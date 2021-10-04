This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown to Star in, EP Washington Black Series at Hulu

RELATED STORIES Report: Avg. Person Spends $273 Per Month on ALL Subscription Services (and Doesn't Realize It's That Much!)

As NBC’s This Is Us‘ prepares to launch its final season, star Sterling K. Brown is lining up his next TV project.

The multiple-Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Washington Black, a limited series based on Esi Edugyan’s 2018 novel, our sister site Deadline reports.

Washington Black has received a nine-episode order at the streaming service. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (The Twilight Zone) will serve as writer and an executive producer. Edugyan will co-produce.

The historical drama will follow 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black, who runs from a Barbados sugar plantation after a traumatic incident. Black becomes the protégé of Medwin Harris (played by Brown), a convivial refugee who is very popular in/deeply protective of the Black community in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As the series progresses, Medwin and Harris’ relationship causes Medwin to look within himself and let down his defenses.

In a statement, Brown said: “Washington Black inspires me… This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds has taken the transcendent words of Esi Edugyan and created a spectacular universe that brings to fruition the power of possibility.”

Brown’s current series, This Is Us, is slated to return in early 2022 for its final run of episodes.

