Minx Recap: Deep Throat, Dashed Hopes

One of the most notorious porn movies in history provides the backdrop for this week’s Minx, which hints at the success that might await the little magazine that could. But is everyone on board with that plan?

It sure seems so in the beginning, at least, as we open at an event’s red carpet like the one in the season premiere. This time, though, it’s not a dream: A swanky Doug and Tina are getting out of a fancy car outside a theater showing Deep Throat. Bottom Dollar Productions is hosting a screening of the controversial adult film, and as protestors yell angrily from across the street, Doug and Constance chat with reporters and pose for photos on the way into the venue. He is pumped.

Joyce is less enthusiastic about the entire shebang. She shows up late — writing her editor’s letter kept her at the office — and unconvinced that the screening is a good idea. “Are we sure that Deep Throat is really putting our best foot forward?” she wonders, but Doug suggests that she try to have fun instead of overthinking things.

But Doug’s easy-breezy vibe is about to get seriously harshed: The theater’s projectionist informs him that the film company accidentally sent Bedknobs and Broomsticks instead of the billed fare. And when Doug investigates, he learns that the closest copy of the skin flick they might be able to get their hands on in time is at some guy’s house. In a panic, Doug sends Richie and Tina to pick it up.

As his staffers zoom off, Doug takes the stage to vamp for the crowd, who still is unaware that anything is amiss. At one point he hands the emcee duties off to Joyce, who is a natural as she jokes with members of the audience about their sexual education (or lack thereof). Backstage, the police are there to shut down the screening and arrest everyone in attendance: After all, the film is banned in half the country. So Doug makes a big show of bemoaning their seizure of the film canisters… but secretly rejoices after they leave with what they don’t realize is actually Bedknobs and Broomsticks in the backseat of their patrol car.

Eventually, Tina drives back the first two reels while Richie waits for the current borrower to finish with the third. Richie passes the time flirting and smoking weed with the guy’s assistant. Back at the theater, Shelly and Joyce are in the ladies’ room during the screening when Joan Didion walks in. A starstruck Joyce pitches the famed writer on contributing to Minx — might’ve been less awkward to wait until she was out of the stall, Joyce, but whatever — and invites her to the screening’s afterparty. Only problem? There is no afterparty… yet.

There are only a few minutes left on the second reel when Richie runs in with the ending. He bumps into Joyce, film goes flying, and in the chaos, Doug falls down the stairs. But Joyce is able to get the footage to the booth just in the nick of time, and everyone celebrates the hard-won success at the impromptu afterparty that takes place at Bottom Dollar later that evening.

While Joyce holds court, Richie hooks up with his new friend and Lenny and Shelly have sex in the back room, Tina arrives late after Doug’s car breaks down. Fed up, she hands him resumes for her replacement. “I am the managing editor,” she informs him, “not your assistant.”

Before the end of the night, Joyce runs into Joan. As they discuss the piece Joyce wants her to write, Joan points out that Joyce has basically written it herself already in her head. And she’s right: Joyce revises her editor’s letter with the new headline, “Why I Hated Deep Throat and Why It’s Good for America.”

