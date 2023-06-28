Gotham Knights Series Finale Recap: Did Two-Face Show His Face? And Which Hero Was Mourned?

The CW’s recently (and very) cancelled Gotham Knights went out with a bang on Tuesday night, setting the team up for one last heroic save that, alas, would cost them a key player.

Or, so it seemed to them….

The series finale opened with Rebecca revealing to a tied-up Harvey that her people had nabbed Duela as well, and strapped his kid to a bomb. And the only way to get the disarm code is for that other Harvey to come out and play.

Meanwhile at the cop shop, the Knights were each grilled about the slain Court of Owls — and in turn they regaled the detectives with seemingly improbable tales of space rocks, eternal life and an army of Talons. When it came Turner’s turn, the detective was the same one that worked his parents’ murder, and she revealed the cold hard truth that Turners’ folks were actually assassins deployed by an international criminal named Henri Ducard. And they died in the course of executing a hit on Batman, who in self defense killed them.

Locked up together in jail, the Knights deduce that many bombs are in play, scattered throughout Gotham, but the lead detective won’t hear them out. But when the Talons attack the GCPD and make mincemeat of the bomb squad to start, she sets the kids free — with their assorted Bat-weapons.

The Knights head to the squad room and take out the Talons, helped in good part by the BFG that Harper shows up with. And while Carrie’s mom got to see her little girl kick all kinds of butt, as she herself tended to an injured cop, the nice moment was cut brutally short when a stray Talon ran Mom through with his blade. A horrified Carrie quickly dispatched with the Talon with her crossbow, then raced to her mother’s side…..

While Carrie escorted her mom to the hospital, the other Knights made tracks for Wayne Tower — where, along the way, Cullen and Turner noted to Harper and Stephanie that it’s quite obvious the gals are now “a thing.” (And #Sharper seemed to enjoy the label!) Upon finding a bomb on the 13th floor, it was gleaned from its cell phone conduit that there are eight bombs in total, placed in skyscrapers designed by Alan Wayne and all tied to a “mother bomb.” Rebecca’s plan, it is clear, is to erase every trace of the Owls’ treachery and clean her own slate in the process.

Speaking of the mother bomb….

Harvey and Duela have a heart-to-heart where he acknowledges, “If I had known you existed, if you had an actual father figure in your life,” she wouldn’t be feeling so down on herself and having difficulty connecting with people. Then, regarding him cheating death after she shot him, he says, “I think the only reason I survived is so that I might have a chance to make it up to you.”

Duela uses the phone wired to her bomb to call the gang and apprise them of her potentially explosive predicament as well as Harvey’s identity dysmorphia. Harper begins to guide Duela through disarming her bomb when Stephanie realizes that defusing the mother bomb will in fact set of all the others! And in doing so, give Rebecca a perfect patsy in Duela.

Harvey announces to Duela that he is going to bring out the other Harvey, who surely can concoct a way out of their conundrum; he only asks that his daughter find a way to later bring him back. The Knights meanwhile decide that they need to blow up Wayne Tower before it can trigger any other bombs, after clearing out every unit and the surrounding area with the GCPD’s help. When the others question Duela coming through on her end, Turner sticks up for their ex-teammate, and along the way reads them in on his parents’ own checkered past.

When Evil Harvey emerges, he tries to nudge Duela to turn her back on the city that regularly dismisses her and set off the other bombs. But she isn’t having it.

“You’re just a dog people like to play with until they get bored and then put you back in the kennel,” she tells her dad’s alter. When Rebecca shows up to see “her” Harvey, he cuts the reunion short by starting to violently choke her, and then stabbing her arriving henchman. Fighting back, Rebecca hurls a beaker of acid at Harvey’s face, and… well, there you have it, Two-Face fans!

Turner and Cullen arrive to save Duela, and when Rebecca resurfaces to train a gun on the brats, Brody comes up behind his mom and jabs her with a heaping syringe of Electrum. Carrie meanwhile takes the last speck of Electrum, to bring to and save her ailing mother. As the Knights board the elevator to get downstairs and race out of the about-to-blow tower, Turner makes a stop to fetch Bruce Wayne’s journals, assuring Duela he won’t be far behind. But when Turner later sprees through the lobby by himself, a jacked-up-on-Electrum Rebecca fells him with a bullet. Rebecca and her surviving henchmen, however, are then taken out in short order by an elite squad of French mercs….

Congregating some time later, the Nights hear from Cullen’s GCPD frenemy that while Turner has been presumed killed in the collapse, assorted body parts found in the lobby suggest that he at least put up a good fight. And just as Duela wonders aloud about Harvey, we see Two-Face confront Jane Doe in her trailer home, flip the coin that saved his life to decide her fate, and then… blam!-blam!

The next day, at the attic, the kids get ready to split off and resume their “boring little lives” of “homework, proms and cafeteria food,” as Duela puts it. She argues that they should instead stick together, because “I feel like people need us.” As she notes, “Turner cared” about the people of Gotham, “and I cared about him” — and more Knights action is a way to keep his memory alive.

Thing is, Turner himself is alive, as confirmed by a final sequence in which he is delivered to a French estate and meets the Henri Ducard (played by V‘s Charles Mesure).

The Court underestimated Turner, Henri observes. But he will not.

“I taught your birth parents and Bruce Wayne, and I will now teach you everything I know,” Henri says. And since everyone back in Gotham now believes Turner to be dead, “that is a perfect place to start.”

What did you think of Gotham Knights‘ series finale, and the one-and-only season as a whole?