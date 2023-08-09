Network Dramas ‘Might’ Salvage 13-Episode Seasons If Strikes End Soon, Veteran EP Says

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Former Law & Order spinoff boss Warren Leight gave viewers a new perspective in a Tuesday X post (fka Twitter), stating that it may still be possible for networks to salvage a 13-episode season, but only if the WGA strike’s demands are met soon.
“Today many network dramas would have begun shooting their 4th episode of the fall season,” the former executive producer and showrunner for Special Victims Unit and Criminal Intent wrote. “If the strike were somehow to end by Labor Day and shooting were to begin in early fall, the networks might be able to salvage a 13 episode season. The clock keeps ticking.”
In a reply, Leight also made mention that writers rooms typically open up five weeks before shooting begins. That “could be condensed” for a shorter season, he said. (Of note, Leight recently stepped back from his duties as a strike captain and co-chair of the Strike Rules Compliance Committee.)
Despite Wednesday marking Day 100 of the strike, the WGA and AMPTP remain at a stalemate after a new deal failed to come to fruition after the planned meeting held Friday, Aug. 4. “As of now, there is no agreement on these items, because the AMPTP said they needed to consult with their member studios before moving forward,” the WGA Negotiating Committee said last week.
When the strike first began, TVLine heard from multiple sources that the guild was steeled to go at least six months if that’s what was needed to make any headway on their multiple asks. At the center of the negotiation: An acknowledgment of, and correcting for, the way that streaming has affected the work, compensation and working conditions of writers. Some of the association’s other demands include increased residuals for reuse markets, the reduction of “mini writers rooms” that greatly diminish the size of TV writing staffs, increased contributions to pension plans and health funds, and standardized compensation and residual terms for features released either theatrically or via streaming. In addition: enacted measures to combat discrimination and harassment and promote pay equity, and a strengthened regulation of options and exclusivity in television writer employment contracts.
Leight was showrunner on SVU from Seasons 13 to 17. He returned in Season 21 and helped usher in a milestone; that was the season SVU became the longest-running live-action series in TV history. Before that, he served as EP and showrunner on Criminal Intent from 2002-2008.
I’m the patient type and don’t mind waiting for the WGA (and SAG-AFTRA) to realize as many of their negotiation dreams as possible.
And you’re killing the lives of people along the way.
There is not going to be any recouped money. If 22-24 episode seasons go to 13 episodes, that is a lot of lost funds for crew that desperately need it.
The camera operator isn’t getting any residual checks, two dollars or otherwise from Netflix. He is missing out on a lot of paychecks now though.
I also worry about the shows that were on the bubble and reluctantly renewed because networks anticipated this. ABC or NBC might just decide to throw in the towel, a practice we usually only see on cable or streaming, and reverse the renewal. So, that could mean 1-2 years with no paychecks for actors.
This is also going to have a trickle down effect on customers. How many people would continue to subscribe to 100% of the streamers they do if the price suddenly doubled? 50% maybe? So, you’re literally back at square one. That means a lot less streaming deals signed if the residuals go up and a lot less shows order.
There is going to be no tv shows till next fall, this strike doesn’t look to be any where near finishing, neither side are budging.
It looks like one of the biggest impediments, if not the biggest, is the streaming rights issue. The actors and writers want more from the streaming services; the streaming services are all losing money. This may be a very difficult issue to solve.
Strikes always seem that way and then miraculously end, I really doubt it’ll last that long
I love how this is being downvoted without anyone disputing it. Look at strikes in the past in many industries. Both sides far apart, refusing to budge, etc and then boom a deal happens long before it would appear to be possible.
The problem with your theory, and the cause of those downvotes, is that the Writers’ Strike has already lasted for over three months, which really getting to be a long time for a strike. If the studios aren’t budging on the Writers, they certainly aren’t going to budge on the Actors, which is a much larger union.
You are not taking into account that this is not a typical strike. Normally workers are striking over wages and benefits. This is very different. The writers and actors are striking over intellectual property rights, Artificial Intelligence and Name, Image and Likeness rights, as well as wages and benefits. Both sides are digging in because what they do here will have long lasting implications. At the rate that this is going, I would be very surprised if this was resolved before October and not at all surprised if it went into 2024. I hope I am wrong about this and they reach resolution a lot sooner.
@ Fernando: Exactly what I said.
I believe the network key series should resume production as soon as the strike is settled and produce a full roster of episodes even if it means airing them into the summer because the whole television structure of summer reruns and so forth is no longer truly relevant.People watch when they want to watch no matter what time of year it is.Holding back series episodes for a no longer exiting break in behavior is pointless especially after this whole debacle.
Fully agree with you. They always say nobody watches TV in the summer, but that’s because there is nothing good to watch!
I guess you don’t realize that it’s a business and no show will get a full season.
Removing the issue of ad rates and rather or not the broadcast networks could get the same ad rates for new episodes for their “regular lineup” in the summer months, there is another reason that a “full season” is not going to happen this season. The broadcast networks would want the following season, 2024-25 season to start on time, meaning production for 2024-25 would need to start July 2024.
The 1960 SAG/ WGA strikes got residuals for movies shown on TV for the first time. However this deal was not retroactive so there were never residuals paid for all the films made before 1960. Think of all the revenue those films generated over the years from TV and home video. Not so much now, but they had a long run generating revenue for the studios that owned them with little additional cost as the films had been paid for many years prior.
This is likely going to be the kind of deal they end up with here. Better residuals for streaming going forward, but not retroactive.
Call me pessimistic, but I doubt we’ll get new tv seasons this season. Both parties don’t seem to want to make sacrifices, there isn’t any hope on the horizon. I could see this strike continue until somewhere next year. I wonder how many shows will get cancelled because of this. Could you imagine them cancelling a Greys Anatomy after 19 seasons, with an open ending? I’d be pissed, but if the strike lasts long enough there will be casualties.
I know you mean “sacrifices” in terms of their negotiating points, so I promise I’m not trying to call you out or ding you. Overall though one side is indeed sacrificing a lot, giving up their source of income in order to have a more secure future. The CEOs meanwhile aren’t sacrificing anything personally. Any decisions or mistakes they make will be felt by their employees and companies but not by them. And the current paradigm has everything to do with these CEOs not recognizing streaming as a potential bubble and planning their investments more cautiously or wisely. A number of them also have a serious quality control problem; there’s no unifying vision curating their content or ensuring a certain bar of quality. Ultimately that has always been the job of the AMPTP: gatekeepers and curators of content with the power of the checkbook and Rolodex. With the changing landscape they got scared and they got greedy, but they’re the ones who have actually been falling down on the job here. No bad show or film has ever aired without their approval, and more, their investment.
I’d imagine the existing shows might be safe though, if only because the networks would need more time to get new shows up and running. The existing shows already have casts, sets, costumes, and writing staffs, so should be able to spin back up sooner than something starting from scratch, having only made a pilot at most.
There could be cases where a cast was too expensive and they want to cut back, but Grey’s, NCIS, FBI, L&O, etc are all safe bets that can get to work sooner rather than later.
Anything that was a bubble show is in danger of not coming back I bet. Shows like S.W.A.T, SEAL Team, 911 where they just narrowly returned in the first place.
The shows that have already been renewed, especially the top ones like Grey’s and SVU, aren’t going to get cancelled entirely simply due to the duration of the strike. As long as they get the highest ratings, they’re going to be the ones that come back. Could some of the smaller shows get cancelled during the strike? Probably, sure. But those are almost certainly not all the smaller shows, just a segment of the shows that are on the bubble, waiting to hear whether or not they’re going to be renewed. Like, I’m concerned about Wolf Pack at the present time — I hope it’s on the yes side of the renewal bubble. The networks and streamers aren’t going to nuke the shows that actually bring audiences in because, well, they need audiences to come back — and that does include even smaller shows, the meat and potatoes shows in the middle of the ratings pack with passionate audiences in that middle of the target 18-54 demographics that advertisers want.
.
Nevertheless, Grey’s, SVU and other shows at the top of the ratings heap are the cash cows that the networks and streamers need the most. They’re going to be back no matter what. The strikes aren’t really about these shows (although even certain levels of cast and crew in even these shows benefit from whatever the guilds get from a new contract), they’re about the meat-and-potatoes shows in the middle of the pack and even the bottom of the pack and protectiing their cast and crew’s ability to have careers.
Personally, I hope it lasts a year let most shows die off and contracts end or get cancelled and then start new from the ground up building quality over quantity.
The WGA and SAG-AFTRA should burn everything to the ground if they don’t get a good deal, the major studios can go bankrupt for all I care.
Then everyone in SAG, WGA and the forgotten other workers would also go bankrupt. By the way, those groups would go bankrupt long long long before the studios. Nobody wins in your scenario.
The way it’s going, networks might as well forget this tv season and start their she’s next fall.