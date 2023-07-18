Ratings: Bachelorette, Claim to Fame and Crime Scene Kitchen Eye Season Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s soon-to-swap Claim to Fame and The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s Ninja Warrior claimed the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Claim to Fame (with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and The Bachelorette (2.1 mil/0.4) both grew to season highs in audience, ahead of them swapping time slots next week.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) added a few eyeballs, but WWEakest Link (2.3 mil/0.2) dropped some (leading out of a Wall rerun).

FOX | Stars on Mars (960K/0.2) grew viewership for a second straight week, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) matched its best audience of the season.

THE CW | The Rising (330K/0.0) was steady.

