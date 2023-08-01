Arrowverse Alums Blast Stephen Amell Over Strike Stance: ‘This F—king Guy’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Amell evidently does not speak for the entire Arrowverse when he criticizes the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
On the heels of comments Amell made at a recent fan convention, where he called the actors’ strike “myopic” and a “reductive negotiating tactic,” two Arrowverse alumni have made it clear they disagree with Amell’s stance.
“This f—king guy,” tweeted Kirk Acevedo, who played crime kingpin Ricardo Diaz (aka The Dragon) in Arrow‘s sixth and seventh seasons. His message was accompanied by several emojis: an eyeroll, a dragon and two middle fingers.
Meanwhile, Matt Letscher — who appeared on Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash as Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash — also made his disapproval known, though he didn’t mention Amell by name. “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now,” Letscher tweeted on Monday. “Thank god for superheroes! Any second now….”
Amell’s opposition to the strike came out at the GalaxyCon fan convention in Raleigh, N.C. last weekend, where he posited that “a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike.”
“I support my union. I do, and I stand with them,” Amell told the crowd. “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night [Heels Season 2], I think it’s myopic.” (Watch video here.)
Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July 13 after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios. The Writers Guild of America has similarly been striking since May 1 after its own talks with the AMPTP stalled.
He has a point. I live in an aircraft heavy community where a recent strike hurt people. People who lost income during the strike. Income they needed to support themselves and and their families. There’s way more involved than just the actors on strike. Production people and so on who can’t work because of this strike.
Yeah, no kidding? Of *course* people lose income during strikes and there are more people involved than actors? Literally everyone gets that. That doesn’t mean he “has a point”; strikes are disruptive by nature and never ideal. The “point” is that sometimes it’s the only option for workers who are being taken advantage of by employers. I’d encourage you to do even just a little bit of research about strikes and unions. Same advice for Amell, who has always had a reputation for being a tool.
I live where a recent strike took place. I saw how it effected people. I understand how unions work. Both sides become selfish.
Do you think people making 250 million a year and people making 26k are equally selfish? Oh, scrap that. Do you think people making 250 million a year and people making $ 185 to be owned in perpetuity as an AI avatar are equally selfish?
Yeah, that’s basically why the actors fund has become the Entertainment Community Fund?? No one is pretending it’s only affecting actors and writers. You can tell that same stuff to the AMPTP, btw; they should come back to the table for the same reason. But they literally want to starve people.
And that wasn’t Amell’s point. He isn’t making any kind of point, really. He’s pretending they went straight to a strike without trying to come to an agreement. He just wants to keep promoting his show. If he would just argue that they should still be able to promote their shows to encourage demand for more, he’d have a point. They probably SHOULD be able to promote, and use those promotion tours to speak on behalf of the strike as well. But he didn’t say that, instead he’s prattling about “reductive tactics” as tho he even knows what “reductive” means. The reality is he didn’t need to strike b/c the biz is working great for him, and he can’t see past his own nose.
If only the companies profiting billions and the CEOs making dozens (even hundreds) of millions were at fault, and not the people who actually create all the value their business have, but have to work 16h days and yet not have health insurance or can afford rent and are being used to train AI to use their work and even bodies to be owned in perpetuity. They can shell out 0.3% in revenue and end the strike. But won’t.
Big fan of Stephen Amell and that will not change but I disagree with him on this. Thank you Kirk Acevedo and Matt Letscher for calling him out. The villians are on the right side of this issue. Union members need to be united.
Agree
Um, out of curiosity, with the writers and actors on strike, no tv shows or movies are being made right? So…what about everyone else? All the production crews and makeup artists and CGI programmers and sound engineers and so forth…are they all being forced to go without work and pay as well right now? Because that’s a much bigger impact than what’s being felt by the studios and so I can see where some would be against it, even when they support the union and the stance itself.
No most of them are being kept from unionizing but that is changing and they’ll be joining the SAG/WGA strike by mid August
It’s true that they also aren’t working, but perhaps the thought is that whatever the writers and actors can secure can be used as the basis for other industry contracts. AI threatens all of their jobs (why hire costumers if the computer can generate the outfit).
Those people you pointed out CGI programmers, production crews, etc. are overworked and underpaid too. This strike could benefit them in the future when it comes to negotiating, as the studios will remember how badly this strike impacted them.
All these people will forever lose their jobs to AI. Unless this strike works.
lol i’ll bet those Marvel cgi designers are happy to be let out of their sweat shops.
I don’t know how Amell didn’t see this coming. That’s an opinion you have to keep to yourself.
Amell is rich and made an incredible amount of money on residuals from Arrow to all the way back to Private Practice. He relished on what workers fought for in other strikes. The strike, by the way, could be over today. The studios are the party unwilling to negotiate. Amell doesn’t have to work for scale. It’s sad he can’t think of others who aren’t millionaires set for life, but struggling.
He can have his opinion, as wrong as it is but he broke strike rules by promoting his show and he was not as sly about it as he probably thought he was when he not directly named it. SAG-AFTRA should make an example out of him, kick him out of the union and end his career.
We will likely see him apologize and backtrack on this in exchange for letting him keep his membership. Yeah he broke their rules, but I am sure they’ll give him the opportunity to correct himself. Even if that would be a fake apology.
That’s fine, as long as he doesn’t benefit from the outcome of the strike.
I am glad they are coming for him. He’s entitled to his opinion and these be the consequences. Let’s see now how or IF he responds.
I hated Kirk’s character/storyline on Arrow but he’s a great follow on Twitter. He knows what’s up.
Meh. He’s Canadian and has struck me as a bit of an especially naive — and myopic — idealist, even for a polite Canadian. I think former SAG board member Amy Brenneman, who he acted with as her character’s romantic partner on her show Private Practice for around 8-10 episodes, should knock him upside the head about his not understanding that striking is the only option when the studios demand only complete capitulation.