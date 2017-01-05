Drew Barrymore's New Netflix Comedy: Killer Twist Revealed!

Step aside, iZombie — there’s a new man-eater in town.
Netflix on Thursday released twisted new details about Drew Barrymore‘s upcoming comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, including this bombshell: Barrymore’s character, California realtor Sheila Hammond, eats… people!
Following Sheila’s death (and apparent rebirth) in the pilot, she and her husband (Justified‘s Timothy Olyphant) must work together to keep her cravings under control while selling houses in the suburbs.
Prior to this eye-opening — and mildly stomach-turning — reveal (pictured above), here’s what we thought the show was about:
In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.
Oh, what a difference a few details make.
“We do this sort of Cro-Magnon type of evolution with her over the course of the 10 episodes,” Barrymore tells USA Today. “No gimmicks, no prosthetics, just an awakening. I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her, so it became a really fun obstacle that I wasn’t even planning for but seemed so conducive and fun and healthy for my own life.”
Check out a few cheeky ads for the show below:
The first season of Santa Clarita Diet hits Netflix on Friday, Feb. 3. According to USA Today, commercials for the dark comedy will begin airing during Sunday’s Golden Globes.
Are you more or less likely to check out Santa Clarita Diet now that you know what it’s really about? Drop a comment with your reaction(s) below.
Not going to lie adding this little cannibalism bit or whatever intrigues me more now.
I wanna watch it twice as much now. I kinda wished they kept it, though. It’s a big deal. “This Is Us” level of a twist.
I almost think they were forced to in order to create buzz for it. I think this was off the radar for a lot of people who would most likely watch this show.
I think your probably right, the last j remember hearing about it was that Netflix was developing a comedy starring drew.
No, absolutely NO. What is going on at Netflix?
Wish Olyphant would have picked a better project.
How can you judge it when it hasn’t air d yet ? He tends to pick very good things to put his name on. I can’t think of something of his I didn’t like since justified came on. Just gonna say there’s no way I’ve seen everything he was in but the majority of his stuff is good if not great.
It’s called fun. You should try it sometime.
I’ll check it out because I love Drew. Not sure the concept is original enough, but I love Drew.
Ohhhhh so this is what it’s about
Didn’t know Olyphant was in this, now I’m in for sure. I miss justified :(
The details actually make me wanna watch it more.
I really hope there’s a reference to the Scream films, considering both Drew and Timothy appeared in the franchise.
I’m excited for this though, even before I found out about the twist. I think Drew is a good comedic actress who just made some choices recently with her roles.
This actually seems like a fun show. Plus love Barrymore and Olyphant, so I’ll definitely check this out.
I’ll stick to iZombie.
Exactly what I thought – immediately felt far more a theft (of idea) than a twist to me. On the other hand if it’s half as good it will get twice as much praise. Go figure.
Was looking forward to this and will still check it out at least because of the leads, but this makes me want to watch it much less.
I’m actually much more excited for this now; I was going to check it out anyway because of the leads, but was kinda like “Ugh, another show about upper middle class white people ennui? Ugh.” So now I’m looking forward to it much more!
I never even heard of it until this article but the premise intrigues me!!!
So I had no interest in this show besides the fact that Drew Barrymore was going to be in it because it sounded like a typical family dramedy but now I’m ALL IN because I love horror comedy!! I’m very intrigued now!
I think Netfilx might feel obliged to reveal details as very detailed synopsises of both the overall series and the first episode have already been leaked on a brand product placement company’s website.
Ahh Netflix, you spin me right round baby right round like a record baby round, round, round round.
Less likely. Way, way less. OK, I’m not going to watch now.
This makes me less excited to watch the show now. I’m not very into Zombies or that sort of thing and was hoping this was going to be more of a straight-up, domestic dramedy.
I had heard very little about this show before & wasn’t really interested in what I had heard. This new twist sounds fun, makes the show sound much more interesting, i’ll be checking it out.
I’m more likely to watch the show after reading this article. So thank you😊
Timothy Olyphants handsome face on my tv screen again. Yes please
I’m a big Olyphant fan,so will be signing to Netflix to watch this. I hope it’s 13 episodes as stated in Wikipeda, not just 10 as per Drew’s quote.