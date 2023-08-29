Monday Ratings: Claim to Fame Grows With Finale, Stars on Mars Flat

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun copped the night’s biggest audience.

NBC | Ninja Warrior this Monday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, adding a handful of eyeballs with The Bachelorette now over.

ABC | Claim to Fame‘s two-hour finale averaged 2.25 million total viewers (marking its third-largest audience of the season) and a typical 0.3 demo rating. (Read recap and review final clues/reveals list.)

FOX | Stars on Mars (850K/0.2) was flat with its Season 1 finale.

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Son of a Critch (610K/0.1), Run the Burbs (510K/0.1), Nexstar Execs Children Ruin Everything (390K/0.1) and Bump (300K/0.1) were all up sharply.

CBS | A repeat of the 3-way NCIS crossover event’s kickoff episode drew 3.4 million viewers.

