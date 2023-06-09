NBC Comedy St. Denis Medical, Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, Lands Series Order

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Wendi McLendon-Covey is officially back in the broadcast comedy game, just over a month after The Goldbergs ended.
NBC has ordered to series St. Denis Medical, a comedy starring McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, TVLine has learned. (Meanwhile, Grand Crew and Young Rock have both been cancelled at the network; go here for details.)
The single-cam, mockumentary-style series takes place at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. The cast also includes Allison Tolman (Fargo), Josh Lawson (House of Lies), Kahyun Kim (American Gods) and Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls).
St. Denis Medical hails from co-creators Justin Spitzer (who also created American Auto, yet to be renewed or cancelled at NBC) and Eric Ledgin (who has worked with Spitzer on American Auto and Superstore).
A timetable for St. Denis Medical‘s premiere has yet to be revealed. In May, NBC unveiled its Fall 2023 schedule, which, despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, does feature scripted series (including newbies The Irrational, Extended Family and Found).
Does St. Denis Medical sound like something you’ll watch? Tell us below!
I’ll give it a shot 😏
I hope they add a Filipino nurse in there. Would love to see some representation, we’ve seen some of that through Superstore, maybe it could be Mateo’s relative!
I really hope American Auto is renewed and paired with this.
two really big problem firstly they really cancelled Grand Crew for this ?! secondly Non Evil Twin seems so much more fun than this like what the hell
I love Wendi, she was the true star of The Goldbergs, but I’m a little burnt out on mockumentaries AND workplace sitcoms, much less a combination of the two. Abbott Elementary is the exception for me so I have to wonder if lightning will strike twice. I also have to wonder if this is NBC’s attempt at an Abbott style sitcom hit (which they haven’t had in a while) and they just subbed in an underfunded hospital for the school. I’m going to wait for the trailers for this one.