Stephen Amell Walks Back ‘Inarticulate’ Anti-Strike Stance Amid Intensifying Backlash — Read His Full Statement

Heels star and Arrow alum Stephen Amell is walking back his recent controversial comments about the SAG-AFTRA strike, which had instantly been met with criticism from industry peers.
In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Amell sought to clarify statements he’d made at the GalaxyCon fan convention in Raleigh, N.C. on July 30. In his caption, which you can read in full below, the actor broke down each sentence he’d spoken on stage, followed by an explanation of his intended meaning.
Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.
What I actually said:
1 “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.”This doesn’t need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them.
What I actually said:
2 “I do not support striking, I don’t.”
What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word “support” is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.
What I said
3 “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”
In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.
What I said
4 “I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic”
What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, “I think that thinking…?” Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.
As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.
The social media backlash against Amell was swift after his convention appearance, and it included pushback from fellow Arrowverse alumni Kirk Acevedo (aka Arrow‘s Ricardo Diaz) and Matt Letscher (aka The Flash‘s Eobard Thawne). “This f—king guy,” Acevedo tweeted with eyeroll and middle-finger emojis, while Letscher joked, “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes!”
Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July 13 after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios. The Writers Guild of America has similarly been striking since May 1 after its own talks with the AMPTP stalled.
Whatever, Stephen. You have failed your union. *arrow shot*
He didn’t just say he doesn’t support striking. He scabbed. That’s been missing from TV Line’s reporting. Do better.
Exactly. He has been posting about Heels which I believe counts as scabbing.
Exactly – SAG AFTRA members are not supposed to promote any work unless it’s approved by the union which means he is scabbing. He crossed the picket line and depending on the rules in the union for scabs, could be penalized
I think it is frustrating though for some actors to not fully promote their shows…especially ones that aren’t on huge networks but are on networks like Starz. I can see where someone like Stephen who has built a huge fan following due to his work on Arrow….for him not to be able to promote Heels must be frustrating because then the show suffers. It draws in less numbers which greatly diminishes the chances of a renewal. It’s not like a major network hit where a strike won’t really derail its momentum once the show resumes.
I am not saying he is in the right at all or defending him. Im just trying to be empathetic. He’s still wrong. In the end this is how it has to be. Striking is the last resort and it is the only real power they have in this situation.
So, basically, to clarify, he confirmed what he said was taken as intended
Not even an apology. Basically just saying “I’m an idiot and don’t know what I’m talking about”, but hey we already knew that.
Typical walk back.
I am DONE with this arseh*le.
This is just the latest incident that sort of proves that he’s a selfish jerk.
Still clueless and selfish. Thanks for clarifying!
Exactly. This strike hurts Ammell because he’s very successful. Strikes are never about the top earners. It is about helping the small guys who prop up the industry so that they can survive.
.
It would be in his best interests for the strike to end. A lot of streamer performers probably feel this way. They need to promote their projects, which the strike prohibits. Tough. I bet Stephen loved the union when he was barely working enough to qualify for benefits.
Not sure who won the “Walk My Asinine Comment Back” office pool, but whoever had the square for time and date of “August 1st, 2023 at 1:07PM EST [10:07AM, PST/12:07PM, Mountain] you’re a WINNER! Unlike that of Stephen Amell.
So, translated, his agent has read him the Riot Act? Grrr – the failed the union comment has already been made.
As expected, now he realized he’s is trouble, he tries to take it all back, claiming it’s taken out of context. Well sorry Mr. Amell, is too late. damage is done and people won’t forget about it
Ok then. Get your ass out on the picket line, and bring donuts.
I met him once at a fan event and I’ve regretted it ever since. Not only does he charge way more money than other celebs of his caliber or higher he was quite full of himself and arrogant. He clearly was doing us all a favor just being there. He’s a total boob. I wish I would have just stayed in my delusional bubble about who I thought he was.
I always got the impression that he was like that. Sorry to hear it was confirmed. The last straw for me with him was when he yelled at his wife so severely on a plane that they made him leave. I can’t support that.
Hadn’t heard that but yeah, sadly that fits. This guy wouldn’t even come out from behind his table to take a picture with a kid that was on crutches. He was like yeah I don’t do that and this poor kid’s mother paid a lot of money to be there and waited in line for hours.
NorthwestGal you need to slow down with the oxies`s and fentanyl. You spouting silly stories here that are very far from truth. Shame they trolls write here to make person look bad.
Everything I’ve said is the truth. Believe it or not, that’s up to you but calling me a drug addict….who’s the troll??
I also met him here in the Netherlands and he was perfectly kind and respectful to everyone. Even celebs have their off days, or people expect too much from celebs. It seems like this recent event is all the reason people need to slam him publicly which is even worse than his original remarks. You know.. the subject of this article.
“Off days” Sorry when people pay hundred of dollars to meet you the least you can do is be a decent human being.
Of course he’s scabbing. With his shows bottom of the basement ratings in the first season and completely lack of buzz, it was a MIRACLE it got renewed. He’s go to do everything he can to try to save it this time, but I don’t think pissing everyone off is the way to do that.
His response to explain what he actually meant is actually worse. Particularly #2. So initially he needed a mop to clean up the mess his words got him into but now he needs “Olivia Pope!” As I said yesterday, this is not the first time–nor the last that he put his foot in his mouth. He is very outspoken and has done this before.
Good actor. Horrible at public relations.
☺️👏🏻👏🏻
“soundbites can be taken out of context”
.
Which is not what happened here, Stephen.
Why comment at all?
Whatever Stephen, what about you promoting your show and posting Heels banners during the strike before this whole scandal?
He sounds as sincere as an alligator.
I will say I disagree with people not being allowed to say anything about their show as long as it isn’t like, talk show appearances the network is paying them for.
If they want to get on Twitter and say “Here’s my show, starting Wednesday!”, then I get it. A full cast and crew poured all their hard work into it, and they get to be proud of it and want people to watch it.
What I don’t understand is simple, while both sides of this coin are needed, writers, actors, effects people, etc. Why is it that they can’t see that if any one part isn’t there, the whole thing falls apart and goes away. No more shows or movies. The big question here is why won’t those who don’t contribute, only hold high positions of power not understand that a small pay cut on their part could end the whole thing, or they could continue to expect one of the “talent group to take the hit. What I’m trying to say is, if you, the higher ups (non talent) who reap most of the money don’t give in, the whole thing will go away and everyone is out of a job. Personalty I don’t care, I watch to much TV anyway.
It doesn’t even require a pay cut from CEOs. They can continue making obscene amounts of money and give both unions what they’re asking for with minimal hurt to the companies. They just don’t want to.
They’ve already lost way more than what they would have owed because of the labor stoppage. They are doing this because they want to break the labor unions. They want to destroy them permanently so they can exploit workers even more than they do now.
Because, you know, greed, if they pay those people more, they make less, if they agree to pay a living wage or whatever and provide benefits, their stock price goes down…that looks bad, their ridiculously stupid large bonuses won’t be as large and their small egos will take a hit
Good luck with ever nabbing a decent role outside of HEELS for a while, this is gonna land him in SAG purgatory.
.
And as far as the fans, go, he’s gonna need one hell of a “F*** CANCER” campaign just to start to make this right with them (but hey, at least that goes to charity, so at least a little somethng good may come of all of this eventually).
Sounds like a lot of people want to cancel him.
He stands with his union. He said it twice. He doesn’t like striking because it effects a lot of people who are not striking.
Its a shame that negotiations came to that, but you don’t have to like it.
You can’t stand with a union and say that the main weapon in the union’s arsenal is essentially a waste of time.
He clearly doesn’t understand how labor stoppages have always been incredibly effective in getting wins for unions. The last joint actors/ writers strike in the 60s gave way to actors/ writers receiving the residuals that he enjoys today.
And if Stephen really cared about the people not striking, he would use all the money he pulls in from his conventions ($250,000 a weekend according to a 2016 Hollywood Reporter article) and donate it to the Entertainment Community Fund that helps Union and non-union people pay their bills and put food on the table.
Thank you! It’s the only power they have.
Saying something like “striking is difficult, financially and emotionally, and I wish it didn’t come to this” is easy and a fair point to make (in spite of what some people would like to think, nobody wants to strike). But that’s nowhere near what he said so this isn’t a “I was misunderstood!” or “I phrased it badly!”, it’s him trying to change his statement now he’s getting slack for it.
This is such a shame. He should no better.
If he has any brains whatsoever, he should spend at least 14 full days out on a picket line starting no later than tomorrow.
Someone called it yesterday in the TV Line comments about him walking back comments within 24 to 48 hours.
What I said
I said what I said and am walking it back now. I was wrong.
What I meant
Me like money. I am willing to do and say whatever to keep me from loosing work in the future. Money please.
I’m an IATSE member for 35 years and I say your strike is myopic and reductive. Try to make up for the losses this year’s strike will bring to IATSE members… Will never happen. Money lost. You have an antiquated residual system that needs to go away. Your work has no more need for this kind of “extra payment” than mine. And you would be better served to train your members for some other technology that will fit in this industry. Evolve. Adapt. Stop whining.
weird ranting aside. So the studios should continue to make money of the work of actors who don’t get paid enough to start with, but the actors shouldn’t continue to make money.
I suppose once a singer gets paid to record a song that only the record company should make money off of it?
Many many talented people in different capacities make a show. Not just actors. It’s not the same as a music band. That’s more of a singularity there. And as far as creating work…. Once an artist sells a painting for 10,000 dollars in a gallery and the artist receives his 40% does he/she gets any of the profits when it gets sold at Sotheby’s 10 years later for 30 million? No. What makes actors and writers feel like they have some special right to keep getting paid? Work out your money upfront like the rest of us “below the line”. The age of celebrity actors is on the way out. My 4 kids couldn’t give a damn about Netflix shows. They have their faces glued to their phones watching TicToc and YouTube videos.
Just the soft fruit, like tomatoes.
He could’ve put an “I’m sorry” somewhere in there, but I guess at least he didn’t walk it back with a ukulele.