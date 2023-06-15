Exiting Superman & Lois Star Reacts to Season 4 Dismissal

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Superman & Lois star Wolé Parks (aka Superman’s ally John Henry Irons) responded to his Season 4 dismissal in an Instagram story early Thursday morning.
“Looking for work,” Parks captioned a photo of himself seductively draped across a life-sized plush bear beneath a neon bar sign. He tagged his co-star Sofia Hasmik (Smallville Gazette editor-in-chief Chrissy Beppo), who was also cut from the series.
Parks is the first of the ousted cast members to respond to his departure after our sister site Deadline reported that seven cast members will be cut from the just-ordered fourth season of The CW series on Wednesday. The other cast members who have been let go include Dylan Walsh (as General Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (as Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (as Lana’s ex-husband Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (as Lana and Kyle’s daughter Sarah), and Tayler Buck (as John Henry’s daughter Natalie). TVLine has confirmed Walsh’s departure.
The pink slips leave just four returning series regulars for Season 4: Tyler Hoechlin (as Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as Clark and Lois’ twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz, who is set to debut this season as Lex Luthor, has been promoted to series regular for next season.
Despite the disappointment, the cast reductions did not come as a complete surprise. The show’s eleventh-hour renewal came with serious strings attached, according to Deadline, including significant budget cuts.
Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on the mass departure. We’re hearing there’s hope that the fallen seven might recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.
Two episodes remain in Superman & Lois‘ third season, with the finale set to air on Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c. (Spoiler alert: We’re in for a cliffhanger!)
I’m not sure I understand the objective here. I realize they have to cut costs but are the four main characters only going to interact with each other or are they planning on hiring new actors who work for free? Another network should have taken this show. It’s a really good show and unfortunate to be treated like this.
They’ll hire new actors for less than the ones who are leaving because those people have gotten a raise every year, for three years.
It means the only people on a guaranteed contract are the 4 Kents and Lex Luthor. The main idea is that they cut several regular cast members who get paid for full seasons for work. Cutting them means they won’t appear regularly but that doesn’t mean they can’t appear. They could appear as guest stars. But it also means if they get contracted elsewhere or they’re busy, they could turn down an appearance on the show. Writers would have to work around their schedule if they really need that actor for an episode. To the actor, it means they don’t have a stable check coming in. I hope many of them will at least appear in a few episodes though. It might be hard to find work with the writer’s strike and another possible strike looming.
It’s a contracts thing. Shows are obligated to use a “series regular” in every episode, and still pay them even if they don’t appear. Recurring or guest roles usually pay less, and you use them only as needed.
Even if they do bring in new regulars (as part of moving the show to Metropolis, for example), they might negotiate lower contracts with the new cast.
It just means the show is at the middle of his hypothetic run and there’s no budget to offer pay rises to every regular, so they have to downsize the main cast, have less regular contracts and ultimately let go some actors, particulary the high billing ones like E Chiriqui and D Walsh.
Only the actor who plays Lex Luthor will be returning. He’s in the last two episodes of three season and then promoted to series regular for next season.
Makes zero sense to me.
Makes perfect sense if the main focus of season 4 is Superman and Lex Luthor, which it seems to me to be exactly where it’s going.
I don’t understand the objective here either. The show is too good to be treated like this. And I agree that another network should have taken it. The show deserves better than this.
Dang! Is the Kent fam moving back to Metropolis or something, and that’s why all the Smallville-based supporting cast have been given the heave-ho??
Well-reported budget cuts: https://tvline.com/casting-news/superman-and-lois-cast-leaving-season-4-list-dylan-walsh-1234999535/
yea… budget cuts.. but storywise they have to account for the departures… sure sounds like they are moving out of smallville.. or otherwise will be taken out of town for some reason.
This is such a bummer! It is going to change the entire and not for the better!
I don’t see it that way at all. As many others have pointed out not being season regulars does not mean they will not appear at all. Most, if not all, of these characters are side stories that are really not necessary to the main story. If anything it will cut down on all the filler drama which is boring anyway. Season four is being designed as a shortened final season to bring the series to a satisfactory close, which is what most everyone screams about if they don’t get it, so be happy they are giving it to us. They didn’t need to do it, they could have just cancelled it altogether.
They have said nothing about this being a final season. This 4th season sounds more like a semi-reboot than anything else. We will have to wait & see what they do here. I hope the show lasts another 5 or 6 seasons at the most. However, I do think the show deserves better than the CW.
I never said they said it, I said it, that’s how I’m perceiving it. A shortened season to tie up loose ends from the cliffhanger we already know is coming. No way do I see this show going another 5 or 6 seasons, on any network, but we all entitled to see things our own way.
Keep dreaming, dude.
Even if this show was doing crazy good number it doesn’t sound like James Gunn and the people at DC want it around when the new movie comes out. When Gunn took over DC he was asked about this series in which he said it has one maybe two more season after that he didn’t know.
Sounds like the series should have just been cancelled.
I hope most of the dismissed regulars can recur now and then
So …the series is back to its initial characters, and I love them all. But, what the heck? How can you get rid of everyone else? Is Smallville going to be eliminated also? I mean…it at least needs a mayor. And the mayor needs a family. And they need a newspaper. Tyler and Elizabeth and the boys are awesome in their roles. Poor Jordan needs a girlfriend. And where is Jon going to work? All the eliminated actors were excellent in their roles. Who or what can possibly fill their shoes? I am very sad.
Before the renewal there whispers about season 4 taking place in metropolis because from some reason that setting would be more affordable. This kind of sounds like that.
Not sure I’m all that excited to watch now. I realize they’ve never been main characters but I can’t imagine the show without their stories –
Lana’s family is one of my favorite parts of the show
I will miss all of them but Sarah. Sick of Jordan moping over her. I will miss all of them a lot but Irons the most probably.