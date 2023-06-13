Treat Williams Dead at 71: Co-Stars From Everwood, White Collar and More Pay Tribute

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Emotional tributes to Treat Williams are flooding social media, following the shocking news of his death from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident.
Matt Bomer called Williams “an absolute treasure” while recalling their time together on White Collar; Williams recurred in the USA Network drama’s fourth season as Bomer’s character’s father.
“He taught me in the most beautiful way, through patient example,” Bomer wrote on Instagram. “He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together. Treat, you were an amazing actor and an even better person, and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace, my friend.”
Emily VanCamp, who worked with Williams on all four seasons of The WB’s Everwood (as well as the 2011 TV movie Beyond the Blackboard), also paid her respects to the actor on Instagram. “The many times we worked together – always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” she wrote. “Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend.”
“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” wrote Wendell Pierce, who co-starred with Williams in HBO’s 2016 movie Confirmation. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”
Former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight called Williams “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever worked with” in a tweet on Monday. “A beautiful actor and person. His SVU episode, ‘Spiraling Down,’ was among the most memorable performances in my entire time there. I’m shocked, and heartbroken. Godspeed, Treat.”
Scott Wolf, who played Dr. Jake Hartman on Everwood, also shared a sweet message and an emotional throwback photo on Instagram:
Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed that Williams was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle. “I’m just devastated,” McPherson said in a statement to People. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”
Everwood remains one of my favorite shows from The WB
Treat was an actor who made me want to be a better actor.
I am so very saddened to hear this horrible news! I loved Treat Williams in so many things. I absolutely cherished his performances in Everwood and more recently in Chesapeake Shores Chicago Fire and just last month in Blue Bloods . He will be so missed. Even tho I didn’t personally know him he made me feel like I did. Rest in peace Treat you will be missed always. May God send comfort to his family and friends 💔
He certainly will be missed. I remember seeing him on many TV shows and he always appeared to be just a regular human being. I know that those were rolls. That he played, but he came across as so realistic that I felt that he was that kind of human being. And from the sound of the tributes he’s received he truly was rest in peace and God bless.
Oh this is so 😔 sad. Treat was a great actor. I loved him on Chesapeake shores! He was good on Blue Bloods & Chicago Fire. AWESOME man So sorry for his families loss. Thoughts & Prayers for family & friends ❤️
This is so very sad…enjoyed him lately as Severide’s Dad on Chicago Fire – He will be greatly missed, I’m sure, by everyone who knew him personally and only knew him as an actor. Tears & Prayers
Wow…. I’m shocked. Tomorrow isn’t promised. Tell the people in your life you love them everyday.
WOW 😲, MY DEEPEST SINCEREST HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES GOES OUT TO THE WILLIAMS FAMILY MR. TREAT WILLIAMS WAS WONDERFUL & GIFTED ACTOR WHOM I WILL SURELY MISS, REST WELL R.I.P 😌😇
I’m heart broken to hear of his passing. God bless his family and those who knew the man himself. I really enjoyed watching him in his movies and shows. He was a good actor. God bless.
Very, very sad, I can’t remember a time he wasn’t in something and always enjoyed seeing him.
Condolences to his family.
Still cannot believe Treat Williams has died, and so tragically. Just too damn sad. My condolences to his family, friends.
I have loved Treat Williams since I first saw him in the movie version of “Hair”, through countless movies, television shows, including “Everwood”, “Chicago Fire”, and his most recent appearance on “Blue Bloods”. You never caught him “acting”, just so believable in every role.
My daughter worked at NYC’s Rainbow Room, where she lucky enough to meet celebrities. When Treat Williams was there filming “Second Act” with Jennifer Lopez, my daughter said he was the nicest, most down to Earth guy. With absolutely no celebrity airs about him, he engaged in genuine conversation conversation with her. Not just idle chit- chat, as she said, but just so very kind.
May you rest in peace, good sir.
I fondly remember him from (I think) his first movie, “Hair.” Good lord, he was so handsome and I had an enormous crush on him back then. He was also outstanding in his frequent roles on Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire as Taylor Kinney’s father. God rest his soul and, yes, he will fly high!