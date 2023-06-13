Everwood’s Treat Williams Dead at 71

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Veteran actor Treat Williams, who starred in the WB drama Everwood, among many other roles, has died following a motorcycle accident at the age of 71, People magazine reports.
Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed that Williams was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle. “I’m just devastated,” McPherson said in a statement to People. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”
Williams’ family released a statement to our sister site Deadline as well: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”
Williams first broke out as the star of the 1979 film version of Hair, based on the Broadway musical, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He had more than a hundred film and TV credits over the years, including the films Prince of the City (which earned him another Globe nomination), Once Upon a Time in America and Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
TV fans know him best as Dr. Andrew Brown, the big-city neurosurgeon who moves to a small Colorado town along with his son and daughter on The WB’s Everwood, which ran from 2002 to 2006. Williams earned two Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role. He became TV’s go-to dad, recurring as Severide’s father on Chicago Fire and Neal Caffrey’s dad on White Collar. His other TV credits include Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores.
I’m still in shock. RIP.
Oh wow how sad and shocking! Absolutely loved him on Everwood.
So so sad. 2 Everwood actors gone in the same week! 😔
That’s so sad. His foster brother is married to my cousin. :(
That’s so sad. Loved him on Everwood. It was such an intelligent show but he made the part what it is. Wow 2 actors from the same show within a few weeks. What a shame. May they both rest in peace!!
Broken-hearted! 💔
Ah, this is sad. So sad that he is gone that suddenly. Rest in peace.
Oh my gosh! This is so sad!!! Can’t believe it!! Heartbreaking for his family, friends, and colleagues! And so shortly after his beloved co-star from Everwood passed away. Ugh…this is really sad.
Awful to hear. :(
He was great in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores
This is awful news! Drivers, please be attentive to motorcyclists and bicyclists! There are way too many avoidable deaths due to bad motorists vs. motorcycles/bicycles!
Darn. Such a cool guy. RIP.
Truly sorry to hear of Treat’s passing. Have always liked him no matter what role he portrayed. My thoughts and prayers for his family and friends.
He was in the first production of Hair. I think that made him famous. Loved him on White Collar as Matt Bomer’s dad-Neal Caffery
So sad that his death was over a motorcycle accident and not a health issue. Goes to show what great shape and health he must’ve been in. I hope Blue Bloods does some kind of a tribute.
My condolences to everyone who knew him.
This just breaks my heart! I have watched this man play so many parts on Hallmark for so long. My favorite was Chesapeake Shores. So sad for his family and working friends. May God give you all comfort and find some quiet at this difficult time.
Very sad 😔 😟 🙁 what a wonderful actor he was . The world will miss you.
So very sorry to hear of this enormous loss. My prayers & condolences are with the family.
Always enjoyed this actor, it was effortless.
He was a natural made it look so natural and easy. Definitely will be missed, he
Is in heaven looking down.
RIP. I loved Chesapeake Shores. Prayers for the family on his untimely death.
My heart and prayers go out to his family. Last night I had watched him in the episode of Blue Bloods.
Loved him in Prince of the City. He was an underrated actor. Will miss him. RIP
I am heartbroken to hear this. He was a great actor and so darn handsome. So sorry for the families loss.
I just loved Treat Williams in Chesapeake Shores he will be so missed I watched him every week I couldn’t wait for Chesapeake Shores to come on I will miss him dearly
A great actor. He will be sorely missed. Condolences to his family and friends.
Love him in Chesapeake shores I’m so sorry for your loss my sincere condolences to the family!! May he RIP!!! He will be truly missed!!