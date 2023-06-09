Young Rock and Grand Crew Both Cancelled at NBC

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
NBC has taken the axe to two of its veteran comedies: Young Rock and Grand Crew have both been cancelled, TVLine has learned. “No decision has been made” on the fate of American Auto, however, the network notes.
Young Rock, which ran for three seasons, followed the life and career of wrestling-turned-movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson across several decades, including his humble beginnings as a headstrong kid nicknamed “Dewey,” his college years playing football and the early days of his professional wrestling career. Additionally, Johnson played a fictional version of himself who ran for president in the 2032 election. Season 3 wrapped up in February with ratings that ranked No. 4 among NBC’s five sitcoms in total viewers (besting only Grand Crew) but No. 2 in the demo (trailing only Night Court).
Grand Crew, which aired for two seasons, starred Echo Kellum (Arrow), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us), Aaron Jennings (The Magicians) and Carl Tart (The Good Place) as a quintet of Black friends who were looking for a new place to hang out and ended up at a local wine bar. Season 2 finished airing in April, drawing the smallest average audience of any NBC program (1.3 million total viewers) and tying with College Bowl and Dateline Mystery for the lowest demo rating (0.2).
Series creator Phil Augusta Jackson paid tribute to the show on Twitter: “Grand Crew was cancelled today, but it’s still a celebration. I’m grateful that I got to create and showrun two seasons of network TV with my friends — it was a dream come true. Thanks to everyone who worked on and watched the show.”
The network announced the cancellations along with the series order of a new comedy titled St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman. The comedy from Superstore veteran Justin Spitzer is “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” per the official description.
TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Young Rock and Grand Crew? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.
NBC chasing that next The Office hit…
Sad about grand crew 😔
That’s weird, I thought Young Rock would get renewed due to The Rock’s popularity.
The Rock is not what he once was in terms of pull.
Yeah, see Black Adam.
I never saw him do any press around this show outside of the initial tour for season one. No mention of the show during any of his press tours for his movies or football league, but he always mentioned his tequila brand. I think both he and NBC were disappointed that his popularity didn’t translate to more viewrs.
NBC, you will pay for your crimes! I hope someone picks up Grand Crew. Season one was good but they really found their flow in season 2.
Agreed Amber, I really loved this show, I wished it was on for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes.
I agree. Grand Crew was a great show! It was funny and well written.
I watched Grand Crew & Young Rock. I do know know how they decide but it’s less time I will be watching that channel. They usually never replace with better.
I was really hoping Grand Crew was going to get even better, but the writing in season 2 wasn’t great. Too bad, it had a wonderful start.
How could NBC cancel Grand Crew? Best comedy they had. Awful decision.
I do not care about Young Rock or Old Rock, but I wish Grand Crew had been renewed. Their second season was funnier than the first.
Boo. Grand Crew was great.
Young Rock wrapped things up pretty well so they likely expected the cancellation
*sigh* on both counts
Save Grand Crew. This show is AMAZING!
Sad about Grand Crew. Gonna miss the show and cast so much.
Aww – I loved Grand Crew! GC and American Auto were the only NBC comedies that I watched live each week. I have to admit, I didn’t love the SATC voice-over device they used in the last two episodes, but I hoped it was just a fluke. Now I’ll never know
I loved Grand Crew, it will be missed.
Don’t know why people are blaming them for Grand Crew getting axed. The ratings/rankings were horrible. Unless NBC had no faith in their pilots it was slim that it would get renewed. Hopefully the cast and crew have already been looking for new gigs.
As for Young Rock I see how this was on the fence. Ranked well with demo rank, but not total viewers even though usually they want the demo more.
For American Auto I’m not sure how it ranked but I don’t think it was great. I think this is on the fence because even though it doesn’t have the best ratings it’s getting a lot of buzz. I didn’t know about until early this year and binge season 1 and caught up on 2. I think with the buzz they may think of renewal or cancel and gamble that it won’t be enough for next year. I’m hoping for renewal. That’s just my opinion.
Based on live+ same day ratings, American Auto was the hightest rated in both the demo and total viewers.
American Auto 0.28 avg demo/1.952avg total viewers
Young Rock 0.25 avg demo/1.430 avg total viewers
Grand Crew 0.18 avg demo/1.156 avg total viewers
Dang then they should renew. Unless they think the have something way better (which I doubt) for a pilot other than the one they just announced since that will cover the other 2 canceled.
Dwayne Johnson having a bad year.
Not surprising.