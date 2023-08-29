Read Next: Suits Creator Reveals Which Line the Royals Wouldn’t Let Meghan Markle Say
Monday Ratings: Claim to Fame Grows With Finale, Stars on Mars Flat

ABC
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun copped the night’s biggest audience.

NBC | Ninja Warrior this Monday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, adding a handful of eyeballs with The Bachelorette now over.

ABC | Claim to Fame‘s two-hour finale averaged 2.25 million total viewers (marking its third-largest audience of the season) and a typical 0.3 demo rating. (Read recap and review final clues/reveals list.)

FOX | Stars on Mars (850K/0.2) was flat with its Season 1 finale.

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Son of a Critch (610K/0.1), Run the Burbs (510K/0.1), Nexstar Execs Children Ruin Everything (390K/0.1) and Bump (300K/0.1) were all up sharply.

CBS | A repeat of the 3-way NCIS crossover event’s kickoff episode drew 3.4 million viewers.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
2 Comments

  1. The brightest Martian they crowned was the most involved episode after episode and deserved the overall win

  2. Good joke re: Nexstar

