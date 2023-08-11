Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy and Willa Holland Among 10+ Arrow Vets in SAG-AFTRA Picket Line ‘Reunion’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Amell hit the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York, while many former Arrow co-stars and exec producers partook in the L.A. half of a planned “Arrow Reunion Picket” event on Friday.
“The AMPTP Has Failed This City!” read the Arrow Reunion Picket announcement.
Amell’s boots-on-the-ground participation comes not two weeks after he caught flack for comments made at a fan convention, where he called the actors’ strike (now on Day 29) “myopic” and a “reductive negotiating tactic.”
The backlash against Amell included pushback from fellow Arrowverse alumni Kirk Acevedo (aka Arrow‘s Ricardo Diaz) and Matt Letscher (aka The Flash‘s Eobard Thawne). “This f—king guy,” Acevedo tweeted with eyeroll and middle-finger emojis, while Letscher joked, “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes!”
Amell, just days later, went on Instagram to provide “clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted.” Among said clarifications, he stated, “Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.”
Amell — who of course now stars on Starz’s Heels — walked the New York picket line with wife Cassandra Jean, the morning after catching Arrow alum Colin Donnell in the new Broadway play The Shark Is Broken. Meanwhile 3,000 miles to the left, Friday’s Arrow reunion event included former cast members Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Caity Lotz, Katrina Law, Juliana Harkavy and Acevedo, plus executive producers Beth Schwartz, Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim.
Amells publicist is working hard :p
Right!!!
Always has, always will…with that client. LOL
Amell looks thrilled to be there!
I mean, looking sad or angry on a picket line makes more sense than smiling, when you think about it. Nobody is happy to be there. That’s the whole point.
I don’t agree that this guy deserved the flack he got. Is he supposed to like striking, being out of work, unable to even mention his body of work? Striking sucks. It may have to be done, but I think it’s a little silly to expect everyone to be all smiles about it. It’s hard work.
He was scabbing, too – actively promoting his show all over social media in a very visible way, intended to be seen by as many people as possible. But I’m sure he wanted to have his cake and eat it, too. He would have been happy to reap the benefits of whatever agreement the strike resolution yielded, while also speaking out against the strike and defying the rules. I don’t have anything against the very small percentage of union members who voted against the strike. That’s their right. He has a right to his opinion to not want to strike. But he doesn’t get to have it both ways.
I would have more respect for him if, in all future negotiations for whatever jobs he can get, he waived the concessions given to SAG-AFTRA as a result of this strike. After all, he explicitly does not support the strike, he thinks it’s myopic, and a reductive negotiation tactic. He can see how successful he is negotiating terms by himself.
got it.. 1 side… their traitors… that the real world meaning of scabbing…
how dare they challenge are group narrative.
Weren’t Stephen Amell and his wife posting from LA yesterday? Why are they in New York all of a sudden?
It does seem weird that he chose today, the day of the Arrow event, to join the picket line for the first time. And then he’s in NYC, not in LA with everyone else from the show? Maybe he was as unpopular on set as everyone has said.