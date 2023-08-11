Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy and Willa Holland Among 10+ Arrow Vets in SAG-AFTRA Picket Line ‘Reunion’

Stephen Amell hit the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York, while many former Arrow co-stars and exec producers partook in the L.A. half of a planned “Arrow Reunion Picket” event on Friday.

“The AMPTP Has Failed This City!” read the Arrow Reunion Picket announcement.

Amell’s boots-on-the-ground participation comes not two weeks after he caught flack for comments made at a fan convention, where he called the actors’ strike (now on Day 29) “myopic” and a “reductive negotiating tactic.”

The backlash against Amell included pushback from fellow Arrowverse alumni Kirk Acevedo (aka Arrow‘s Ricardo Diaz) and Matt Letscher (aka The Flash‘s Eobard Thawne). “This f—king guy,” Acevedo tweeted with eyeroll and middle-finger emojis, while Letscher joked, “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes!”

Amell, just days later, went on Instagram to provide “clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted.” Among said clarifications, he stated, “Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.”

Amell — who of course now stars on Starz’s Heels — walked the New York picket line with wife Cassandra Jean, the morning after catching Arrow alum Colin Donnell in the new Broadway play The Shark Is Broken. Meanwhile 3,000 miles to the left, Friday’s Arrow reunion event included former cast members Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Caity Lotz, Katrina Law, Juliana Harkavy and Acevedo, plus executive producers Beth Schwartz, Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim.