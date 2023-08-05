Writers Strike Update: WGA and AMPTP Remain at Stalemate After Friday Meeting, Strike to Continue Indefinitely

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike will continue indefinitely after the guild could not reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to resume negotiations.
“As of now, there is no agreement on these items, because the AMPTP said they needed to consult with their member studios before moving forward,” the WGA Negotiating Committee said on Friday night. You can read their statement in full here.
When the strike first began, TVLine heard from multiple sources that the guild was steeled to go at least six months if that’s what was needed to make any headway on their multiple asks.
At the center of the negotiation: An acknowledgment of, and correcting for, the way that streaming has affected the work, compensation and working conditions of writers. “Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions,” the Writers Guild of America West wrote in a tweet. “We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake.”
Some of the association’s demands include increased residuals for reuse markets, the reduction of “mini writers rooms” that greatly diminish the size of TV writing staffs, increased contributions to pension plans and health funds, and standardized compensation and residual terms for features released either theatrically or via streaming. In addition: enacted measures to combat discrimination and harassment and promote pay equity, and a strengthened regulation of options and exclusivity in television writer employment contracts.
Color me shocked…
So much time ahead for PlutoTV now to re-watch the gold stuff of decades past …
Hurry up and wait. I hope writers and actors start taking matters into their own hands, filming indie and guerilla content and use the internet to get creative about distribution. It’s long overdue that filmmaking becomes decentralized. The transition from auteur-led content to big tentpole franchises has inadvertently delayed this by making the resources of Hollywood invaluable. But today all one really needs is a good story, some good actors, a phone, and an internet connection, to make a sensational film. We could be seeing new Blair Witch-likes and others in all sorts of genres, but these big IP are sucking up so much air that all eyes are still on the studios. However nothing is more empowering or grabs more attention than creating value out of seemingly nothing. Hope to see these great folks go for it.
There’s only so much you can do without funding. Yeah actors can act independently and writers can write independently but it is a lie to say they don’t need the studios to fund the projects. They won’t work for free, the sets won’t come free, the locations won’t be free, etc. There is major overhead.
I am on the side of the WGA and SAG in this fight, but I am also not going to pretend they don’t need the studios.
I am a screenwriter and actor. This is already how the industry works. You invest your time writing spec scripts or going on auditions, gambling your time and effort often for zero returns. And in that case even if you progress, you still place your prospects in the hands of a system in Hollywood that doesn’t have your best interests at heart. When artists come together as a group, a lot of the things you mentioned can be internally sourced. My sister has shot short projects in our home, and we certainly didn’t pay for the location. All you need is a friend with a good living room, really, or a nice bit of woods out back, and some creative cinematography.
The WGA has bad leadership.
Luckily there’s an infinite number of shows to watch on the various streaming services. Though I will miss The Rookie, Chicago PD and others this fall
Amen!
I suspect that if the strikes do end up continuing for 6+months public sentiment may sway against them.
It’s easy for people to support them from a distance, but once it starts impacting them that support will quickly fade.
Already seeing a little shift in that. I hope the unions can get a good deal
Amen!
Except for those connected to the two Unions, the majority of the Public pay little attention!