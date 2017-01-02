Ratings: The Mick Samples Well, Conviction Returns to Series Lows

Fox’s sneak preview of The Mick drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 2.4 rating, matching The Simpsons‘ most recent post-football demo number and leading Sunday’s non-sports programming in that measure.
TVLine readers gave the freshman comedy, which makes its regular time slot debut on Tuesday at 8:30/7:30c, an average grade of “B-.”
Leading out of that, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s double-episode winter finale averaged 3.4 mil/1.3, up sharply from its most recent Tuesday airing and earning an “A-” grade.
Elsewhere….
NBC | Sunday Night Football (21.3 mil/6.7) is up 7 and 14 percent from last week’s fast nationals.
ABC | The Bachelor preview did 3.1 mil/0.8. Leading out of To Tell the Truth‘s Season 2 opener (3.7 mil/0.7), Conviction christened its new Sunday home with 2.05 mil and a 0.4, well below both its final Monday airing and its previous series lows.
CBS | Leading out of a Ransom preview (7.1 mil/0.9), a special Pure Genius episode (5.5 mil/0.8) tied the freshman’s demo low.
wow, ABC is really not even gonna pretend with Conviction anymore, are they?
disappoiting but not unexpected, since they never gave it the attention it deserves.
What did it deserve? It got plenty of promotion. No, not as much as Designated Survivor, but it got plenty – and it followed one of their highest rated shows. What more could you expect? It was rejected by audiences, pure and simple.
I’ve watched a few episodes because there was nothing else on but more often than not the stories aren’t that compelling and the actors haven’t exactly gelled in my opinion. Hayley Atwell is a good actress from what I hear but maybe she’s not strong enough to lead a show.
She IS a good actress. But in this show she’s given some very strange dialog in spots. At least several times per episode I feel embarrassed for her that she has to say the lines. I’d like to see her in a high-quality series where she doesn’t have to use an American accent and can really soar. Like she did in Agent Carter. That was a very smart show. Unfortunately, through no fault of hers, it didn’t pull the numbers ABC requires.
I remember a lot of PR for Conviction before it aired. It had a great time slot against minimal competition and it didn’t stick. Atwell may be good, but I haven’t sen anything that warrants the “protection” status she’s gotten so far with ABC.
Good luck to The Mick because they are going to need it New Girl isn’t exactly the best lead in but maybe it can hang in there
Conviction has been the bearer of bad news since the beginning and it’s not looking good in the series move to Sundays. #poorhayleyatwell
I didn’t even know Conviction had a new episode. Who lets a series resume on Jan 1st?
ABC obviously as well as CBS they put on an episode of Pure Genuis. I do not know why ABC just does not come right out and cancel Conviction, or go the Wicked City route and stream the remaining episodes? They really dropped the ball and are not letting this show die with any dignity left. The way they put this show on last night knowing it would be killed in the ratings is really insulting to Atwell. I hope when this show ends she does not work with ABC again. She’s not a household name yet, but she is well known enough she could get something better than this.
Just cancel Conviction already ABC. No reason to drag it out.
Oh, it’s cancelled alright. I’m sure the cast and crew are all aware it won’t be returning for another season. ABC just doesn’t want to announce it yet.
Remember, no show gets ‘cancelled’ anymore. They simply are not ‘picked up’. Besides there are only 3 episodes left to air. This is the new normal. Let go of your old ways.
A bit sad about Conviction, but it’s so formulaic and obvious that it doesn’t feel like the best material for Haley Atwell (Ken Tucker had an article where he basically said she doesn’t have what it takes to be a star so they should stop trying to make her one. WTF, Ken?!) I’d rather she be free to get snapped up into another pilot this season instead of being tethered to a sinking show until it’s too late.
The Mick sounds like the same idea as Joey and Melissa, but without the manny or three camera set-up.
Brooklyn should be on sundays !! It’s such a good show!
I like Conviction but it’s clear it won’t live to see another season.
If you want to see a show get no love, it’s Ransom. Airing Sunday, Jan 1@8:30, then moved to Saturday (!). It’s an international production with a Tom Ellis-like lead. Good people behind it, but not quite hitting the mark. It will probably live on on Global (Canada), but I don’t see CBS sticking with it unless all of their other Winter crime procedurals bomb. But, then again, I never thought Criminal Minds :BB would go beyond 4 eps, so what do I know?
I thought it was a great show and, like you, can hardly believe that someone deemed it a good idea to schedule it Saturdays. I’m surprised that TVLine didn’t do a write-up, though I see the numbers weren’t super. Thanks for sharing background info.
Sure Conviction is a bit formulaic but so are many other shows. My major concern has always been the relationship with the mayor – so contrived, so annoying. Brother on the other had is wonderful. The ‘team’ are just starting to get their back stories developed – to be honest there is a VERY long list of shows that need cancelling before this.
Pure Genius is pure delight. Apart from the elder doctor the rest look & act like a bunch of tech-saavy students who just happen to be doctors & coders. But the show is fun – the science for the most part either exists currently or is around the corner if hospitals could afford the $$$.
Again a VERY long list of shows that need to be shown the door before this one.
Shame on you ABC
did they bother to advertise that Conviction was moving to Sundays?