Whoopi Goldberg Brings The View to a Standstill With Profane Blunder — Watch Video

The ladies of The View took a moment to enjoy Whoopi Goldberg’s hilarious slip of the tongue during Monday’s “Hot Topics” segment.

While referencing the results of a recent poll that asked travelers to specify their favorite part of hitting the road, Goldberg noted, “When people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches.”

The Oscar winner quickly corrected herself, exclaiming, “Beaches,” but the “damage” was done: Goldberg’s co-hosts Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro erupted in laughter, as did the studio audience.

“I’m sorry,” Goldberg deadpanned during a pause in the jollification, before confirming that her script “says ‘beaches.'”

Watch the LOL moment below.