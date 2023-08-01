There’s a reason you haven’t seen actor Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) on the picket lines: He doesn’t support the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

During an appearance at the fan convention GalaxyCon in Raleigh, N.C. this past weekend, the actor spoke out against striking while also maintaining that he supported his union.

“I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike,” Amell said during his panel. “I support my union. I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night [Heels Season 2], I think it’s myopic…”

Stephen Amell doesn't support the #SAGAFTRAstrike and has been actively promoting #HeelsSTARZ during the strike.



Stephen Amell can also afford health insurance and thinks people "don't know what's going on."#SAGAFTRAstrong #sagaftramembers #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/LNDPakv8qr — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 31, 2023

The Hollywood writers guild the WGA authorized a strike on May 1 after negotiations stalled with the AMPTP, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios. SAG-AFTRA followed suit on July 13, after the AMPTP also failed to reach a deal with the actors guild.

Amell currently stars as Jack Spade in the Starz wrestling drama Heels, which premiered its second season last Friday. He also portrayed the superhero Oliver Queen (aka the Green Arrow) on Arrow, which ran for eight seasons (2012-2020) on The CW. Additionally, Amell appeared as Oliver on fellow Arrowverse shows The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Supergirl.