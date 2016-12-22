New Sleepy Hollow Photos: Ichabod on Trial, Jenny and Diana Search the Web

Anyone got the number of a good lawyer? Because Ichabod Crane looks like he needs one in some recently released Sleepy Hollow Season 4 photos.

These new shots from the upcoming season’s fourth episode, “The People vs. Ichabod Crane,” show Ichabod undergoing a harrowing trial. From the way that the onlookers in the gallery are dressed, it appears that the action is taking place in a Colonial-era or 18th-century British court — though whether it’s real, remembered, imaginary, in a dream or some kind of spell is unclear.

For those who were at this year’s New York Comic-Con, it looks like this is the scene we saw a snippet of in the sizzle reel… which means it’s also the episode in which John Noble will make his return.

Meanwhile, Jenny and Diana poke around in a web so big and intense, we really don’t want to see what made it.

Also included in the new photos are shots from Episode 3, “Heads of State,” which show Ichabod and Diana having a meeting with Jeremy Davies’ Malcolm Dreyfuss, and things look pretty cordial, no?

Sleepy Hollow returns Friday, Jan., 6 at 9/8c. Click through the gallery on the right (or go here for direct access) and then hit the comments with your thoughts!