Well, isn’t this an ineffable treat for all the Good Omens faithful.

In conjunction with the show’s San Diego Comic-Con screening Friday, Prime Video released a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Season 2. In the spot, cast members including Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson — as well as executive producer/co-showrunner Neil Gaiman and EP Douglas Mackinnon — tease what’s ahead in a bunch of interviews filmed in January 2022, before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were official.

“If Season 1 was a comedy about the end of the world, Season 2 is a comedy about everything else,” Mackinnon says. And in case you were at all worried about how things stand between Tennant’s devil Crowley and Sheen’s angel Aziraphale: “The bromance is continuing,” Richardson previews.

Season 1 of the series covered the events of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Season 2 tells a new story. Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship “needed interrogating more,” EP Rob Wilkins says. “And of course we all know that Terry and Neil had conversations about what the sequel would be. And Neil has taken that and he’s blown it up in a way that the viewers are just going to love.”

Roughly three or four years after the events of Season 1, “Everything changes when Aziraphale gets an unexpected visitor,” Gaiman says, with Sheen adding that the unholy duo face a mystery that involves “much more terrifying things ahead than they’ve had to deal with in the past.

Tennant teases that Crowley and Aziraphale “rely on each other even more in Season 2 than they did in Season 2 because they are, by necessity and by circumstance, they’re a double act that nobody else can join.”

All six episodes of Season 2 will begin streaming on Friday, July 28. In addition to Sheen, Tennant, Hamm and Richardson, the sophomore season’s cast includes: Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda and Shelley Conn.

