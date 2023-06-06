Ted Lasso EP Confirms #Tedbecca Endgame Was Considered, But…

Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton lived happily ever after… just not with each other.
In the Apple TV+ comedy’s presumed series finale, Ted returned to Kansas to take a more active role in Henry’s life, while Rebecca formed a family of her own with the Dutchman and his daughter. But many a rom-communist wanted Ted and Rebecca to wind up together, and were let down when they went their separate ways.
During a post-finale Reddit AMA, Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt (aka Willis Beard) addressed #Tedbecca ‘shippers and revealed that the writers considered a romance between the football coach and club owner — but only “out of professional responsibility,” he said. “Never with enthusiasm.”
“We have been taught by years and years of television that when there is a male lead and a female lead, they end up together,” Hunt argued. “That can be hard conditioning to see past.”
But it’s not like the signs weren’t there… right? One Reddit user listed off more than a half-dozen alleged indications that Ted and Rebecca were meant to be together — including, but not limited to: the biscuits (and Rebecca’s nails being the same shade as the biscuit box for all of Season 3), the fake outs, the green matchbook and the significance of Sept. 13, 1991. In response, Hunt conceded that Ted and Rebecca “are soulmates,” but maintained that “that does not require romance.”
Hannah Waddingham, who played Rebecca, seemed to suggest the same thing in a recent interview with our sister site Deadline. “If you have chemistry, you have chemistry,” she said. “And, you know, who’s to say that people that walk into your life at any given point couldn’t be more than they are? But for whatever reason, your own cosmic sources are spinning you off in a different direction” — and in the case of Ted, “the most driving thing is that man needed to get back to his boy.”
Of course, none of this stopped the series from teasing ‘shippers. The May 31 finale opened with Ted walking into Rebecca’s kitchen, asking if she’d like to discuss what had happened the night before. It wasn’t until Coach Beard entered (wearing in a red thong, no less) that we learned that Ted, Beard and Jane all crashed at Rebecca’s house due to a gas leak. Asked for her take on this latest fake out, Waddingham told THR, “I don’t think that was added as a thing to wind up these #Tedbecca ‘shippers. I think it purely was to titillate, and I thought it was brilliant.”
Hunt is right that we’re used to seeing the male and female leads get pushed together, whether they’re romantically compatible or not. But no one really wanted Ted and Rebecca as a couple.
Rebecca’s mom did. From the comparison she makes between Ted leaving and the death of her own husband, all the way back to their first lunch in season 1, she acted as if she was certain Ted would’ve been with Rebecca by now had not been for Sassy’s thing for “wounded birds”
From what I saw, many in online fan spaces did ship them, but just as many (if not more) did not. I would have been fine with either option, but I ultimately appreciated this route more. Platonic male/female relationships are truly and depressingly rare in TV shows, and Ted and Rebecca were a great depiction of one. They didn’t need to get together. That said, don’t even get me started on what the show did to Keeley and Roy…I’m bitter.
Actually many, many fans wanted them together. From what I’ve seen it was either 50/50 or even in their favor of fans wanting them together vs. them remaining just friends.
I NEVER even considered them as a couple or to be a couple or to be the endgame. NEVER!
Absolutely agree. There was no romantic chemistry between them and no reason for them to be together. They wound up having a lovely friendship which was perfect.
I don’t know, whenever Rebecca sang whether it was “Let it snow” or “Never Gonna give you up”, there was a smile on Ted’s face that reminded me of a man in love, so I wouldn’t say there was nothing there. Not to mention, Rebecca broke up with Sam because she was afraid to engage in a relationship with a kind man, which would perfectly explain why she never considered to date coach Lasso to begin with.
I love to see heterosexual male – female friendships. Kind of bummed me out they were not in the same physical space in the end and the goodbye was sad but the story made a lot of sense.
I saw it as a defeat. At the beginning, Rupert had everything but Richmond, and Rebecca brought Ted to destroy the one thing that she had that Rupert cared about. By the end, she had everything until Richmond won the whole thing, but Rupert still manages to win by destroying the one connection Rebecca cared about that Rupert wanted to destroy. In the end, his team might have lost but Rupert got rid of Ted.
Ted voluntarily left to be with his family. I don’t understand how that’s Rupert’s fault. In the end Rupert is left without a football club or wife whereas Rebecca is happily with someone and Richmond is like her family.
The one thing Rupert wanted from season 1 was to get rid of Ted, to gloat at his departure gave him more pleasure than to belittle Rebecca used to do. It may not be his team wining Richmond what did the trick, but Rupert got what he wanted: Ted is gone and he’s never coming back.
Rupert didn’t care about his football club, West Ham was the means to and end, so was Nathan Shelley, so was Zava. His ploy was to sabotage Rebecca looking charming while doing so, same as he did when he married the new Bex. If he blamed Ted Lasso for making Rebecca great again, then getting rid of him was worth the price he paid.
I dont think anyone wanted them together..it was more of a oh my goodness are they seriously putting them together?
Go on Twitter and you’ll see the many Tedbecca shippers that wanted them together. A week after the finale and people are still super upset and feeling baited by the writers.
It’s not that we’re the leads, but that Ted and Rebecca were true partners. There was something powerfully healing in their connection. I couldn’t help but to root against the Dutchman, be disappointed that Sam was Rebecca’s match or to dread “the power couple” that used to be Rebecca and Rupert. And I loved how every hint and every glance Rupert throws in their direction seemed to confirm Ted was the perfect match for her, so I can’t help but fear that Rupert indeed won, if only because Ted and Rebecca parted ways before they could be together.
I never saw them as anything other than friends.
But then, I wasn’t watching it thinking it was a rom-com. People see what they want to see.
I didn’t even watch it but I thought they were going to go that way and not because *checks notes*, I was conditioned that way. How insulting of someone to say to his fans.
The people who wanted them together I think are the people who have to ship the lead characters on every show because there was just zero romantic chemistry between them. I loved their friendship but really just never saw anything more
then that. I didn’t realize there were even people that shipped them until recently. It just never even occurred to me they would be a couple.
SAME
While I did consider them through S2 nothing in S3 indicated they were going to end up together. The amount of shippers complaining about the ending clearly weren’t paying very good attention if they sincerely thought it was still going to happen.
NO
Yes, I wanted them to end up together but was fine with them not. They helped each other grow. Ted helped make Rebecca great again. But I am so mad that Roy and Keeley didn’t get back together.
Actually, Roy and Keeley made sense because the relationship ran its course. They were terrific together! And it was fun to watch for as long as they were together. But there was no going back to it. The one night stand after Keeley and Jack broke up was the best one could hope for.