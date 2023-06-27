Tom Hanks’ Niece Is Claim to Fame’s First Season 2 Castaway, and Her Ensuing Meltdown Is Reality TV Gold — Watch

We know what you’re probably thinking: Hanks? Meltdown? Surely Tom’s son Chet must have posted one of his infamous rants, complete with another questionable accent.

Well, you’re wrong. This time.

Monday marked the second season premiere of ABC’s Claim to Fame, a truly unique competition series in which relatives of celebrities compete to see who can last the longest without exposing their Hollywood connection. Naturally, the show is hosted by Kevin Jonas and his younger brother Frankie (aka Franklin, fka “The Bonus Jonas”).

But it’s not a Jonas that the internet is having a field day with today. It’s a Hanks — specifically Carly, the niece of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. As you’ll see in the clip below, she was the first contestant to be found out in Monday’s premiere, and she did not go quietly.

– I don’t know if y’all watch #ClaimToFame but Tom Hanks’ niece really showed her ass last night. pic.twitter.com/ydrBrgHel6 — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) June 27, 2023

Carly’s initial complaint — for those struggling to make sense of her frantic screeching — is that the show’s clues were too easy. (“These frickin’ clues were so frickin’ obvious!”) But her rage, the likes of which we haven’t seen on television since Daenerys laid siege to King’s Landing on Game of Thrones, quickly got personal. (“Even Gabriel found that out and he’s not even, like, smart!”) Needless to say, Gabriel was shook.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch (and enjoy) Carly’s meltdown in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.