The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Won’t Be Deterred by Audience Member’s Phone Alarm — Watch Video

This is what the Do Not Disturb function is made for, people!

The View co-hosts on Tuesday were deep in discussion about Robin Robert’s Good Morning America interview with Ralph Yarl, the Missouri teenager who was shot after going to the wrong house, when a cell phone alarm coming from somewhere in the live studio audience abruptly broke into the women’s conversation.

The show’s co-hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin — certainly noticed the interruption; all discussion momentarily ceased. But Goldberg quickly recovered, and even joked that the the alert served as an impromptu reminder for Hostin to read of a Legal Note for the segment.

“That’s all right,” Goldberg said. “Oh, you know what that is? That’s them calling Sunny to say she has another Legal Note.”

It was not clear to whom the offending phone belonged. The show went to commercial soon after, and the rest of the broadcast continued without further interruption.

Earlier in the episode, things didn’t go quite as smoothly. During Hot Topics, Goldberg introduced an audio recording of former president Donald Trump discussing classified documents by saying that he had been “cleared of mishandling” the papers instead of “charged with.” She clarified the mistake later in the segment.

“I said he was cleared,” she said. “Clearly I was out of my mind.” Watch video below.

AUDIO OBTAINED OF TRUMP DISCUSSING CLASSIFIED DOC: #TheView co-hosts react to new audio obtained by ABC News of a July 2021 conversation where former Pres. Trump appears to acknowledge he held onto a classified document after leaving office. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/G6DqRKMGmW — The View (@TheView) June 27, 2023

The Trump misstep was Goldberg’s second this week: In Monday’s broadcast, she accidentally said “bitches” instead of “beaches” while talking about travel during Hot Topics. (Watch that video here.)

