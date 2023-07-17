The Bachelorette on the Move as ABC Shuffles Summer Schedule 

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Bachelorette is going to start handing out her roses a little earlier.
ABC is making some changes to its summer primetime lineup, TVLine has learned, with The Bachelorette moving back to its usual Mondays at 8/7c time slot. (The current season, with Charity Lawson looking for love, has been airing Mondays at 9 pm since it premiered last month.) The time slot change goes into effect next Monday, July 24.
In a corresponding move, the celebrity-adjacent reality competition Claim to Fame will move to Mondays at 10 pm, after debuting in the Mondays at 8 pm time slot.
New prank show The Prank Panel, which premiered earlier this month on Sundays, will move to Thursdays at 9 pm, starting July 27. It will replace The Chase, which wraps up its season this Thursday. To fill the Sunday void, Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid will each move an hour earlier, to 8 pm and 9 pm, respectively, beginning Sunday, July 30.
Looking ahead, The Bachelorette‘s three-hour (!) season finale will air Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 pm. Claim to Fame‘s two-hour finale will air the following Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 pm.
Bachelor Nation, are you happy to get your fix an hour earlier? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.
Thank god they moved it back! Hope they learnt their lesson!