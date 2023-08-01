By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
There’s a reason you haven’t seen actor Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) on the picket lines: He doesn’t support the current SAG-AFTRA strike.
During an appearance at the fan convention GalaxyCon in Raleigh, N.C. this past weekend, the actor spoke out against striking while also maintaining that he supported his union.
“I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike,” Amell said during his panel. “I support my union. I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night [Heels Season 2], I think it’s myopic…”
The Hollywood writers guild the WGA authorized a strike on May 1 after negotiations stalled with the AMPTP, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios. SAG-AFTRA followed suit on July 13, after the AMPTP also failed to reach a deal with the actors guild.
Amell currently stars as Jack Spade in the Starz wrestling drama Heels, which premiered its second season last Friday. He also portrayed the superhero Oliver Queen (aka the Green Arrow) on Arrow, which ran for eight seasons (2012-2020) on The CW. Additionally, Amell appeared as Oliver on fellow Arrowverse shows The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Supergirl.
Not supporting the strike is not supporting your union and a slap in the face of the many that helped you be in the position you are, where many of them still do not qualify for health insurance.
Then those “actors” should find a stable, full-time work that provides health insurance instead of working in an industry that is based on gig work.
The strikes are partly because streamers and studios withhold the information about ratings and licensing deals for actors and writers to earn enough backends to qualify for things like health cover.
Ann,
Then all movements should end with this simplistic statement. People should enjoy what they enjoy especially when what they’re doing is creating a profit and the people at the top are cashing in on most of the profits while many people at the middle and lower levels only get a percentage. It’s sentiments I think such as yours respectfully that keep people in their place and true meaningful change can’t be afforded because of simplistic and cowardice comments such as yours. I’m not in anyway attacking or disrespecting you so don’t feel that way but it’s a simplistic, dismissive comment that lacks context, understanding and education just a loud impulsive spur of the moment opinion. But hey, feel free to have it. It’s just a rather hollow one.
Also, Ann why else do you think we have unions fighting for people? And we can debate all day the imperfection of unions but these people should be afforded live-able wages so people like you who consume mass media can be entertained and fawn over what product they feed or interests you.
Also the quote around “actors” is how uneducated people feel when they’re working to dismantle and defund humanities and the arts.
Again feel free to push back and provide some elaborate perspective or context that doesn’t include an ad-hominem.
Ann, THEN WHY DO WE HAVE UNIONS? In a billion dollar industry, they’re the artists and performers, should they get not get a piece of the pie? Simplistic, dismissive and of course a loud mouth opinion without any context, research, or original nuance perspective. Just a Jersey Shore airhead
Actors are a dime a dozen. All you need is a pretty face. Just get someone else of the street to replace the ones who are on strike…. oh wait, they did that with the last strike and now we have a bunch of reality TV stars…. I do support the writers and what they do. Writing takes actual talent.
I believe we’re getting off track here and I’m hyper critical of the “model actors” chosen by the network studios to push out a product and false image of beauty. However, tell that to the many struggling talented actors who don’t have a seat at the table who would dazzle the hell out of us. I think your comment might be a little simplistic, empathy and context.
No way, should reality tv stars be ever viewed as “performers” but there is this divide mentality that the studio heads feed on by discrediting those striking as with any labor strike.
And I too share a pro-writer sentiment with you. So hey silver lining
That nonsense was all started by a bunch of envious unattractive people. The majority of people absolutely want to see good looking and in shape actors on the screen, not the average person they see in the supermarket.
Anna, you’re loud and wrong. Nuff said. PERIODT.
“Writing takes actual talent” — Yes, Ann, you’ve proved that point repeatedly with your diatribes here.
Blaming the “dumb” workers for not finding “better” jobs? Yikes.
Ann why else do you think we have unions fighting for people? And we can debate all day the imperfection of unions but these people should be afforded live-able wages so people like you who consume mass media can be entertained and fawn over what product they feed or interests you.
Do you understand how tough it is to find those kinds of jobs, especially depending on the kind of work you’re looking for? Do you understand how many businesses have been actively trying to do everything in their power to avoid offering full time positions so they don’t have to provide health insurance to employees? Because that’s a thing.
.
Here’s an idea, maybe don’t make people’s ability to get healthcare be tied to the kind of job they get? Make it a basic human right/necessity instead, so that if people aren’t working for whatever reason, they can still get the care they need?
.
There’s no valid reason to be siding with the corporate execs on this one.
The irony of your statement is that many of those benefits you get from having a full time job is mainly due to folks fighting and striking, throughout history, to have such benefits be the norm and not the exception.
Anna,
It’s simplistic, dismissive view that lacks context, understanding and education just a loud impulsive spur of the moment opinion. Keeps people in their place and maybe we should all stop fighting for what we believe in. Yep. Pathetic, do better hun.
A union is supposed to help YOU, not enrich the people at the top.
If Heels gets cancelled what will SAG be doing for Stephen Amell and everyone else on the show? Nothing.
They will certainly be sending a reminder letter in the mail for those annual dues though, including to those who “do not qualify for health insurance”.
Notes app apology in… 12 hours?
One can only hope! Because YIKES, Amell.
He does this. He’ll catch flack and apologize. He’s a good actor but he is VERY familiar with the taste of his own foot!
If he’s so upset about it he should turn in his SAG card that will really show ‘em!
Aren’t Canadian actors underneath an different guide/union? I know that some opted to join SGA because they found their immediate start in Hollywood, but I know there are Canadian Actors who aren’t in the SGA. Andrea Brooks (SuperGirl, When Calls The Heart) is the only Canadian actor I know of now who’s not a SGA member cuz she’s still doing press and other stuff.
He’s not working in Canada and he lives in the United States. Heels is filmed in Atlanta. He would need to be a SAG-AFTRA member in order to do that. Even if he was working in Canada, as he did with Arrow, it would still be covered under SAG-AFTRA because he’s working on a US production.
I don’t believe that a US production should be covered under SAG-AFTRA if it’s filmed in another country. That’s ridiculous. And he is a Canadian citizen. However, Heels is filmed in the U.S. so for that production, I can see them requiring the actors to be members of SAG.
WCTH got special permission from SAG to continue working because they aren’t a “studio” show. They were planning to continue with just their Canadian non-SAG cast, but some loophole came through last week so even SAG actors on the show can continue.
What is WTCH?
“He also portrayed the superhero Oliver Queen (aka the Green Arrow) on Arrow”
Green Arrow wasn’t a “super” hero. He was just extremely fit, and trained in survival and killing.
Also not supporting a strike the majority of your union voted for is not supporting your union. Full stop. How can he ever expect the majority of his union to have his back if he ever needed them?
This is going to give him his biggest time in the spotlight of his career… it’s also gonna be what kills said career. Moron
So reading between the lines here . . . Heels barely managed to get a season 2 renewal. He personally fought tooth and nail to get the show the second season and to make sure the second season happened so many years after the first season finale when Starz could have just quietly cancelled the renewal. If he doesn’t promote the premiere of season 2 then Heels comes out with a whimper and almost definitely dies. And everyone loses their job. He is probably thinking about them. His crew. So he will be the bad guy to try to save the entire production and all their livelihoods.
.
I don’t know if he’s right or wrong. Maybe Heels should die. It’s a great show, but maybe great shows need to die, and some people need to lose their jobs for a time, for positive change in the long run. I don’t know. I only feel pretty certain that this is what he is thinking.
Regardless of my enjoyment of Arrow, this guy is a jerk and he’s happy to show it. If he’s not drunkenly yelling at his wife on a plane and being removed from the flight (you’re 40, bro, you should know better) or suing the neighborhood animal shelter, even though all of the other neighbors have countered his claims and the judge told him he’s unlikely to win his case at trial – he’s dropping hot takes like this.
He doesn’t care about these issues because he is personally all set financially. He only cares about things that affect him individually, like the ratings of his little-watched show. He’s talked about playing Oliver/Arrow again someday. So I hope he’s happy when there is a revival, but he’s not involved and makes no money from it because the character is played by AI renderings.
He’s shown his as* a couple times now. I know all I need to know about his character. Green Arrow would be ashamed.
I can understand being frustrated with a strike. Nobody wants a strike. It hurts everybody involved. It was not Plan A, B, C, or Q. It’s the last resort, because extensive attempts at reasonable negotiation have already failed.
Exactly, and it’s difficult when spoiled rich people like Amell fire off opinions like this that hurt the entire cause.
He hasn’t been involved in any of the bargaining. He clearly had no idea what has been tried. He just assumes, from a place of privilege, that further talks would fix it.
This is a guy who for at least nine years (back when I first started watching Arrow and followed him on Twitter) has had his Twitter bio as “well-fed” artist. Yet the majority of his union does not qualify for health insurance. As of yesterday, he was scabbing on his Instagram (posts since deleted). All the while, he seems to think he has some knowledge and/or wisdom that is somehow missing from everyone else. If he supported his union, but not the strike, the best thing he could have done is stay quiet. While he’s certainly entitled to his opinion and expressing it, in this case one might say it’s myopic.
Stephen seems like a nice guy, but he’s not exactly awake about things further outside of himself. He did a lot of livestreams in 2020 that made him a bit questionable on topics like covid and blm, so the fact that he can’t imagine other people in the union that are struggling and all the reasons to strike while he says things in a place of privilege is unsurprising.
Wow. I’m glad I missed his Q&A. What a disappointment he is. Think I’ll forego that wine order as well.
Hear Hear !!!!
When I see someone in a backwards baseball cap, I immediately drop my estimate of their IQ by 20 points.
😂
He is 100% right.
Please read my post and try to disagree with what I am saying. Don’t just look at the downvote ratio because this site has been flooded with trolls trying to push SAG/WGA talking points.
Number One: These actors, writers and directors all had time to ask for these things. You don’t need to go on strike to get them. Florence Pugh was playing a prostitute on Marcella a few years ago and now she’s the biggest actress on the planet. Margot Robbie was on an Australian soap opera and became a global name a few years later. Once you have your ticket written ASK for what you want.
Number Two: Contracts are not supposed to only benefit one party. You are taking a risk, and so is whoever paying you. Winona Ryder is not the reason Stranger Things became the massive hit it is, but she started off as the highest paid person on the show because she was the only truly recognizable castmember when it began. She’s still being overpaid because they aren’t going to retroactively reduce her salary. She got the same percentage bump everyone else did. So, I don’t blame networks and studios for finding a loophole and a way to make shows profitable. Despite all of the money coming from syndication and streamers look how many shows still get cancelled. You can’t ask for bigger pieces of the pie and expect the reverse to be true when a deal is signed.
Number Three: This is not at all about the little guy. It is not about the people making less than $26k like the spokespeople say. If it was there would be a lot more independent studios putting out content right now. Actors would be starting their own streaming services and websites and creating content like Louis CK did with Horace & Pete. The people with money would be helping those without it find jobs. But they’re not. It is all about getting one or two Instagram posts showing you in the picket line and then flying off to Florida for vacation until the deal is signed.
Wow. The number of fallacies in your comment is really outstanding…
Number one, to look only at the exceptions of people who really made it big in this business, is to ignore the majority of people who don’t get that kind of success for a number of reasons (timing, talent, opportunities, “luck”, etc.)
Number two, contracts should be beneficial to BOTH parties. And the norm in the business is to have contracts that are beneficial to the companies, not the talents (writers, actors, directors, etc.). It’s not about renegotiating one show or another, but to ensure minimum conditions to everyone who is not a big name.
Number three, the little guy is “dependent” on the big guys, because putting out a streaming service is not cheap at all. The objective is not to give all the money to the little guy, but to make sure that they get some of it, in a manner that is proporcional to the talent they lend to the shows.
I’ve enjoyed Amell on Arrow and currently on Heels but I’m disappointed in his remarks. I was already concerned about his character considering his verbal attacks on his wife. I think this is an example of someone whose ego is larger than his intellect.
I sort of get where he’s coming from. He’s Canadian. All the shows he’s been on in the Arrow universe were completely filmed in Canada. So if he was still in Arrow, then I would understand. I don’t believe that actors who film in Canada should be required to belong to SAG-AFTRA.
However, Heels in filmed in the U.S. So it’s U.S. rules. And since he’s a Canadian citizen, he has free health care in Canada that people in the U.S. don’t have.
There are some things you can think, but not say in public. This is one of them. Going to cost him down the road.
Did he say why he thinks it’s myopic? I think this is half an article
The people I really feel sorry for in all this is the behind the scenes crew that are not part of either guild and have had their jobs put on hold or cancelled because of the strikes. I’m sure the people that work on things like lighting, wardrobe, hair & makeup, set building, props ect – I’m sure they far outnumber the actors and writers who didn’t ask for their vote to stop working. Hopefully for the sake of those people and their family’s, these strikes do not last much longer.
I guess that stephen is not familiar with what’s happening with Starbucks,Amazon,UPS, The Post Office among others. Lets see what would happen to you without a union. SOLIDARTY!
I belong to a union and although I appreciate my job security I also am fully aware of the many negative things that unions bring into a workplace. They not only protect the people who are doing their jobs but more the people that aren’t. Anyone who has no morals and a lazy work ethic can work their entire lives amd have no worries about any job loss. This hurts everyone else who is actually doing their job. You are also held hostage when you are required to go on strike. Who can afford to live on strike pay in this economy. Those who say unions are the end all be all are sadly mistaken. While the premise seems promising, unions are definetly not all they are cracked up to be.
He’s 100% entitled to his opinion and I’m 100% entitled to continuing to think he’s an azz. Hopefully his union will remember this and his scabbing.
Not surprised by this at all. This is the same man that got kicked out of a plane and lied about the situation. He claimed he got kicked out for “following orders.” Ever since that I think low of him.
Stephen Amell you have failed this fan! Very disappointed in him.