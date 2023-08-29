Ahsoka Viewership Down Sharply From The Mandalorian, on Par With Andor (Report)

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Force isn’t yet as strong with Ahsoka as it is elsewhere in the Star Wars TV universe.
According to new viewership data provided by the analytics company Samba TV, Ahsoka‘s debut episode — which landed on Disney+ on Aug. 22, at 9/8c — was watched in 1.2 million U.S. households during the Live+5 Day viewing window. Episode 2, which dropped the same evening, was cued up by 956,000 households.
Per our sister site Deadline, Ahsoka‘s Episode 1 numbers are on par with the series premiere of Andor, which was watched in 1.2 million households (in Live+5) when it launched in September 2022. But Ahsoka‘s viewership is down significantly from that of The Mandalorian (which pulled in 1.7 million households with its Season 3 premiere in March) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (which reached 2.4 million households with its May 2022 series premiere).
Update: In press release coming on the heels of Samba TV’s report, Lucasfilm said that Ahsoka Episode 1, “Master and Apprentice,” was “the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week,” with 14 million global views (defined as “total stream time divided by runtime available”).
It remains to be seen if Ahsoka will crack the Top 10 of Nielsen’s weekly U.S ranking of streaming originals, most recently led by Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias; we won’t see those tallies until late September.
Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.
TVLine readers gave Ahsoka‘s two-episode premiere an average grade of “A-“; weigh in on the debut here. Episode 3 drops tonight at 9 pm ET.
Want scoop on Ahsoka, or for any other Star Wars TV show?
I unsubscribed from them. I think Disney+ will be one of those streamers I get when there’s something out I really want to see, and then I’ll watch all the other shows I missed that I sort of wanted to see during that 30-day window. While I like their Star Wars content more than the Marvel content, neither was enough to stay subscribed long term, especially with a price hike coming. I’ll be back whenever X-Men 97 or Ironheart drops though!
I hope they eventually shift some SW stories to the Old Republic era. High Force civilizations, ancient mysteries, and some truly sinister and enigmatic aliens. Moving the current era forward after the movies seems like a long-term endeavor, I hope Disney can pull it off but in the meantime it has been a struggle to stay interested.
I think they’ve gone to the well too often with the Star Wars franchise.
You have to have watched something like 16 previous seasons of cartoons to understand what is happening in this show. So it’s hardly surprising. As someone who casually enjoys the movies and the Mandalorian, and has tried all the other live action series, I have no idea what Disney is doing with Star Wars. It’s so navel-gazey. Why can’t it just tell a brand new story with the setting with no links to anything else, so that people like me can actually get into it? It’s ridiculous.
Agree with this. I’m not going to watch numerous Star Wars animated series as they don’t appeal to me. I was a bit lost during the first two episodes and had to look things up.
6 seasons (Clone Wars), but I get your point.
Ahsoka is a fabulous character that has a rich back story.
So far, two episodes in, this is on par with Mando S1, S2 and Andor. Definitely better than Mando S3, BoBF and a smidge better than Kenobi. The problem is, she’s not a well recognized character like Luke et al. I’m really looking forward to the next 6 episodes as Filoni is a terrific story teller.
Actually, add to that 4 seasons of Rebels, since this is a direct sequel. And Clone Wars had a seventh season. 11 total, then.
I actually loved Rebels and yet, I have not yet managed to watch Ahsoka. I started, but, few minutes in, it felt so boring and same-y. Disney needs to stop overexposing their IP. Everything now feels tired and derivative. They need to try new series and films. They used to be able to self-generate hits, like High School Musical, Frozen, etc… Now, it’sall the same. Look at HBO. They have a miss every now and then, but they manage to release brand-new shows every year that catch on.
It’s not surprising, you need a little bit of backstory for both and or and Ashoka to understand these shows. Mandolorian had no barrier of entry.
I think it’s very well done and engrossing but you won’t see as large numbers as the Mandalorian because there is no adorable baby.
“numbers on par with Andor”
Go figure, both of them are too good for America.