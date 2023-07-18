The Other Black Girl: Hulu Sets Release Date for Series Adaptation Starring Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray — First Look

Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel The Other Black Girl will come to the small screen this fall.

Hulu announced on Tuesday that its series adaptation of Harris’ bestseller will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with all 10 episodes releasing at once.

The Other Black Girl centers on Nella (Insidious: The Red Door‘s Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel (Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray) is hired, but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The cast also includes Brittany Adebumola (The CW’s 4400 reboot), Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Bellamy Young (Scandal), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) and Garcelle Beauvais (NYPD Blue).

