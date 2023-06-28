Simon Cowell Loses His Voice During AGT Auditions — See the Show’s Bizarre Solution

Did America’s Got Talent just render Simon Cowell obsolete?

Tuesday’s episode, the fifth full week of Season 18 auditions, found the show’s “mean” judge unable to speak, barely making a sound as the first act took the stage. But rather than letting him sit there like a bump on a log, Terry Crew presented a solution.

“Being the great person that I am, I got a gift for him,” the host announced at the top of the show. “I have a special soundboard that has been loaded up with thousands of comments — a lot of things he’s said over the years — so we’ll be able to hear Simon Cowell.”

And just like that, Cowell’s commentary from previous seasons of AGT was recycled to enable the voiceless judge to welcome and critique this week’s crop of hopefuls. And to occasionally stick it to fellow judge Howie Mandel. (Seriously, whose idea was it to put a “Howie, shut up!” button on there? Because that was brilliant.)

Though no Golden Buzzers were awarded on Tuesday, the following 10 acts were sent through to the next round: Disney enthusiasts The Sharpe Family Singers, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, acrobat Chen Lei, country music duo Trailer Flowers, hip-hop dancer Erica Coffelt, young magician Ryland, musical comedian Barry Brewer Jr., tap dancer Justin Jackson, South Korean magician Sangsoon Kim, and powerhouse singer Lachune.

Which of this week’s acts are you most excited to see again? And what did you think of Cowell’s wacky little soundboard? We’ll add video of the unorthodox fix if/when it becomes available. In the meantime, drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode below.