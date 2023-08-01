Arrowverse Alums Blast Stephen Amell Over Strike Stance: ‘This F—king Guy’

Stephen Amell evidently does not speak for the entire Arrowverse when he criticizes the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On the heels of comments Amell made at a recent fan convention, where he called the actors’ strike “myopic” and a “reductive negotiating tactic,” two Arrowverse alumni have made it clear they disagree with Amell’s stance.

“This f—king guy,” tweeted Kirk Acevedo, who played crime kingpin Ricardo Diaz (aka The Dragon) in Arrow‘s sixth and seventh seasons. His message was accompanied by several emojis: an eyeroll, a dragon and two middle fingers.

Meanwhile, Matt Letscher — who appeared on Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash as Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash — also made his disapproval known, though he didn’t mention Amell by name. “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now,” Letscher tweeted on Monday. “Thank god for superheroes! Any second now….”

Amell’s opposition to the strike came out at the GalaxyCon fan convention in Raleigh, N.C. last weekend, where he posited that “a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike.”

“I support my union. I do, and I stand with them,” Amell told the crowd. “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night [Heels Season 2], I think it’s myopic.” (Watch video here.)

Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July 13 after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios. The Writers Guild of America has similarly been striking since May 1 after its own talks with the AMPTP stalled.