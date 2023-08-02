Riverdale Series Finale Synopsis Promises a Return to Present-Day… and an 86-Year-Old Betty?!

The Riverdale gang will return to present-day in this month’s series finale… but maybe not in the way we expected.

The CW has released the official synopsis for the series finale, titled “Goodbye, Riverdale” and airing Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9/8c, and it hints that we catch up with an elderly Betty in the present-day timeline: “Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored.”

Hmmm… could that special friend possibly be guardian angel Tabitha, who has the power to zap Betty back in time? Riverdale‘s final season has transported Betty and her friends back to the 1950s, where they’re still students at Riverdale High. (The time jump was a result of Archie and his pals’ epic supernatural battle with the devilish Percival Pickens and the deadly comet that was hurtling towards their town.) But it sounds like we’ll only see present-day Betty as an aged version of 1950s Betty, so it’s anybody’s guess if we’ll see her coupled up with Archie again like we did before the jump back to the ’50s.

Just four episodes remain in Riverdale‘s run, with this Wednesday’s episode featuring the return of former cast member Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy. (Get a sneak peek here.) What are you hoping to see before Riverdale says goodbye for good? Grab a booth in the comments and let us know your thoughts on the grand finale.