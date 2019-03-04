Law & Order: Hate Crimes Delayed Indefinitely at NBC

NBC has hit pause on the next chapter in Dick Wolf‘s criminal justice franchise, indefinitely delaying the launch of Law & Order: Hate Crimes, TVLine has learned. It was last fall that the Peacock network handed a series order to the project, which was to be based on New York’s actual Hate Crimes Task Force, the second oldest bias-based task force in the U.S. Former Law & Order: SVU boss Warren Leight was slated to serve as EP/showrunner.

The new Hate Crimes team was initially slated to be introduced during an episode of Law & Order: SVU this season. According to an insider, NBC is focused on getting the latest spinoff “right” versus “meeting an artificial deadline.”

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Dick Wolf said in a statement last September when the offshoot was ordered to series. “Twenty years ago when SVU began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level.”