fans will follow. This sounds more like a secret circle (which i loved) reboot than a Charmed one. Just call it something different since that’s what it is! It might have more success than instead of the backlash they’re getting.
I think I’m going to make a show about a girl that sits in an office all day- she gets paper cuts ALLL the time- she bleeds and to stop the bleeding she sucks her finger dry. I shall call it.. Buffy! The whole blood sucking aspect is still there after all.
I think I’m going to make a show about a girl that sits in an office all day- she gets paper cuts ALLL the time- she bleeds and to stop the bleeding she sucks her finger dry. I shall call it.. Buffy! The whole blood sucking aspect is still there after all.