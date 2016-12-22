Sleepy Hollow Season 4 photos
New Sleepy Hollow Photos: Ichabod on Trial, Jenny and Diana Search the Web

By /

Anyone got the number of a good lawyer? Because Ichabod Crane looks like he needs one in some recently released Sleepy Hollow Season 4 photos.

These new shots from the upcoming season’s fourth episode, “The People vs. Ichabod Crane,” show Ichabod undergoing a harrowing trial. From the way that the onlookers in the gallery are dressed, it appears that the action is taking place in a Colonial-era or 18th-century British court — though whether it’s real, remembered, imaginary, in a dream or some kind of spell is unclear.

For those who were at this year’s New York Comic-Con, it looks like this is the scene we saw a snippet of in the sizzle reel… which means it’s also the episode in which John Noble will make his return.

Meanwhile, Jenny and Diana poke around in a web so big and intense, we really don’t want to see what made it.

Also included in the new photos are shots from Episode 3, “Heads of State,” which show Ichabod and Diana having a meeting with Jeremy Davies’ Malcolm Dreyfuss, and things look pretty cordial, no?

Sleepy Hollow returns Friday, Jan., 6 at 9/8c. Click through the gallery on the right (or go here for direct access) and then hit the comments with your thoughts!

8 Comments
  1. JenE says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:30 PM

    I am actively rooting for this show to get a 0.0 rating and for the uber talented Tom Mison to finally be free of this dreck.

    Reply
    • Saynay says:
      December 22, 2016 at 8:21 PM

      It will probably be like 0.1 or 0.2. You have to account for the Tom Mison fan moms and the 3 people who will keep watching until the bitter end. I’m curious to see how far the ratings will drop after S3 because a lot of people were passionately “done” plus it’s been almost a year.

      Reply
  2. Bill says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:55 AM

    I wonder what the premiere ratings will be?

    Reply
  3. sunshine says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:00 AM

    This is one of the few shows I’m looking forward to since they seem to have learned some lessons and written a whole new fresh approach. Poor Tom has had to struggle through some really dreadful stuff but I’m a huge fan of his and hope this season pops.

    Reply
  4. Tanya Glass says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:55 AM

    When does season 4 come on and what channel will it be on, I missed season 3

    Reply
