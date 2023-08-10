Young Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis ‘Get Some Steps In’ on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line — See Photo

Spotted: Two of East Texas Tech’s beautiful minds on the SAG-AFTRA picket line.

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage marched alongside castmate Wallace Shawn (aka Dr. John Sturgis) on Wednesday, and documented their New York City reunion on Instagram, writing: “Got some steps in this morning with my good friend Mr. Wally Shawn.” See the photo below:

The Young Sheldon stars, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”

Young Sheldon was previously renewed for Season 7 — which may or may not be its final season. But unlike previous years, new episodes of the Big Bang Theory spinoff are not on CBS’ strike-proof fall schedule, and its return date will depend on how soon the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved and everyone can get back to work.

Young Sheldon: Every Big Bang Theory Cameo, Easter Egg and Future Reveal View List

The Season 6 finale, which aired in May, culminated in a natural disaster. Sheldon and Mary’s flight to Germany — where the 13-year-old scientist is set to take part in a summer research program (thanks Dr. Sturgis!) — took off before a tornado touched down in Medford, forcing the rest of the Cooper/McAllister clan to hunker down and take cover. Once the storm passed, Meemaw returned home to find that her house had been decimated. In turn, George extended an invite to his mother-in-law and Georgie’s fiancée Mandy to come stay with him and Missy. (For a complete recap, click here.)