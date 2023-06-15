Exiting Superman & Lois Star Reacts to Season 4 Dismissal

Superman & Lois star Wolé Parks (aka Superman’s ally John Henry Irons) responded to his Season 4 dismissal in an Instagram story early Thursday morning.

“Looking for work,” Parks captioned a photo of himself seductively draped across a life-sized plush bear beneath a neon bar sign. He tagged his co-star Sofia Hasmik (Smallville Gazette editor-in-chief Chrissy Beppo), who was also cut from the series.

Parks is the first of the ousted cast members to respond to his departure after our sister site Deadline reported that seven cast members will be cut from the just-ordered fourth season of The CW series on Wednesday. The other cast members who have been let go include Dylan Walsh (as General Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (as Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (as Lana’s ex-husband Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (as Lana and Kyle’s daughter Sarah), and Tayler Buck (as John Henry’s daughter Natalie). TVLine has confirmed Walsh’s departure.

The pink slips leave just four returning series regulars for Season 4: Tyler Hoechlin (as Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as Clark and Lois’ twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz, who is set to debut this season as Lex Luthor, has been promoted to series regular for next season.

Despite the disappointment, the cast reductions did not come as a complete surprise. The show’s eleventh-hour renewal came with serious strings attached, according to Deadline, including significant budget cuts.

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on the mass departure. We’re hearing there’s hope that the fallen seven might recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.

Two episodes remain in Superman & Lois‘ third season, with the finale set to air on Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c. (Spoiler alert: We’re in for a cliffhanger!)

Which Superman & Lois series regular will you miss the most next season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this major shake-up below.