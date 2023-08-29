Claim to Fame Twist: [Spoiler] Pulls Off Surprise Win in Season 2 Finale

America’s favorite guessing game reached a dramatic conclusion on Monday with the unmasking (hint, hint!) of Claim to Fame‘s four remaining celebrities — and the winner of Season 2.

Somewhat predictably, the first hour ended with Gabriel eliminating Karsyn, whose celebrity relative — she’s the niece of NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. — had already been named by several players. Gabriel being the one to send Karsyn home also felt very salt-in-wound, as she was still processing the discovery that he lied to everyone all season about his own famous family member. Needless to say, she’ll probably never be able to watch The Masked Singer again without questioning her life choices. (Then again, who among us can?)

The first half of the finale also gave us a moment that changed everything: Gabriel and Monay finally, and we do mean finally with a capital “F,” figured out Chris’ secret celebrity relative. The information they’ve collected has been Blue’s Clues-level obvious (a ’70s teen idol from Utah who wore a coat of many colors?!), so it actually took them much longer than it should have, but better later than never.

Whereas Chris was once considered untouchable — or as Gabriel referred to him, an “unkillable cockroach” — he entered the second half of the finale with a massive target on his back, one that got even bigger when Gabriel won the final challenge, granting him the power to select the final guessers.

Putting his trust in the alliance he forged with Monay, Gabriel let her guess first, an opportunity she used to confirm Chris as the son of Utah’s own Donny Osmond. Following a lovely video message from the man himself, the moment Gabriel and Monay had been dreading finally arrived.

Standing alone as the season’s final two, Gabriel confidently guessed Monay’s father to be comedian J.B. Smoove, solidifying him as the show’s latest $100,000 winner. That might sound like a lot of money, but when your brother is Nick Cannon, that’s basically an annual gift budget for your nieces and nephews. (We’d mention Cannon’s exact number of children, but it could change by the time you read this, so why bother.)

Cannon’s younger brother celebrated his historic victory with a little rap: “I’ve been through times of faith, times of doubt, there’s times I thought I was out, but now I’m about to shout!”

“Enjoy that new claim to fame,” Cannon told him via video message. “Loan me some money.”

Were you surprised by the outcome of Claim to Fame‘s second season finale? And were you able to guess everyone’s Hollywood connection ahead of time? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.