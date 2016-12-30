Supernatural Spoilers
Courtesy of The CW

Supernatural Photos: Cas and Mary Search for Locked-Up Sam and Dean

By /

Supernatural brothers Sam and Dean find themselves being carted off in cuffs in the first photos from the CW drama’s Thursday, Jan. 26 episode (now airing at 8/7c), but at least they’ve got some loved ones looking for them on the outside.

RELATEDSupernatural Boss Previews Three ‘Really Strong’ Castiel-Heavy Episodes

“We’re going to be building in about a six-week time jump,” executive producer Andrew Dabb reveals. “We’ll see how Sam and Dean act in that period of isolation, but also how the rest of the world reacts, as well — specifically Cas and Mary and some other players.”

No strangers to outrunning the authorities or getting arrested, the Winchesters’ latest run-in with the law is “a different kind of predicament than they’ve ever had before,” Dabb says. “The people that have them” — the government, not the British of Men of Letters — “think they’re real, legitimate criminals, albeit kind of terrorists more than your common thief or anything like that. Sam and Dean [are] facing something where it’s not like they can do what they normally do.”

RELATEDSupernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles on Men of Letters Battle – Plus: EP Debunks Arrest Theory

Supernatural Season 12 Photos
Season 12, Episode 9 Launch Gallery

That means not being able to say, “‘The monster’s real. And by the way, the monster’s going to come and get you, and you have to be on our side,’ which is something they pulled with law enforcement in the past,” the EP notes.

Scroll through the gallery to the right (or click here for direct access) for a sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the brothers’ imprisonment.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. ninamags says:
    December 30, 2016 at 12:37 PM

    It doesn’t look good for our boys.

    Maybe the Brit MOL can help.

    I wonder how long they’ll be put away?

    Reply
  2. Ray says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:42 PM

    I kind of got the idea they got arrested on purpose. Just not sure the reasoning yet.

    Reply
  3. Chevy67 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:30 PM

    I wonder how will they escape.

    Reply
  4. Net spearman says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:04 AM

    Supernatural is now my walking dead. It is too thrilling and the story lines are diverse in every way. Dean isn’t afraid of getting a little chocolate on him. If it looks good to him, it must taste good. I hope the writers don’t get carried away and start killing off the characters viewers are hooked on. The good, bad, ugly are all what make this thriller.

    Reply
See More Comments
 