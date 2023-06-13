Everwood’s Treat Williams Dead at 71

Veteran actor Treat Williams, who starred in the WB drama Everwood, among many other roles, has died following a motorcycle accident at the age of 71, People magazine reports.

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed that Williams was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle. “I’m just devastated,” McPherson said in a statement to People. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Williams’ family released a statement to our sister site Deadline as well: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Williams first broke out as the star of the 1979 film version of Hair, based on the Broadway musical, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He had more than a hundred film and TV credits over the years, including the films Prince of the City (which earned him another Globe nomination), Once Upon a Time in America and Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.

TV fans know him best as Dr. Andrew Brown, the big-city neurosurgeon who moves to a small Colorado town along with his son and daughter on The WB’s Everwood, which ran from 2002 to 2006. Williams earned two Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role. He became TV’s go-to dad, recurring as Severide’s father on Chicago Fire and Neal Caffrey’s dad on White Collar. His other TV credits include Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores.