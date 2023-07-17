The Bachelorette on the Move as ABC Shuffles Summer Schedule 

The Bachelorette is going to start handing out her roses a little earlier.

ABC is making some changes to its summer primetime lineup, TVLine has learned, with The Bachelorette moving back to its usual Mondays at 8/7c time slot. (The current season, with Charity Lawson looking for love, has been airing Mondays at 9 pm since it premiered last month.) The time slot change goes into effect next Monday, July 24.

In a corresponding move, the celebrity-adjacent reality competition Claim to Fame will move to Mondays at 10 pm, after debuting in the Mondays at 8 pm time slot.

New prank show The Prank Panel, which premiered earlier this month on Sundays, will move to Thursdays at 9 pm, starting July 27. It will replace The Chase, which wraps up its season this Thursday. To fill the Sunday void, Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid will each move an hour earlier, to 8 pm and 9 pm, respectively, beginning Sunday, July 30.

Looking ahead, The Bachelorette‘s three-hour (!) season finale will air Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 pm. Claim to Fame‘s two-hour finale will air the following Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 pm.

Bachelor Nation, are you happy to get your fix an hour earlier? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.