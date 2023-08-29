Ahsoka Viewership Down Sharply From The Mandalorian, on Par With Andor (Report)

The Force isn’t yet as strong with Ahsoka as it is elsewhere in the Star Wars TV universe.

According to new viewership data provided by the analytics company Samba TV, Ahsoka‘s debut episode — which landed on Disney+ on Aug. 22, at 9/8c — was watched in 1.2 million U.S. households during the Live+5 Day viewing window. Episode 2, which dropped the same evening, was cued up by 956,000 households.

Per our sister site Deadline, Ahsoka‘s Episode 1 numbers are on par with the series premiere of Andor, which was watched in 1.2 million households (in Live+5) when it launched in September 2022. But Ahsoka‘s viewership is down significantly from that of The Mandalorian (which pulled in 1.7 million households with its Season 3 premiere in March) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (which reached 2.4 million households with its May 2022 series premiere).

Update: In press release coming on the heels of Samba TV’s report, Lucasfilm said that Ahsoka Episode 1, “Master and Apprentice,” was “the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week,” with 14 million global views (defined as “total stream time divided by runtime available”).

It remains to be seen if Ahsoka will crack the Top 10 of Nielsen’s weekly U.S ranking of streaming originals, most recently led by Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias; we won’t see those tallies until late September.

Star Wars TV: A Status Report on All Shows View List

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

TVLine readers gave Ahsoka‘s two-episode premiere an average grade of “A-“; weigh in on the debut here. Episode 3 drops tonight at 9 pm ET.