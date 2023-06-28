Ratings: Superman & Lois and Cancelled Gotham Knights Both Grow With Finales

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent of course dominated an especially quiet summertime Tuesday, both in viewers and in the coveted and savory 18-49 demographic.
NBC | AGT, with 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (read recap), was down a tick week-to-week, while Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (1.6 mil/0.2) in turn slipped to its smallest numbers yet.
THE CW | Superman & Lois (744K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read recap) with its Season 3 finale matched its biggest audience of the season, which was set by the premiere. Gotham Knights (336K/0.0, TVLine reader grade “B+”; read recap) with its series finale rebounded a bit from last week’s audience low.
FOX | The movie Daughter of the Bride (972K/0.1) received precious few RSVPs.Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line!
I guess the producers now have a way for John Henry Irons and Natalie to recur from Metropolis and maybe even cut Sam Lane out entirely