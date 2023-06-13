Treat Williams Dead at 71: Co-Stars From Everwood, White Collar and More Pay Tribute

Emotional tributes to Treat Williams are flooding social media, following the shocking news of his death from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident.

Matt Bomer called Williams “an absolute treasure” while recalling their time together on White Collar; Williams recurred in the USA Network drama’s fourth season as Bomer’s character’s father.

“He taught me in the most beautiful way, through patient example,” Bomer wrote on Instagram. “He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together. Treat, you were an amazing actor and an even better person, and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace, my friend.”

Emily VanCamp, who worked with Williams on all four seasons of The WB’s Everwood (as well as the 2011 TV movie Beyond the Blackboard), also paid her respects to the actor on Instagram. “The many times we worked together – always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” she wrote. “Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend.”

“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” wrote Wendell Pierce, who co-starred with Williams in HBO’s 2016 movie Confirmation. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”

Former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight called Williams “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever worked with” in a tweet on Monday. “A beautiful actor and person. His SVU episode, ‘Spiraling Down,’ was among the most memorable performances in my entire time there. I’m shocked, and heartbroken. Godspeed, Treat.”

Scott Wolf, who played Dr. Jake Hartman on Everwood, also shared a sweet message and an emotional throwback photo on Instagram:

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed that Williams was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle. “I’m just devastated,” McPherson said in a statement to People. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”