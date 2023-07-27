Riverdale: Ashleigh Murray to Return as Josie Next Week — Get a Sneak Peek

Riverdale‘s end is near… and an old friend is coming back to say goodbye.

Ashleigh Murray will return to reprise her role as Josie McCoy in next Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), a new preview reveals. In the sneak peek — which you can watch above — Josie is a glamorous Hollywood star who wants a red-carpet premiere of her latest movie at Veronica’s theater the Babylonium. And yeah, she sticks around long enough to sing a song, too.

Murray played aspiring singer Josie in Riverdale‘s first three seasons before leaving to join the cast of spinoff Katy Keene. That show got the axe after just one season, but Murray returned as Josie in a Season 5 episode of Riverdale, reuniting with her band the Pussycats. Since then, Murray has co-starred in The CW’s Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift and is next set to star in Hulu’s thriller The Other Black Girl, debuting this September.

In next week’s Riverdale, “Veronica, Kevin and Clay host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy, who is in town to screen her latest film,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “Betty enlists help from Cheryl and Toni after deciding she’s going to publish her own book” and “Archie’s attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned.”

Press PLAY above to get a first look at Josie’s return to Riverdale, and then tell us in the comments what else you’re hoping to see in the final episodes.