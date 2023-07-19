Minx‘s tortuous path to Season 2 might’ve been a nail-biter for the fans — HBO Max renewed the comedy in May 2022, then cancelled it that December — but Starz’s quick decision to keep the show going meant that the cast knew fairly soon that Bottom Dollar Production’s doors would stay open.

And as a bonus, Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson point out in the video above, the outcry meant everyone involved in making the show had a really good sense that people were watching.

“We want to keep making the show, and we love that we have an audience that really cares,” Johnson says. “So if anything, it felt really good that there was a backlash.” He laughs. “If there was no backlash from people, that would’ve been so sad!”

“Yeah, that would’ve been terrible,” Lovibond says.

Johnson’s still chuckling: “What a nightmare it would’ve been if the response was, ‘Well played, HBO Max!'”

Minx returns for Season 2 on Friday at 9/8c on its new home, Starz (and at midnight on the 21st on the Starz app and on demand). Ahead of the premiere — and before SAG-AFTRA officially announced a strike on July 13 — TVLine chatted with Johnson, Lovibond, Lennon Parham, Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe and new cast addition Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) about what lies ahead for the ragtag crew behind the first erotic magazine for women.

Can Joyce and Doug find a way to work together again? What’s the deal with Shelly and Bambi? Are Tina and Richie destined for bigger and better things? And who’s this mysterious Constance? Press PLAY on the video above and allow the cast of Minx to get you in the mood for Season 2.