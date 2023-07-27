Riverdale Sneak Peek: Josie Returns With a Purr-fect Performance (Exclusive)

Josie is back in Riverdale — and her claws are out.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at next Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), with Ashleigh Murray returning to reprise her role as Josie McCoy. This time, she’s a glamorous movie star, but she takes the stage at the Dark Room to perform a bit of feline-inspired spoken-word poetry. In the clip above, Josie purrs and slinks her way through a piece entitled “A Different Kind of Cat” (“I’m not Persian or Angora/I’m in a different category”), accompanied by Fangs beating a bongo drum.

Murray played aspiring singer Josie in Riverdale‘s first three seasons before leaving to join the cast of spinoff Katy Keene. That show got the axe after just one season, but Murray returned as Josie in a Season 5 episode of Riverdale, reuniting with her band the Pussycats.

In next week’s Riverdale, “Veronica, Kevin and Clay host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy, who is in town to screen her latest film,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “Betty enlists help from Cheryl and Toni after deciding she’s going to publish her own book” and “Archie’s attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned.”

