Law & Order: SVU: Warren Leight Returning as Showrunner for Season 21

When Law & Order: SVU becomes the longest-running live-action TV series this fall, it’ll do so with a (somewhat) new showrunner at the helm. Warren Leight, who called the shots from Seasons 13 to 17, will return for the procedural’s milestone 21st, our sister site Deadline reports.

“We have a ‘murderers’ row’ of writers and showrunners on our shows,” series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement. “What they do on a daily and weekly basis is mind-boggling. I’m thrilled that Warren is returning for the historic 21st season of SVU.”

Leight will also remain in charge of the in-development SVU spinoff Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which was recently put on hold by NBC after receiving a series order. Per an insider, the network is focused on getting the show “right” and not just “meeting an artificial deadline.”

Current SVU showrunner Michael Chernuchin is transitioning over to CBS’ Wolf-created FBI as an executive producer in Season 2.

SVU averages 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating as NBC’s Thursday night closer, down sharply from its 19th season (which aired on Wednesdays, not leading out of sitcoms) but off just two tenths from what time slot predecessor Chicago Fire did last season. Among NBC’s 11 current dramas, it ranks No. 8 in both measures.

