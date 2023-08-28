Claim to Fame Finale Offers Most ‘Revealing and Specific’ Clues Yet — Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

It’s almost game over for ABC’s Claim to Fame, with Monday’s two-hour finale (8/7c) set to declare one of the remaining four players — Chris, Gabriel, Karsyn or Monay — the official winner of Season 2.

Kevin Jonas is nowhere to be found in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at the main event, leaving co-host Franklin to explain the rules.

“For the last challenge before the finale, you’re going to be tested on what you’ve been able to figure out about your fellow competitors, and your fellow players all have one last chance to figure you out too,” he reveals in the video above. “To get clues that are his revealing and specific is seriously valuable.”

While Karsyn’s famous family member’s name has been thrown out several times this season, the others have managed to keep theirs out of the other contestants’ mouths, meaning it’s still anyone’s game. And while it may seem crazy that they haven’t been figured out yet, we have to remember — this game is much easier to play on our end of the TV. You know, the one with internet.

(Side note: We’re also a little worried that Franklin might be getting drunk with power in Kevin’s absence, but that’s for them to sort out as brothers.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at tonight’s Claim to Fame finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who do you predict will win Season 2?