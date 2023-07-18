Read Next: Bob Hearts Abishola’s Gina Yashere Expertly Lays Out Why WGA and SAG Are on Strike in Fiery Rant — Watch
The Other Black Girl: Hulu Sets Release Date for Series Adaptation Starring Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray — First Look

The Other Black Girl Hulu Release Date
Courtesy of Hulu
Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel The Other Black Girl will come to the small screen this fall.

Hulu announced on Tuesday that its series adaptation of Harris’ bestseller will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with all 10 episodes releasing at once.

The Other Black Girl centers on Nella (Insidious: The Red Door‘s Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel (Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray) is hired, but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The cast also includes Brittany Adebumola (The CW’s 4400 reboot), Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Bellamy Young (Scandal), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) and Garcelle Beauvais (NYPD Blue).

In addition to the snapshot above, Hulu has also released six more first-look photos from the drama series. Keep scrolling to view them all, then drop a comment and tell us if you’ll be watching the show!
Comments

