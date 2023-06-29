Sterling K. Brown on What to Expect in His Hulu Thriller With This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman: ‘It’s Not Randall’

No more Mr. Nice Guy?

This Is Us fans knew Sterling K. Brown as the kind, smart and highly emotional Randall Pearson for six seasons of the NBC drama. And yes, the multi-Emmy-winning actor is reuniting with his former boss, This Is Us creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman, for a new series on Hulu. But something Brown recently told our sister site Variety has us thinking that that’s where the similarities in the projects stop.

“It’s not Randall,” the Emmy winner said of his role in the thriller, in which he’d play the head of security for a former president. “The character is completely different, completely different milieu.”

That said, Brown also left room for the possibility that the new series would move viewers amid the drama and intrigue.

“But you know Dan,” he said. “He can’t help but throw some heart in there. There is always going to be heart.”

Brown will next be seen in Washington Black, Hulu’s limited series adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel’s novel. The nine-episode historical drama will follow 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black, who runs from a Barbados sugar plantation after a traumatic incident. Black becomes the protégé of Medwin Harris (played by Brown), a convivial refugee who is very popular in/deeply protective of the Black community in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As the series progresses, Wash and Medwin’s relationship causes Medwin to look within himself and let down his defenses.

