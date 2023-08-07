Stranger Things: [Spoiler] Will Take ‘Center Stage’ in Season 5

Season 5 of Stranger Things isn’t just going to be about the epic showdown between Eleven and One that was set up by the penultimate season finale. (Read the recap here.) The Netflix hit’s swan song is also going to bring the show full circle, dropping into the eye of the storm Will Byers, whose abduction to the Upside Down kicked off the whole series.

“Will really takes center stage again in [Season] 5,” co-creator Ross Duffer tells our sister site Variety as part of an article detailing how the character’s coming out helped portrayer Noah Schnapp do the same. “This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together.

“Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected,” Duffer adds. “So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.”

It stands to reason that the teenager would play a crucial role in Vecna’s undoing. Even years after Will’s rescue from the Upside Down, he remains psychically connected to the powerful puppet master.

Mind you, when we will get to see Season 5 remains anyone’s guess. Back in May, Duffer and fellow co-creator/brother Matt announced on Twitter that work on new episodes had been halted due to the writers’ strike. “Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the sibs said. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

Needless to say, with actors now on strike as well, we’re likely in for a long wait.

