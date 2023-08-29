Claim to Fame Season 2: Every Celebrity Relative’s Identity Revealed

CARLY REEVES
NIECE OF TOM HANKS (RITA WILSON’S SISTER’S DAUGHTER)!
Carly may have been the first contestant sent home this season, but thanks to her absolutely bonkers elimination — during which she screamed about the show making her clues too easy, and how she deserved much more screen time — we couldn’t forget her if we tried. Click here to watch the incredible moment for yourself.
I think Karsyn is related to Kevin Harvick…
Karsyn is Dale Earnhardt’s granddaughter/Jr’s niece…
Confirmed. Karsyn is Kelley Earnhardt’s daughter which makes here Dale Earnhardt’s (Sr.) granddaughter.
The clue wall I fell is referring to Jr. because it has the #8 on it.
And then also her clue a beer mug would relate to one of dale jr’s sponsors at dei racing budweiser
You are correct .. I know her
No, it’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. For sure!!!!
Gabriel is Nick Cannon’s Cousin!
I mean brother!
Just go to Amy Carter’s Wikipedia page and you’ll know.
Just look at his face, he resembles both his mother and grandfather.
Karsyn is Dale Earnhardt’s granddaughter or Jr’s niece.
She said in her two truths and a lie her uncle is a famous musician who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. So that makes it Jr not Sr. The clue also seemed to imply the person raced for beer. Budweiser one of Jr’s main sponsor.
Anyone over 50 can look at Chris in 2 minutes and know who he is 😂 like…exact replica basically.
Exactly. I am a bit surprised that Dolly Parton’s niece didn’t figure it out.
Chris belongs to Donny Osmond
YES!!! I scream at the TV over this every time it is on! Donny could have birthed him. LOL
You’re a little off by that number. I barely turned 50. I have been fan of Donny Osmond, since I was two years old or maybe I was three. I still have my Donny and Marie T-shirt from when I was that age. And I knew exactly who he was just by his smile. The famous Osmond smile.
I knew Chris as soon as I saw him.
Me too lol
Right he is Donnie’s look alike-Good thing nobody over 40 is playing Claim to Fame!!
Truth! The minute I saw him I knew exactly who he was. My very first concert was Donny Osmond & the Osmond Brothers. Lol. These guys are too young to have any idea even with all the clues. I have laughed at those they thought he was related to.
Donny has 5 sons. Chris is number 4.
Gabriel Is Nick Cannon’s brother…
…quick test
Chris is so Donny Osmond. I mean, just look at the guy. If we’re wrong I will be shocked.
We’re not wrong – his name is Chris Osmond. 😄 I can’t believe I didn’t see it at first…he looks exactly like his father.
He really does. I was just thinking that….especially after thinking about his clue.
I didn’t see it until I googled it, and now it’s ALL I can see, there was even a shot from this week showing him from the back and he even looked like his dad, it’s nuts!
I knew from the start. I didn’t have to Google it. He’s identical to Donnie.
He’s a spitting image of his dad.
Exactly as he looks and sounds just like him and Chris I think will get eliminated soon and they’ll probably go it was so obvious just like gabby Douglass’s sister last year as she was the one that was so obvious she couldn’t hide it if she tried
He is Donny Osmonds 2nd of 7 sons.
Donny has only 4 sons. Chris is his youngest.
Chris is no 4 of Donny’s 5 sons.
The question is do any of the remaining cast members know who donny Osmond is?
Last season when they brought back Eliminated they help figure out who lost.
Of course major crush in the 70’s. I do believe that Chris is the baby of the family
I said that from the very beginning of the show it was either Justin Bieber or Donny Osmond from the eyes lol. His clue definitely points to Puppy Love singer Donny.
The very first show I knew Chris was Donny Osmond’s son. They look and sound identical. I couldn’t believe know one has figured this out. I then realized these contestants are all under 40 and I’m pushing 60.
I saw Donny Osmond right away as well (but I’m 50). I think the only time the contestants MAY have seen Donny was when he was on season 1 of The Masked Singer.
I’m only 46 and I knew exactly who he was. Don’t sell yourself short at 60!
Me too
Absolutely. But I thought he did a great Jim Carrey impression on last night’s show!
Yeah again he’s like gabby Douglass’s sister last year but I think he hasn’t been targeted but once where jaden was misdirected but again his face and his voice give him away and whenever he get’s eliminated the people in the house will go how did we not figure it out sooner
Olivia is killing me. She looks so much like an actress or singer from a couple decades ago. I can almost see the album cover.
Check out Olivia’s resemblance to Jessica Biel.
I was sure that she was her sister!!
Or could be any of the Osmonds. They all look so much alike.
Came here to say the same thing….he is clearly related to Donny Osmond, he looks JUST like him. Same eyes, same smile.
Well now with the latest clue being he was the winner of season 9 of dancing with the Stars even though it’s obvious this makes it more obvious that his father is donny osmond
Cole is Alicia Keys’ brother
monay is jb smoove’s daughter
YES! from Day 1 i said the same thing! she looks just like him, how could they not tell!!!
Jb smoove of the 4 left is the least known and if you watched generation gap last night it was a conisendence that episode aired bdcause that episode much like last Monday’s episode got pre-emptied by breaking news as that episode was supposed to air last sept but the queen died so it was pre emptec
Eddie Murphy has a daughter named Shayne so that mystery is solved.
I think that Olivia is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Gabriel is related to Nick Cannon, and Monau is J.B. Smoove.
how did you know about Jenny McCarty? you were right! what gave it away?
Karsyn Elledge is the daughter of Kelley Earnhardt, granddaughter of Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr. & Great granddaughter of Ralph Earnhardt, one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest drivers. She is the niece of Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Her dad Jimmy Elledge was a winning crew chief in NASCAR. Her uncle Kerry Earnhardt & her cousins Jeffrey & Bobby have both run in NASCAR.
This season is much easier to figure out than last season. I think Cole could be related to Nicholas Cage.
Cole is the half-brother of Alicia Keys…
No he’s Alicia keys brother
Gabriel’s brother is definitely Nick Cannon due to when Gabriel said his brother needs to buy multiple presents for all his baby mamas and he was born in San Diego, California.
Your guesses are as good as mine! I agree with you. I have to tell you, when Dolly Parton was revealed as Jane’s aunt, I cried when Jane got excited and said “I love her so much!” How blessed she is to have Dolly Parton as her aunt!
I think Monay is related to Nelly and shes under an alias. It just makes sense with her relative being her father with the fedora.
Jb smoove is also known for a fedora and I think on curb it was one of his signature things
I think she’s Steve Harvey’s daughter
Chris to me is just like Simone Bile’s sister last season. First time I saw him I was like OMG it’s Donny Osmond. The obvious difference being everyone now knows who Simone Bile’s is and these kids are all too young to probably even know who Donny Osmond is. I was kind of surprised Jane didn’t know who it as I am sure Donny and Dolly have crossed paths.
Come is Alicia keys brother, Gabriel is Nick Cannon s brother. Karstyn is Dale Earnhardt relative. Olivia I think is related to Jenny McCarthy. Monay is related to JB Smoove. Those are my guesses based on the research I did.
Chris is Donny Osmonds son. I new it the first week because we he looks so much like him.
I know that Chris was Donny Osmond’s son the minute I laid eyes on him. He looks just like him
Me too!
I think Monay is somehow related to Al Roker. Chris is definitely related to Donny Osmond.
How they could not guess Chris as Donny Osmend’s son I don’t know. The minute I saw him I knew. He looks just like him. Donny does have a son named Christopher but of course I had to look that up.
I knew Chris was related to Donny Osmond the first time I saw him! Cole looks like Nicholas Cage. Hugo I think might be related to Jimmy Carter, I don’t think a grandson. I think maybe Jimmy’s brother Billy’s son!
Hugo is Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Amy Carter’s son, and Cole is the half-brother of Alicia Keyes.
Amy Carter
Gabriel’s brother is Nick Cannon. Karsyn is related to Dale Earnhardt
Chris is for sure Donny Osmonds son. As soon as he walked in on the first episode, I saw it. Also I believe Shayne is one of Eddie Murphy’s daughters. As for the rest, not sure. Let’s see. Love the show.
I guess because I am of a certain age, but knew instantly that Chris is an Osmond.
Absolutely 💯! I knew from day one. He looks exactly like the Osmond’s.
Monay is related to Dwight howard