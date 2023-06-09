Read Next: Succession Star Kieran Culkin Sees a Grim Future for Roman After the Series Finale: ‘He’s Very Much Alone’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Young Rock and Grand Crew Both Cancelled at NBC

By Dave Nemetz, Keisha Hatchett
Young Rock Cancelled Grand Crew NBC
Courtesy of NBC (2)
Share

NBC has taken the axe to two of its veteran comedies: Young Rock and Grand Crew have both been cancelled, TVLine has learned. “No decision has been made” on the fate of American Auto, however, the network notes.

Young Rock, which ran for three seasons, followed the life and career of wrestling-turned-movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson across several decades, including his humble beginnings as a headstrong kid nicknamed “Dewey,” his college years playing football and the early days of his professional wrestling career. Additionally, Johnson played a fictional version of himself who ran for president in the 2032 election. Season 3 wrapped up in February with ratings that ranked No. 4 among NBC’s five sitcoms in total viewers (besting only Grand Crew) but No. 2 in the demo (trailing only Night Court).

Grand Crew, which aired for two seasons, starred Echo Kellum (Arrow), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us), Aaron Jennings (The Magicians) and Carl Tart (The Good Place) as a quintet of Black friends who were looking for a new place to hang out and ended up at a local wine bar. Season 2 finished airing in April, drawing the smallest average audience of any NBC program (1.3 million total viewers) and tying with College Bowl and Dateline Mystery for the lowest demo rating (0.2).

Series creator Phil Augusta Jackson paid tribute to the show on Twitter: “Grand Crew was cancelled today, but it’s still a celebration. I’m grateful that I got to create and showrun two seasons of network TV with my friends — it was a dream come true. Thanks to everyone who worked on and watched the show.”

2023 Renewal Cancellation Scorecard
Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Still on the Bubble?
View List

The network announced the cancellations along with the series order of a new comedy titled St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman. The comedy from Superstore veteran Justin Spitzer is “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” per the official description.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Young Rock and Grand Crew? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

24 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. NBC chasing that next The Office hit…

    Sad about grand crew 😔

    Reply

  2. That’s weird, I thought Young Rock would get renewed due to The Rock’s popularity.

    Reply

    • The Rock is not what he once was in terms of pull.

      Reply

      • Yeah, see Black Adam.

        Reply

    • I never saw him do any press around this show outside of the initial tour for season one. No mention of the show during any of his press tours for his movies or football league, but he always mentioned his tequila brand. I think both he and NBC were disappointed that his popularity didn’t translate to more viewrs.

      Reply

  3. NBC, you will pay for your crimes! I hope someone picks up Grand Crew. Season one was good but they really found their flow in season 2.

    Reply

    • Agreed Amber, I really loved this show, I wished it was on for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes.

      Reply

      • I agree. Grand Crew was a great show! It was funny and well written.

        Reply

  4. I watched Grand Crew & Young Rock. I do know know how they decide but it’s less time I will be watching that channel. They usually never replace with better.

    Reply

  5. I was really hoping Grand Crew was going to get even better, but the writing in season 2 wasn’t great. Too bad, it had a wonderful start.

    Reply

  6. How could NBC cancel Grand Crew? Best comedy they had. Awful decision.

    Reply

  7. I do not care about Young Rock or Old Rock, but I wish Grand Crew had been renewed. Their second season was funnier than the first.

    Reply

  8. Boo. Grand Crew was great.

    Reply

  9. Young Rock wrapped things up pretty well so they likely expected the cancellation

    Reply

  10. *sigh* on both counts

    Reply

  11. Save Grand Crew. This show is AMAZING!

    Reply

  12. Sad about Grand Crew. Gonna miss the show and cast so much.

    Reply

  13. Aww – I loved Grand Crew! GC and American Auto were the only NBC comedies that I watched live each week. I have to admit, I didn’t love the SATC voice-over device they used in the last two episodes, but I hoped it was just a fluke. Now I’ll never know

    Reply

  14. I loved Grand Crew, it will be missed.

    Reply

  15. Don’t know why people are blaming them for Grand Crew getting axed. The ratings/rankings were horrible. Unless NBC had no faith in their pilots it was slim that it would get renewed. Hopefully the cast and crew have already been looking for new gigs.
    As for Young Rock I see how this was on the fence. Ranked well with demo rank, but not total viewers even though usually they want the demo more.
    For American Auto I’m not sure how it ranked but I don’t think it was great. I think this is on the fence because even though it doesn’t have the best ratings it’s getting a lot of buzz. I didn’t know about until early this year and binge season 1 and caught up on 2. I think with the buzz they may think of renewal or cancel and gamble that it won’t be enough for next year. I’m hoping for renewal. That’s just my opinion.

    Reply

    • Based on live+ same day ratings, American Auto was the hightest rated in both the demo and total viewers.

      American Auto 0.28 avg demo/1.952avg total viewers
      Young Rock 0.25 avg demo/1.430 avg total viewers
      Grand Crew 0.18 avg demo/1.156 avg total viewers

      Reply

      • Dang then they should renew. Unless they think the have something way better (which I doubt) for a pilot other than the one they just announced since that will cover the other 2 canceled.

        Reply

  16. Dwayne Johnson having a bad year.

    Reply

  17. Not surprising.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 09, 2023
03:00 AM
The Crowded RoomFlamin' HotThe LakeHuman ResourcesRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsSiloThe Snoopy ShowRenfield
09:00 PM
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something NewRun the WorldWhose Line Is it Anyway?
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

David Byrne-Fatboy Slim Broadway Musical Reaches Union Agreement Over Pre-Recorded Track Flap
David Byrne-Fatboy Slim Broadway Musical Reaches Union Agreement Over Pre-Recorded Track Flap
49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani
49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani
Steven Spielberg Sent Letter to ‘The Last of Us’ Creator Craig Mazin Praising Episode 3
Steven Spielberg Sent Letter to ‘The Last of Us’ Creator Craig Mazin Praising Episode 3
‘Mending the Line’ Review: In a Moving Drama, Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls Are War Veterans Who Help Each Other Heal
‘Mending the Line’ Review: In a Moving Drama, Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls Are War Veterans Who Help Each Other Heal
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad