Read Next: How to Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje and Other Fights
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Riverdale Sneak Peek: Josie Returns With a Purr-fect Performance (Exclusive)

Share

Josie is back in Riverdale — and her claws are out.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at next Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), with Ashleigh Murray returning to reprise her role as Josie McCoy. This time, she’s a glamorous movie star, but she takes the stage at the Dark Room to perform a bit of feline-inspired spoken-word poetry. In the clip above, Josie purrs and slinks her way through a piece entitled “A Different Kind of Cat” (“I’m not Persian or Angora/I’m in a different category”), accompanied by Fangs beating a bongo drum.

Murray played aspiring singer Josie in Riverdale‘s first three seasons before leaving to join the cast of spinoff Katy Keene. That show got the axe after just one season, but Murray returned as Josie in a Season 5 episode of Riverdale, reuniting with her band the Pussycats.

In next week’s Riverdale, “Veronica, Kevin and Clay host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy, who is in town to screen her latest film,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “Betty enlists help from Cheryl and Toni after deciding she’s going to publish her own book” and “Archie’s attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned.”

Press PLAY above for an exclusive sneak peek at Josie’s return, and then grab a booth in the comments to share your first impressions.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
July 27, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...The Croods: Family TreeDark WindsThe Dragon PrinceFull CircleHarley QuinniCarlyThe KardashiansTwisted MetalThe WitcherZoey 102
08:00 PM
The Slumber Party
09:00 PM
The Prank Panel
10:00 PM
Tacoma FDTrippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama DorisWhat We Do in the Shadows
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad