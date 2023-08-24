Nielsen Streaming Top 10: The Witcher Surges With Henry Cavill’s Swan Song, Futurama and Good Omens Make Chart Debuts

Netflix’s The Witcher leaped several spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, with the release of Season 3B aka Henry Cavill’s final episodes.

Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias repeated at No. 1 for the week of July 24, amassing 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes. The Witcher placed a distant second with 870 million minutes viewed/24 episodes, followed by Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer (506 million minutes/15 episodes), the chart debut of Hulu’s Futurama revival (506 million minutes/136 total episodes) and Prime Video’s Jack Ryan (505 million minutes/30 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of July 24 were Prime Video’s Good Omens (making its own chart debut with 445 million minutes viewed across 12 episodes), Disney+’s Secret Invasion (421 million minutes, all six episodes), Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty (400 million minutes/12 episodes), Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (395 million minutes/18 available episodes) and Netflix’s Quarterback (393 million minutes/eight epsiodes).

Everything Leaving Netflix in August View List

Over on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart (which includes movies, acquired series and what not), Suits took its first dip (7%) yet still utterly dominated with 3.6 billion minutes viewed on Netflix and Peacock.