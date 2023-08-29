Monday Ratings: Claim to Fame Grows With Finale, Stars on Mars Flat

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun copped the night’s biggest audience.
NBC | Ninja Warrior this Monday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, adding a handful of eyeballs with The Bachelorette now over.
ABC | Claim to Fame‘s two-hour finale averaged 2.25 million total viewers (marking its third-largest audience of the season) and a typical 0.3 demo rating. (Read recap and review final clues/reveals list.)
FOX | Stars on Mars (850K/0.2) was flat with its Season 1 finale.
THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Son of a Critch (610K/0.1), Run the Burbs (510K/0.1),
Nexstar Execs Children Ruin Everything (390K/0.1) and Bump (300K/0.1) were all up sharply.
CBS | A repeat of the 3-way NCIS crossover event's kickoff episode drew 3.4 million viewers.
