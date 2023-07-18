Read Next: Love Is Blind Creator: ‘I Lost My Mind’ During Live Reunion Disaster — But Would He Try It Again?
Ratings: Bachelorette, Claim to Fame and Crime Scene Kitchen Eye Season Highs

Bachelorette Ratings
THE BACHELORETTE - “2004” - This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party. MONDAY, JULY 17 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) DOTUN, CHARITY LAWSON
ABC
Share

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s soon-to-swap Claim to Fame and The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s Ninja Warrior claimed the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Claim to Fame (with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and The Bachelorette (2.1 mil/0.4) both grew to season highs in audience, ahead of them swapping time slots next week.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) added a few eyeballs, but WWEakest Link (2.3 mil/0.2) dropped some (leading out of a Wall rerun).

Claim To Fame Season 2 Cast Spoilers
Claim to Fame: Every Season 2 Clue!
View List

FOX | Stars on Mars (960K/0.2) grew viewership for a second straight week, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) matched its best audience of the season.

THE CW | The Rising (330K/0.0) was steady.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
  1. So ABC is moving Claim to Fame to a later time yet they got better ratings than The Bachelorette.

    Reply

  2. I love Crime Scene Kitchen. I hope we get a third season of it, but I don’t have very high hopes since they held this season for so long.

    Reply
