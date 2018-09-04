Law & Order: Hate Crimes Ordered to Series at NBC, Will Debut as Part of SVU

The next chapter in Dick Wolf‘s criminal justice franchise is officially in the works with NBC ordering 13 episodes of Law & Order: Hate Crimes. Per a release, this new series is “based on New York’s actual Hate Crimes Task Force, the second oldest bias-based task force in the U.S. The unit, which pledges to uphold a zero tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind, works under the NYPD’s real Special Victims Unit and often borrows SVU’s detectives to assist in their investigations.”

As you might have been able to infer from that last sentence, the Hate Crimes team will be introduced during the upcoming 20th season of Law & Order: SVU before becoming its own series. An exact premiere date — or even a time frame — is not yet known. Joining Wolf as a co-creator is SVU showrunner Warren Leight.

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Wolf said in a statement. “Twenty years ago when SVU began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level.”

Added Leight, “I’m extremely impressed by the actual men and women investigating these cases in a city as complicated and diverse as New York. The work they are doing puts them on the front lines in a battle for the soul of our city and nation. I’m thrilled about the chance to reunite with Dick and NBC to portray the reality of this crisis.”

Are you ready to invest in another Law & Order series? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Hate Crimes below.