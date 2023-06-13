R.I.P., Treat Williams: Everwood‘s Gregory Smith Devastated By Death of ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Wonderful’ TV Father

Everwood‘s Gregory Smith is paying tribute to his onetime TV dad Treat Williams, who died Monday following a motorcycle accident.

In a statement to People, the actor behind Ephram Brown called news of Williams’ death “devastating,” adding, “Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Fellow Everwood alum Emily VanCamp, who similarly worked with Williams on all four seasons of beloved WB drama (as well as the 2011 TV movie Beyond the Blackboard), also paid her respects to the actor on Instagram. “The many times we worked together – always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” she wrote. “Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend.”

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed that Williams was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle in Vermont.