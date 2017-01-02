Ratings: The Mick Samples Well, Conviction Returns to Series Lows

Fox’s sneak preview of The Mick drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 2.4 rating, matching The Simpsons‘ most recent post-football demo number and leading Sunday’s non-sports programming in that measure.

TVLine readers gave the freshman comedy, which makes its regular time slot debut on Tuesday at 8:30/7:30c, an average grade of “B-.”

Leading out of that, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s double-episode winter finale averaged 3.4 mil/1.3, up sharply from its most recent Tuesday airing and earning an “A-” grade.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (21.3 mil/6.7) is up 7 and 14 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | The Bachelor preview did 3.1 mil/0.8. Leading out of To Tell the Truth‘s Season 2 opener (3.7 mil/0.7), Conviction christened its new Sunday home with 2.05 mil and a 0.4, well below both its final Monday airing and its previous series lows.

CBS | Leading out of a Ransom preview (7.1 mil/0.9), a special Pure Genius episode (5.5 mil/0.8) tied the freshman’s demo low.

