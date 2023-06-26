Read Next: BET Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List
Whoopi Goldberg Brings The View to a Standstill With Profane Blunder — Watch Video

The View Whoopi Goldberg Bitches Beaches Flub Video
ABC screengrab
The ladies of The View took a moment to enjoy Whoopi Goldberg’s hilarious slip of the tongue during Monday’s “Hot Topics” segment.

While referencing the results of a recent poll that asked travelers to specify their favorite part of hitting the road, Goldberg noted, “When people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches.”

The Oscar winner quickly corrected herself, exclaiming, “Beaches,” but the “damage” was done: Goldberg’s co-hosts Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro erupted in laughter, as did the studio audience.

“I’m sorry,” Goldberg deadpanned during a pause in the jollification, before confirming that her script “says ‘beaches.'”

Watch the LOL moment below.

7 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. This was an easy mistake and I fund it quite comical!

    Reply

  2. Would never watch her or her pathetic show.

    Reply

    • Yet you came here to comment on a show you don’t watch. Hence the internet I guess…

      Reply

  3. It was funny. Whoopi is notorious for not being able to read her own writing.🤣 After days of Russia, the Titan implosion, DT and his same old same old it was nice to laugh out loud for a change.

    Reply

  4. I scheduled my road trips around them a lot more when I was younger

    Reply

  5. She is a profane blunder

    Reply

  6. I’m not a fan of the View, but it was a slip of the tongue !! Happens to us all 😊

    Reply
